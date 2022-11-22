Read full article on original website
LSU QB Jayden Daniels in walking boot, but avoided serious ankle sprain
LSU QB Jayden Daniels is wearing a walking boot to help with a sprained ankle, but coach Brian Kelly said he hopes he'll be able to practice Tuesday.
Wisconsin taps Luke Fickell for football job after great run with Cincinnati: 'He is a transformative hire'
Luke Fickell has moved up the collegiate coaching ladder and landed a new job with Wisconsin. The Badgers are 6-6 this season between Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard.
Fantasy football Week 12: Sign of things to come for Garrett Wilson, Mike White?
Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their fantasy football takeaways on Garrett Wilson, Mike White and other standout performers from Week 12.
Edey scores 21 as No. 24 Purdue beats No. 8 Duke 75-56
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey and No. 24 Purdue shook off a slow start. When No. 8 Duke tried to rally in the second half, the Boilermakers finished strong. Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Purdue beat Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament. Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. “I feel like we weren’t getting the looks we wanted early. As we settled into the game, we kept our poise and kept getting the shots that we wanted,” Edey said. “They were making some tough twos at the beginning of the game, shots we’re OK with all season.”
Jacoby Brissett leads Browns to OT win in likely last start
In what was likely his last start this season with Deshaun Watson set to return from suspension this week, Jacoby Brissett led the Browns to an OT win over the Bucs.
