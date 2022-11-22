Read full article on original website
thenexthoops.com
Sights and sounds from UConn’s win over NC State
HARTFORD, Conn. — Coming off a big win against Texas on Monday, the Connecticut Huskies followed up with a top 10 win over N.C. State on Sunday in Hartford. UConn pretty much set the tone the entire game en route to a 91-69 dismantling of the Wolfpack. The big...
NC State Newsstand: New AP Poll ranking for Wolfpack women's basketball
NC State’s 2022 football and basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. The Wolfpacker’s Tuesday...
College Football News
Florida vs Florida State Prediction Game Preview
Florida vs Florida State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25. Record: Florida (6-5), Florida State (8-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Florida Will Win. Florida has playmakers. As shocking as the 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt was, the passing game...
First look: Florida State
Offense: 35.4 PPG (23rd in FBS), 473.7 YPG (16th), 256.7 pass YPG (41st), 217.0 rush YPG (14th) Defense: 18.00 PPG (13th), 293.4 YPG (11th), 155.4 pass YPG (4th), 138.0 rush YPG (52nd) Key players: quarterback Jordan Travis (2,526 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 387 rushing yards, five rushing...
CBS Sports
North Carolina vs. NC State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
The North Carolina Tar Heels and the NC State Wolfpack are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Last year, the Tar Heels and NC State were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.
Slow-starting Florida State set to meet Siena
Florida State broke its four-game losing streak to open the season and will try to build some momentum against Siena
247Sports
ACC Power Rankings: Clemson on top entering Week 13 after North Carolina stumbles against Georgia Tech
Just like that, we've reached the final week of the 2022 ACC football regular season. Eleven days remain until Clemson and North Carolina clash in the ACC Championship Game, one that may feature College Football Playoff implications for the Tigers depending which other direction other dominos fall. But for the meantime, we have one final weekend slate of games to enjoy before to focus turns to the bowl season or offseason for most teams in the league.
Florida vs. Xavier: Preview, Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before the Florida Gators first game of the Phil Knight Legacy Invitational on Thursday against Xavier.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 13: How to bet Florida-Florida State
The Florida Gators travel to take on the Florida State Seminoles for a rivalry weekend battle that will cap off these team's college football regular seasons. The 6-5 Gators are coming into this contest after a shocking 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt. The 8-3 Seminoles enter this matchup riding a four-game winning streak and sitting at second place in the ACC's Atlantic Division behind Clemson.
Slow Starts Plague UVA Volleyball in 3-1 Loss at NC State
The Cavaliers dug themselves early holes in a four-set loss to the Wolfpack on Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh
