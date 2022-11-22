Read full article on original website
Everything Bill Self said after KU's loss to Tennessee
Kansas basketball dropped its first game of the season on Friday night, falling to Tennessee 64-50. The Jayhawks trailed wire-to-wire in the game and the Volunteers never looked like they were going to be beaten. KU struggled to score the ball offensively during the contest and shot 32 percent from the field. KU was also out-rebounded on the glass 45-27. Tennessee almost had more offensive rebounds (15) than KU had defensive rebounds (17) and the Volunteers finished with 16 second chance points. In the end, Jalen Wilson led KU in scoring 14 points. Joseph Yesufu also scored 14 points (a KU career high) as he stepped up in the place of an injured Bobby Pettiford.
New Mexico State freshman Bol Kuir discusses his transfer to San Diego
San Diego landed a commitment from New Mexico State transfer Bol Kuir. The 7-foot-3, 220 pound big man signed with the Toreros after receiving interest from Boise State, Georgia Tech, Miami among other programs. “I chose San Diego because when I went there I watched them play and practice and...
Florida State's win over Florida fires up the top prospects inside Doak
A thrilling 45-38 victory over Florida (6-6) on Friday evening has put No. 16 Florida State (9-3) in position for the program’s first 10-win season since 2016. Mike Norvell and his staff are rebuilding the Tallahassee-based program and the fans are reinvigorated, evident inside Doak Campbell Stadium for this one where a raucous crowd created a terrific home-field advantage throughout.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over Kansas
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 22 Tennessee's 64-50 win over No. 3 Kansas on Friday night to win this Thanksgiving's Battle 4 Atlantis. Here's everything Barnes had to say about the play of the Vols following the big win. On the defensive performance:
Latest injury update on Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.
No. 9 Arkansas (5-1) has gotten off to a strong start to the season despite being without star freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., who has missed the first six games of the season in what has been described as right knee management. Smith was seen participating in team warmups and...
How to Watch: No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 21 Oregon State
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they travel to No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) during rivalry week. Oregon State is coming in, winning two of its last three games. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson will lead the Beavers' offense on Saturday,...
Blazing fast WR Anthony Evans flips to Georgia
Converse (Texas) Judson 247Sports four-star receiver Anthony Evans announced his commitment to Georgia on Friday afternoon choosing the Bulldogs over Oklahoma where he was previously committed since August. Evans is commit No. 21 for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023, adding to a haul ranked No. 2 nationally per...
Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
WATCH: Raw footage of FSU's postgame celebration after defeating Florida
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 16 Florida State defeated Florida, 45-38, on Friday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium. Immediately after the final snap of the game, the team celebrated on the field. Fans started to join them soon after. Here is a look at the raw footage of those immediate post-game moments:
How Texas A&M pulls off the upset against LSU
On the surface, Texas A&M doesn't appear to have much of a chance at an upset when SEC West champion LSU comes to Kyle Field for the Aggies' season finale on Saturday night. The two teams are virtually at the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to wins and losses, A&M fans may be looking forward moreso to the off season than the game itself, and the Tigers are still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth. Nonetheless, when backed by a home crowd, pride is often a powerful thing to play for (as A&M itself found out in its last SEC contest versus Auburn which had just fired its head coach). Here's a few things that the Aggies can do to win their season finale:
Husker Mash: Coaching searches and contract climbs, Mickey's high $$$ value, Rhule smoke and names of note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Guess what interests us the most right now? C'mon. Guess. The years on a coach's contract used to seem kind of a side note to me on...
Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
UNC basketball survives Portland: Tar Heels' near-upset loss draws criticism from national media
North Carolina survived an upset scare Thursday, holding off a game Portland squad, 89-81, in the Phil Knight Invitational. Portland led with less than five minutes in the game and only trailed by three points in the final minute before the Tar Heels put things away. For North Carolina, it...
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
No. 3 Michigan hits one big play after another, buries No. 2 Ohio State 45-23
The balance of power in the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry may have just flipped. And, also, who knew Michigan was a big play team?. The third-ranked Wolverines and quarterback J.J. McCarthy had three touchdown passes of 45 yards or longer and Donovan Edwards ran for touchdowns of 75 and 85 yards to clinch it as they buried second-rated Ohio State 45-23 in a winner-take-all match-up for the Big Ten Eastern Division championship on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium.
VIP Intel: Two major visitors to be at A&M-LSU game
The Texas A&M football team will close out the season this coming weekend as it hosts No. 5 LSU. The Aggies are looking to play spoilers and keep the Tigers from having a shot at the playoff. With it being a night game at Kyle Field and a rivalry contest,...
How to watch: Washington State vs. UW
WASHINGTON STATE LOOKS to keep the Apple Cup Trophy in Pullman on Saturday, while UW has been vocal this week about wants to take it back to Seattle. Prognosticators see a very close ballgame playing out. Here's how to watch. WSU-UW GAME DETAILS FOR SATURDAY:. WHERE: Martin Stadium. KICKOFF: 7:30...
Daily Delivery: Fitz is fired up for Saturday’s HUGE edition of the Wheat State Rivalry at The Bill
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Texas beat Baylor on Friday, making Saturday's annual game between Kansas State and Kansas a must-win for K-State if it wants to advance to the Big 12 Championship next weekend in Arlington, Texas. With Coach Chris Klieman's Wildcats on the cusp of earning a shot to play TCU for the Big 12 title, Lance Leipold's Jayhawks can play spoiler while improving their bowl standing. This is a huge edition of the Wheat State Rivalry between two programs led by coaches who appear to be planning to stick around in the state for many years.
'It’s great to be a Florida Gator': Miller expresses gratitude for UF career
Since 2017, Florida football has cycled through two head coaches and hired a third while bringing a number of new assistants. The program has reached the SEC Championship, recorded 10- and 11-win seasons and has also faltered, stumbling its way to two sub-.500 campaigns in a five-year span. The Gators...
