Just like that, we've reached the final week of the 2022 ACC football regular season. Eleven days remain until Clemson and North Carolina clash in the ACC Championship Game, one that may feature College Football Playoff implications for the Tigers depending which other direction other dominos fall. But for the meantime, we have one final weekend slate of games to enjoy before to focus turns to the bowl season or offseason for most teams in the league.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO