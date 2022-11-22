Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
City Council to vote on a special permit for a new trampoline park at Springfield Plaza on Monday
SPRINGFIELD — Fall River resident Jun Zhang will go before the City Council on Monday to request a special permit to operate an indoor trampoline park in the Springfield Plaza. Funcity Trampoline Park has locations in Seekonk, New Britain, Connecticut, and Goffstown, New Hampshire. Each site offers trampolines, a...
amherstbulletin.com
Nupro gets expedited permit for new headquarters in Deerfield
DEERFIELD — Nupro LLC is a step closer to developing a new headquarters on Merrigan Way in South Deerfield with the promise of adding dozens of high-paying manufacturing jobs. The Select Board this month approved an expedited permit, following a peer review from Berkshire Design. Pending Conservation Commission approval,...
Candidates selected for Paulo Freire Charter School board of trustees following mass resignation
CHICOPEE — Following a disagreement where half the board of trustees for the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School resigned last month, five remaining members unanimously voted to add two more members to the board. The school’s governance board recommended to the full board in a meeting Tuesday the...
Chicopee, Northampton among recipients of grants for dam removal projects
State grants announced last week will accelerate a project to remove a high-risk dam in Chicopee’s Szot Park and allow Northampton to restore a stream and wetlands on a former golf course. Officials for the Department of Ecological Restoration awarded $11.8 million in grants to 24 different communities to...
Assessor: Holyoke homeowners can expect to pay more in taxes in 2023
HOLYOKE - Homeowners will see higher property-tax bills in 2023. That was the message city assessor Deborah Brunelle delivered this week at the annual tax classification hearing, a crucial step before the City Council sets the fiscal 2023 property tax rates.
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $560,000
Maria Dipentima acquired the property at 19 Eton Road, Longmeadow, from David T Florian on Nov. 1, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $253. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 10,575-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Sale closed in Springfield: $280,000 for a three-bedroom home
Jose Cruz and Luz Feliciano bought the property at 76 Fair Oak Road, Springfield, from Mark P Racine on Nov. 2, 2022, for $280,000 which works out to $186 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. These nearby houses...
MassLive.com
Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800
Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Single family residence sells in Southbridge for $340,000
Thone Senosk bought the property at 261 South Street, Southbridge, from Enterprises Inc Scheffler on Nov. 4, 2022. The $340,000 purchase price works out to $221 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and one bathroom and sits on a 20,909-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:
Holyoke school receiver proceeds with reshaping elementary, middle schools
HOLYOKE — A rezoning plan for the Holyoke Public Schools will include transforming the Lt. Clayre P. Sullivan School into a middle school for 500-plus students starting in the 2023-2024 school year. The plan, aimed at separating the city’s elementary and middle schools, was outlined in an update that...
amherstbulletin.com
State examining crosswalk in Hadley where boy hit
HADLEY — At a Route 9 crosswalk where a Hopkins Academy student was seriously injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle last month, Hadley police cycled the crossing lights on the state highway 10 times on Wednesday. Five of the times the High-Intensity Activated Cross-Walk, or HAWK light, was...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
Southwick health director announces resignation after half a year in office
SOUTHWICK — Southwick is seeking a new health director after current Health Director Alex White recently informed the Select Board that he will resign from the position after Dec. 31. White said Wednesday that he is leaving the position to “pursue other opportunities in public health,” but that he...
Single family residence sells for $760,000 in Hadley
Claire Kelly bought the property at 231 Bay Road, Hadley, from Linda Harris and Alan C Eccleston on Nov. 4, 2022, for $760,000 which represents a price per square foot of $347. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 6.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Three-bedroom home sells for $217,000 in Ludlow
Revampit Llc bought the property at 38 Stivens Terrace, Ludlow, from David J Ziemian and Susan M Tenerowicz on Nov. 3, 2022, for $217,000 which represents a price per square foot of $140. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
Springfield Police hosting Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program
The Springfield Police Department is taking part in the Stephen O'Brien Memorial Learn-to-Skate program on Saturday.
Focus on cars is choking Springfield, other midsize Mass. cities, report finds
Springfield and other so-called “Gateway Cities,” midsize cities seen as powerful engines for harnessing economic development opportunities across Massachusetts, can bolster their vitality and sense of shared community in a post-pandemic era by investing in their walkability atmosphere and diverse downtown commerce districts, among other considerations. A new...
Holyoke police seek public information about General Cleaners fire
HOLYOKE — Holyoke police investigators are reaching out to city residents seeking information about a fire in the General Cleaners location at 361 South St. early Friday morning. Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said firefighters responded to the South Street scene at about 3 a.m. following a report of smoke...
Single-family home sells in Chicopee for $345,000
Sushilaben Patel bought the property at 50 Edbert Street, Chicopee, from Dorothy Jacques on Nov. 2, 2022. The purchase price was $345,000. The house is situated on a 9,687-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold close by:. On Lauzier Terrace, Chicopee, in September 2022, a 1,491-square-foot home was sold...
Westfield center will handle Southwick’s emergency dispatch starting Dec. 1
WESTFIELD — After more than a year of construction and preparation, Southwick’s emergency dispatching will now come from Westfield, as the Westfield Regional Public Safety Center goes live Dec. 1. For years, all 911 calls from Southwick would be answered by dispatchers sitting in the Southwick Police Department...
Comments / 1