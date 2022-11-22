ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Duke basketball guard surprises associate head coach on glass

Even with two 7-footers in the starting lineup, no Duke basketball player has more boards across the past two games than rookie combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Aussie grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 92-58 home victory over Delaware on Friday night. Three nights later, he tied first-year Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski for the most with eight as the squad notched a 74-57 win against visiting Bellarmine.
DURHAM, NC
Duke coach Mike Elko on facing Wake Forest

Former Wake Forest defensive coordinator, and current Duke head coach, Mike Elko chatted with the media Monday afternoon as his Blue Devils get set to host the Demon Deacons Saturday afternoon. Here's what he had to say about Wake Forest during that press conference. On Wake Forest. Elko: “Obviously an...
DURHAM, NC
Instant Analysis: UNC Avoids Thanksgiving Indigestion, Tops Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina barely avoided experiencing all of the Thanksgiving indigestion. The top-ranked Tar Heels survived what was supposed to be their Phil Knight Invitational appetizer, and turned back Portland 89-81 in the tournament opener Thursday at the Moda Center. Pete Nance’s 28 points and Caleb Love’s...
PORTLAND, OR
Jon Scheyer defends heralded freshman's low numbers

Dereck Lively II is shooting 70.0 percent from the floor. No complaints there. But that's on only 10 attempts across his four outings to date. And it's worth noting the Duke basketball freshman center has yet to score off anything other than dunks (and one free throw). He's averaging 3.8 points, ...
DURHAM, NC
Duke recruiters in mix for potential package deal

By all accounts, the Duke basketball coaches are squarely in contention for Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, Overtime Elite Academy (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham, and St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey on the 2024 recruiting trail. That's not to mention ...
DURHAM, NC
North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million

GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh receives award

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII''s Sports Anchor Lauren Walsh received the Mary Garber Pioneer award from the Winston-Salem sportsmen club during the ceremony Saturday afternoon. Walsh is the first recipient of the award in Winston-Salem. According to organizers, the award is given to individuals who serve as a role model...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: NC A&T and the Black asterisk

Last week the UNC Board of Governors fined NC A&T State University almost $2 million for the crime of taking on too many out-of-state students. While they were allowed 35 percent, this year 41 percent of A&T’s student body came here from out of state. And it’s hard not...
GREENSBORO, NC
