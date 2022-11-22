ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 11: Former Vols' stats

By Ken Lay
 4 days ago
Week 11 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded.

The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Week 11 games will be contested Nov. 24-27.

Each week, Vols Wire looks at stats for former University of Tennessee players in the NFL.

Week 11 stats for former Vols in the NFL are listed below.

Jakob Johnson (Las Vegas Raiders): 1 reception, 0 receiving yards

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): 8 receptions, 106 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): 12 rushing attempts, 42 rushing yards,, 4 receptions, 47 receiving yards

Cordarrelle Patterson (Atlanta Falcons): 10 rushing attempts, 52 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 2 rushing yards, 3 kickoff returns, 147 return yards, 1 touchdown

