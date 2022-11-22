ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

This is How Many People are on Death Row in Mississippi

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCT4I_0jJso98V00 More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.

Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a standing moratorium on death sentences since July 1, 2021. This followed a period where executions at the federal level surged during the Trump administration.

State governments can form their own laws regarding capital punishment, and at the state level, death sentences and executions have become less common in recent years. Among the 27 states where the death penalty remains legal, its use is limited for those convicted of the most horrific crimes, such as a multiple homicide, murder of a police officer, or murder of a child.

According to Death Row U.S.A. Spring 2022, a report by the Legal Defense Fund, 37 people were on death row in Mississippi as of April 1, 2022 - the 14th most among states.

Death sentences are typically handed down by a jury, and due in part to a lengthy appeals process and a shortage of lethal injection drugs, prisoners often spend years or decades on death row before sentencing is carried out. From 1976, the year the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty after a short-lived prohibition, to April 1, 2022, a total of 22 state prisoners in Mississippi were executed.

Rank State Death row inmates, April 1, 2022 Executions from 1976 - April 1, 2022 Total prisoners per 100,000 people, 2020
1 California 690 13 247
2 Florida 323 99 371
3 Texas 199 573 455
4 Alabama 166 69 398
5 North Carolina 138 43 271
6 Ohio 134 56 385
7 Pennsylvania 128 3 308
8 Arizona 116 37 495
9 Nevada 65 12 361
10 Louisiana 62 28 581
11 Tennessee 47 13 328
12 Oklahoma 42 116 559
13 Georgia 41 76 433
14 Mississippi 37 22 584
15 South Carolina 37 43 304
16 Arkansas 29 31 529
17 Kentucky 27 3 414
18 Oregon 21 2 300
19 Missouri 20 91 374
20 Nebraska 12 4 269
21 Kansas 9 0 298
22 Idaho 8 3 398
23 Indiana 8 20 351
24 Utah 7 7 166
25 Montana 2 3 362
26 South Dakota 1 5 362
27 New Hampshire 1 0 172

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People are on Death Row in California

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’

Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
TEXAS STATE
Mark Randall Havens

The 7 women on death row in Texas

Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Shock Slaying of Two Medical Researchers Tied to Grisly Discovery in Missouri Woods

Police investigating the murder-suicide of a man and a woman found in Missouri woods made another shocking discovery: one of them was responsible for a double murder of two researchers two weeks earlier.Although the motives for the three slayings has not been made public, prosecutors announced that they believe Kevin Ray Moore, 42, was responsible for all of them.The deadly trail began on Oct. 1 when Camila Behrensen, 24, and Pablo Guzman-Palma, 25—who worked together at the Stowers Institute for Medical Research—were found dead in their Kansas City apartment after a fire.TV station KSHB reported earlier this week that a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Mississippi

Land is the ultimate recession and inflation-proof investment. Buying a piece of land is one of the first things that comes to mind when we think about making an investment. It is deemed a safe choice because it is in limited supply and prices continue to rise as the year passes. Our world has around 36.8 billion acres of habitable land, with a major portion owned by a few affluent groups.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States With Most People on Death Row

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.  Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
themorninghustle.com

Black Driver Who Louisiana Cop Shot ‘In The Head’ Is Brother Of Top State Police Leader

An investigation has begun in central Louisiana after a local police officer shot and killed a Black male driver who was allegedly unarmed for reasons that were not immediately disclosed. Video footage recorded at the scene includes one account that claimed the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy behind the shooting in the city of Alexandria shot the driver “in the head.”
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.
JACKSON, MS
NBC News

Authorities are investigating an Iowa woman's claim that her father was a prolific serial killer

Authorities in Iowa are investigating a woman’s claim that her late father was a prolific serial killer who murdered dozens of people over decades. Fremont County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Wake said his office is looking into allegations, first reported last week by Newsweek, that Donald Dean Studey buried the bodies around his property in Thurman, in southwest Iowa near the border with Nebraska.
THURMAN, IA
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People are on Death Row in South Carolina

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a […]
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

146K+
Followers
90K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy