Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Duke basketball guard surprises associate head coach on glass
Even with two 7-footers in the starting lineup, no Duke basketball player has more boards across the past two games than rookie combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Aussie grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 92-58 home victory over Delaware on Friday night. Three nights later, he tied first-year Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski for the most with eight as the squad notched a 74-57 win against visiting Bellarmine.
Duke coach Mike Elko on facing Wake Forest
Former Wake Forest defensive coordinator, and current Duke head coach, Mike Elko chatted with the media Monday afternoon as his Blue Devils get set to host the Demon Deacons Saturday afternoon. Here's what he had to say about Wake Forest during that press conference. On Wake Forest. Elko: “Obviously an...
The Clutch Cast: Analyzing Pack Hoops’ Top 5 matchups vs. UConn & Kansas
NC State men's and women's hoops are coming off tough losses to Top 5 opponents, with the women’s team falling at No. 5 UConn and the men’s team dropping a close one to No. 3 Kansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Kai Crutchfield is joined by Wolfpack Club...
Instant Analysis: UNC Avoids Thanksgiving Indigestion, Tops Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina barely avoided experiencing all of the Thanksgiving indigestion. The top-ranked Tar Heels survived what was supposed to be their Phil Knight Invitational appetizer, and turned back Portland 89-81 in the tournament opener Thursday at the Moda Center. Pete Nance’s 28 points and Caleb Love’s...
Jon Scheyer defends heralded freshman's low numbers
Dereck Lively II is shooting 70.0 percent from the floor. No complaints there. But that's on only 10 attempts across his four outings to date. And it's worth noting the Duke basketball freshman center has yet to score off anything other than dunks (and one free throw). He's averaging 3.8 points, ...
Duke recruiters in mix for potential package deal
By all accounts, the Duke basketball coaches are squarely in contention for Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, Overtime Elite Academy (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham, and St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey on the 2024 recruiting trail. That's not to mention ...
Duke basketball recruiting: Five-star point guard visits again
Notre Dame High School (Calif.) point guard Caleb Foster became the first 2023 Duke basketball recruiting prize with his commitment to the Blue Devils roughly 14 months ago. And he inked his national letter of intent on the first day of the early signing period earlier this month. That all...
UNC Basketball in the Phil Knight Invitational: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Times
Both the UNC men’s and women’s basketball teams will be participating in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, OR, during the Thanksgiving holiday. The tournament will provide the first true tests of both teams’ seasons, with multiple ranked foes waiting out west. Both teams will begin action on Thursday.
Indy Rally Falls Short In State Quarterfinal Loss 44-36 At Grimsley
MINT HILL, NC – The Independence Patriots football team fell just short of an upset victory over the #1 seed Grimsley Whirlies in Greensboro on Friday night. The weather was clear but very cold for this football game. This contest may have been the biggest matchup in the state of North Carolina on Friday when these two teams locked horns in an exciting game.
Hough honors former player, shooting victim Devin Chandler in playoff win
Cornelius, N.C. — The Hough High School football program was struck with devastating news ahead of its third round tilt with East Forsyth: Devin Chandler, a former Husky, was one of three football players killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia last week. Chandler played his senior...
For the second year in a row, B.E.M. Sports Ent. is feeding Aggie athletes left on campus for the holiday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — No matter how they get there, most people try to make it home for the holidays. However, with work, finances, and other obligations, traveling to loved ones isn't always possible. Wednesday, WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey met a North Carolina A&T alum, bringing the taste of...
Burlington Cummings Marching Cavalier Band needs your help getting to the 2023 Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Every year, the Walter M. Hughes High School Marching Cavalier Marching Band is considered to be one of the most talented in the Triad, if not the state. Over the years, the program has performed all over North Carolina on numerous different occasions. However, the Marching...
Guilford County family honors their late son with charity football game
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County family is turning their grief into giving this Thanksgiving. The Robertson family lost their only son Cameron in a tragic accident last year. That Thanksgiving, mom Kia and dad Omar started a foundation in their son's honor. "Cameron was a brilliant 6-year-old...
North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million
GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
North Carolina Gov. Cooper appoints new team to review leadership in the UNC system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – At least three people with connections to the Piedmont Triad have been named by Gov. Roy Cooper to a commission to study the governance of the public universities in North Carolina. Cooper announced on Wednesday he had established the 14-person commission through an executive order to look at how public schools […]
WXII Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh receives award
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII''s Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh received the Mary Garber Pioneer award from the Winston-Salem sportsmen club during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Walsh is the first recipient of the award in Winston-Salem. According to organizers, the award is given to individuals who serve as a role model...
52 years after his death, UNC-Chapel Hill dedicates memorial to James Lewis Cates, Jr.
Exactly 52 years to the day after James Lewis Cates, Jr died on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill, the university is dedicating a memorial to honor his life and acknowledge his death. Then just 22 years-old, Cates — a Black man — was killed in 1970 in an act of...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: NC A&T and the Black asterisk
Last week the UNC Board of Governors fined NC A&T State University almost $2 million for the crime of taking on too many out-of-state students. While they were allowed 35 percent, this year 41 percent of A&T’s student body came here from out of state. And it’s hard not...
New Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist surgery center coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The state health department gave the green light for a new surgery center in Greensboro. The state approved a request from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, which plans to open a $30 million facility on Horse Pen Creek Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services.
