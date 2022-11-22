ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Red Sox Acquire Versatile Infielder In Trade With Pirates

The Boston Red Sox made their first real move of the offseason Wednesday by signing a relief pitcher, but they weren’t done there. The Red Sox also pulled off a trade later in the day, acquiring infielder Hoy Park from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for 18-year-old left-handed pitcher Inmer Lobo. The 26-year-old Park was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff

The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Red Sox interested in Diamondbacks’ outfielders

The Red Sox recently looked into the group of left-handed outfielders from the Arizona Diamondbacks, writes Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. The Diamondbacks made significant strides in 2022, and despite their solid lineup and deep prospect farm, they could look to trade from their surplus of outfielders. The Red Sox’ current outfield candidates include Alex Verdugo, Jarren Duran, Kiké Hernandez, and Rob Refsnyder. They could make it work, but the Red Sox have been linked to multiple other outfielders, including Masakata Yoshida and Bryan Reynolds, so they seem committed to upgrading their outfield.
BOSTON, MA

