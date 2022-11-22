Even with two 7-footers in the starting lineup, no Duke basketball player has more boards across the past two games than rookie combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Aussie grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 92-58 home victory over Delaware on Friday night. Three nights later, he tied first-year Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski for the most with eight as the squad notched a 74-57 win against visiting Bellarmine.

DURHAM, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO