Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield

DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
DEERFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000

Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800

Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Southbridge for $340,000

Thone Senosk bought the property at 261 South Street, Southbridge, from Enterprises Inc Scheffler on Nov. 4, 2022. The $340,000 purchase price works out to $221 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 20,909-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
amherstbulletin.com

State examining crosswalk in Hadley where boy hit

HADLEY — At a Route 9 crosswalk where a Hopkins Academy student was seriously injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle last month, Hadley police cycled the crossing lights on the state highway 10 times on Wednesday. Five of the times the High-Intensity Activated Cross-Walk, or HAWK light, was...
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley

Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $217,000 in Ludlow

Revampit Llc bought the property at 38 Stivens Terrace, Ludlow, from David J Ziemian and Susan M Tenerowicz on Nov. 3, 2022, for $217,000 which represents a price per square foot of $140. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells in Chicopee for $345,000

Sushilaben Patel bought the property at 50 Edbert Street, Chicopee, from Dorothy Jacques on Nov. 2, 2022. The purchase price was $345,000. The house is situated on a 9,687-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold close by:. On Lauzier Terrace, Chicopee, in September 2022, a 1,491-square-foot home was sold...
CHICOPEE, MA

