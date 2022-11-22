Read full article on original website
Storm Tracker Forecast - More Breezes And More Sunshine On Saturday
We're closing out Friday on a pleasant note in northern California with weaker wind and a mild mix of clouds and sun. Many more clouds will arrive overnight, but Saturday's weather will be brighter with stronger breezes. A small wave of energy is moving toward our region at this time, which will deliver more clouds tonight, a slight chance of mountain showers, and more gusty wind with a clearing sky on Saturday. The clouds and breezes will keep the valley a little milder Saturday morning, and lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the valley and foothills. Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs ranging from the 50s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the valley and foothills.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Pleasant Black Friday with showers ahead in your forecast
Throw on a jacket and grab your sunglasses before you head out on the hunt for those Black Friday deals today. Temperatures are trending cooler for the start of your Friday, but frost is not expected to be an issue. Clouds have also started to increase overnight, and will limit further cooling before sunrise. The mostly clear skies and lighter winds overnight have been the biggest factors in the cooler start to your Friday. High pressure centered to our east will leave us with dry conditions and above average temperatures, while low pressure to our north will drive our clouds brushing across our region through early this afternoon. We'll then end up mostly sunny to sunny this afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to 40's in the valley, 30's to low 50's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in most of our mountain zones this morning. Winds will be light and out of the north through the day. High temperatures are projected to range from the mid 60's to low 70's in the valley, mid 50's to mid 60's in the foothills, 40's to mid 50's in the Sierra, and 50's to lower 60's in the Northern Mountains this afternoon.
Rain and snow expected in the Sacramento area after a windy and dry Thanksgiving, NWS says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a relatively warm Thanksgiving, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain in the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada after the holiday across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, north-to-east winds will occur across […]
Three California Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
One-man radio station in shadow of Mount Shasta keeps the rock rollin'
MOUNT SHASTA (CBS SF) -- It's no secret that we live in a time when the media landscape is changing dramatically, and the world of radio is no expectation. San Francisco's KGO talk radio, for example, recently shut down with little warning. But Northern California can claim something of an antique: it's rock 'n' roll radio done the old fashioned way and, for one man, that means doing it the hard way."ZZ Top on Northern California's home of the classics, The Z Channel," KZRO 100 FM owner Dennis Michaels said into one of the microphones in the station's Mount Shasta...
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
Power back on for over 1,200 PG&E customers in Los Molinos area Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:51 A.M. UPDATE - 1,271 PG&E customers are without power in the Los Molinos area in Tehama County on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. 69 PG&E customers are still without power in the Los Molinos area. The map says that power went out at about...
Firefighters lay hose around Deer Fire in Jarbo Gap area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 10:40 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have a hose around the Deer Fire in the Jarbo Gap area. The fire burned about an acre of vegetation. Crews will remain at the scene for a couple of hours to get full containment. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the fire...
Drivers beware – fall rut is here for deers
California Deer Association, El Dorado County Chapter. It’s that time of year again when bucks begin the chase portion of the annual deer rut. At this time of year larger bucks that are often primarily nocturnal become active. The bucks will remain active throughout the day and night in pursuit of the next doe that is in season to breed.
First phase of I-15 expansion complete ahead of Thanksgiving travel
The agency opened a one-mile transition lane that allows drivers to merge smoothly from three to two lanes along the southbound lanes of I-15.
Thanksgiving travel rush set to get underway in Southern California
Thanksgiving travelers are expected to begin hitting the road on Tuesday, jamming Southern California freeways ahead of the holiday.
Eastbound I-80 reopened near California-Nevada state line following overturned big rig recovery
PLACER COUNTY -- Eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a nine-hour closure near the California-Nevada state line due to an overturned big rig.Travelers heading toward Reno were impacted as the interstate was closed at Hirschdale Road beginning around 1:30 a.m.There was at least one injury in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m.
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
Drought forces California farmers to idle vast growing areas, costing $1.7 billion
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. In the fall, rice fields in the Sacramento Valley usually shine golden brown as they await harvesting. This year, however, many fields were left covered with bare dirt. “It’s a disaster,” said rice...
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Chico, California
Chico is a small city in Northern California. The city is located in Butte County, roughly 90 miles north of the state’s capital, Sacramento. Chico is most famous as the home of one of the largest municipal parks in the nation, Bidwell Park. The park contains numerous amenities, as well as the Chico Creek Nature Center, Bidwell Park Golf Course, Sycamore Pool and several hiking, biking, and walking trails. South of the city is the Butte Creek Ecological Preserve, a 93-acre site along a section of Butte Creek.
Should we tell people not to come to Tahoe?
The influential travel magazine Fodor’s recently asked travelers to not travel to some locations this year because of overtourism and the impact on the local environment of too many visitors. One of the ten areas on the “No List” is Lake Tahoe. “Lake Tahoe has a people problem. Amid the pandemic and the great migration, there was an influx of people moving to the mountains, as well as people with second homes in the area coming to live in Tahoe permanently. And it’s caused traffic along the lake to crawl, as well as kept trails and beaches packed,” said Fodor’s.
Christmas tree cutting permits selling fast
Prices are rising this holiday season; from food, travel, gifts, and Christmas trees are no exception. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the average person paid $70 for a Christmas tree. One price that hasn't changed over the years is the cost a Christmas tree cutting permit. For $10,...
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
Mosquito Fire survivors can request debris removal in El Dorado, Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Governor's Office of Emergency Services announced Wednesday the availability of county-led debris removal programs for residents affected by the Mosquito Fire. El Dorado County and Placer County officials are managing debris removal operations for their residents, with the Office of Emergency Services providing technical...
California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November
To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...
