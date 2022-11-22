ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
thenexthoops.com

Sights and sounds from UConn’s win over NC State

HARTFORD, Conn. — Coming off a big win against Texas on Monday, the Connecticut Huskies followed up with a top 10 win over N.C. State on Sunday in Hartford. UConn pretty much set the tone the entire game en route to a 91-69 dismantling of the Wolfpack. The big...
RALEIGH, NC
College Football News

Florida vs Florida State Prediction Game Preview

Florida vs Florida State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25. Record: Florida (6-5), Florida State (8-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Florida Will Win. Florida has playmakers. As shocking as the 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt was, the passing game...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

First look: Florida State

Offense: 35.4 PPG (23rd in FBS), 473.7 YPG (16th), 256.7 pass YPG (41st), 217.0 rush YPG (14th) Defense: 18.00 PPG (13th), 293.4 YPG (11th), 155.4 pass YPG (4th), 138.0 rush YPG (52nd) Key players: quarterback Jordan Travis (2,526 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 387 rushing yards, five rushing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

ACC Power Rankings: Clemson on top entering Week 13 after North Carolina stumbles against Georgia Tech

Just like that, we've reached the final week of the 2022 ACC football regular season. Eleven days remain until Clemson and North Carolina clash in the ACC Championship Game, one that may feature College Football Playoff implications for the Tigers depending which other direction other dominos fall. But for the meantime, we have one final weekend slate of games to enjoy before to focus turns to the bowl season or offseason for most teams in the league.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 13: How to bet Florida-Florida State

The Florida Gators travel to take on the Florida State Seminoles for a rivalry weekend battle that will cap off these team's college football regular seasons. The 6-5 Gators are coming into this contest after a shocking 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt. The 8-3 Seminoles enter this matchup riding a four-game winning streak and sitting at second place in the ACC's Atlantic Division behind Clemson.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy