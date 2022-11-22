Read full article on original website
Russian and Turkish defence ministers discussed Syria, grain deal - TASS
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the situation in Syria and the Black Sea grain deal in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, TASS reported on Thursday citing the Russian defence ministry. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
Argentina to revive 'soy dollar' FX rate until year-end, source says
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Argentina will reestablish a preferential currency exchange for soybean exports until the end of the year, an economy ministry source said on Friday, looking to rev up exports of its top cash crop and bring in much-needed dollars. The government, which spurred huge soy...
UPDATE 1-EU demands rapid fix from U.S. to green subsidy law
BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to change Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products. The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, could make the...
Brazil corn freight prices jump 20% in wake of road blockades - trade group Abiove
SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The protests over Brazil's election result that blocked roads in Mato Grosso state earlier this week rose truck freight prices to transport corn by 20% or 50 reais ($9.40) per tonne, Abiove, an industry group representing global trading firms, told Reuters on Thursday. The...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 30-Dec 6
MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov 30-Dec 6 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
UPDATE 1-Kyiv summit promotes 'Grain from Ukraine' for most vulnerable
KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv on Saturday to promote its "Grain from Ukraine" initiative to export grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought. The Ukrainian leader said the plan demonstrated that global food security was "not just empty words"...
More anti-COVID protests in China triggered by deadly fire
Protests against China's restrictive COVID-19 measures appeared to roil in several cities Saturday night, in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region
UPDATE 3-Ukraine, partners launch $150 mln grain export plan to help vulnerable nations
KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv with allied nations on Saturday to launch a plan to export $150 million worth of grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought. The "Grain from Ukraine" initiative demonstrated global food security was "not just...
UPDATE 1-German lawmakers want to declare 1930s Ukraine famine a genocide
BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Lawmakers from Germany's ruling coalition and opposition want to declare the Holodomor, the death by starvation of millions of Ukrainians in 1932-33 under Soviet leader Josef Stalin, a genocide, according to a draft motion seen by Reuters. The draft describes the Soviet leadership's attempts to...
UPDATE 2-Kyiv promotes grain plan for vulnerable on famine memorial day
KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv on Saturday to promote its "Grain from Ukraine" initiative to export grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought. The Ukrainian leader said the plan demonstrated that global food security was "not just empty words"...
UPDATE 2-Ukraine remembers Stalin-era famine as Russia war rages
KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine accused the Kremlin on Saturday of reviving the "genocidal" tactics of Josef Stalin as Kyiv commemorated a Soviet-era famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in the winter of 1932-33. The remembrance day for the "Holodomor" comes as Ukraine is battling to repel invading Russian forces and deal with sweeping blackouts caused by air strikes that Kyiv says are aimed at breaking the public's fighting resolve.
Ukraine grain exports sputter after extension deal with Russia
ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have gotten off to a slower start after a U.N.-brokered deal was extended last week to help ease global hunger, and one Ukrainian envoy put part of the blame on Russia's reluctance to speed up ship inspections. Since the agreement was extended...
WRAPUP 4-Freezing Ukraine gradually restores power after Russian strikes on grid
KYIV, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian authorities on Friday gradually restored power, aided by the reconnection of the country's four nuclear plants, but millions of people were still in the dark after the most devastating Russian air strikes of the war. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with Ukrainians to use energy...
GRAINS-Corn futures turn higher, wheat hits months-low on choppy trading day
CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended higher on Friday as the market continues to closely watch the weather in South America, on what turned into a relatively choppy and short trading day, analysts said. Meanwhile, wheat futures fell sharply - with the December contract...
ASIA RICE-Tight supplies lift Vietnam rates to 16-month high
Bangladesh domestic rates high despite imports, duty cuts - trader. Price fluctuations due to exchange rate, overseas demand steady - Thai trader. Nov 24 (Reuters) - Export prices of rice from Vietnam hit their highest levels since July 2021 this week, with traders expecting a fall in supply as well as growing demand for the cereal to support prices into the year-end.
Argentina's soybean crop severely delayed due to drought, says grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentina's soybean planting for the 2022/23 cycle is facing severe delays compared to last year, as the country endures a prolonged drought and expects only scant rainfall in the coming days, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said on Thursday. Argentina is the world's top...
Avian flu outbreak wipes out 50.54 million U.S. birds, a record
CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Avian flu has wiped out 50.54 million birds in the United States this year, making it the country's deadliest outbreak in history, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday. The deaths of chickens, turkeys and other birds represent the worst U.S. animal-health disaster to...
