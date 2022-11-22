Throw on a jacket and grab your sunglasses before you head out on the hunt for those Black Friday deals today. Temperatures are trending cooler for the start of your Friday, but frost is not expected to be an issue. Clouds have also started to increase overnight, and will limit further cooling before sunrise. The mostly clear skies and lighter winds overnight have been the biggest factors in the cooler start to your Friday. High pressure centered to our east will leave us with dry conditions and above average temperatures, while low pressure to our north will drive our clouds brushing across our region through early this afternoon. We'll then end up mostly sunny to sunny this afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to 40's in the valley, 30's to low 50's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in most of our mountain zones this morning. Winds will be light and out of the north through the day. High temperatures are projected to range from the mid 60's to low 70's in the valley, mid 50's to mid 60's in the foothills, 40's to mid 50's in the Sierra, and 50's to lower 60's in the Northern Mountains this afternoon.

