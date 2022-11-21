ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Two 18-year-old men killed in Butte shooting

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says two 18-year-old men from Butte were killed in a shooting in Uptown on Tuesday evening. Butte Police, Fire Rescue and A-1 Ambulance responded to the scene at about 9:20 p.m. at 925 W. Woolman St. and found the two men dead.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Montana man sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 riot

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana man was sentenced to 38 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Joshua Hughes, 39, and his brother Jerod Hughes, 37, both from East Helena, were charged for their actions and pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to obstruction of an official proceeding.
EAST HELENA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Logs from logging truck blocking HWY 205 near Three Forks

THREE FORKS, Mont. - Logs from a logging truck are blocking the roadway due to a crash east of Three Forks on Highway 205 Monday. The crash is located 3 miles west of Junction Montana Secondary 286 at mile-marker 5, according to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
THREE FORKS, MT
KULR8

Montana man sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON – "A Montana man, who was charged along with his brother, was sentenced in the District of Columbia today to a prison term for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Joshua Calvin Hughes’s actions and the actions of others, including his brother, Jerod Wayne Hughes, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana’s First Ski Area of the Season Opens This Weekend

Every powder hound in the state is getting the itch to grab their gear and head to the mountain to shred fresh snow. Well, we've got some great news for those people. Skiers and snowboarders rejoice because one Montana ski mountain will be officially opening this weekend. Great Divide near Helena starts skiing operations on Saturday, November 12th. It's officially ski season, folks.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy