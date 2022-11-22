Read full article on original website
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
Sony's 65-inch OLED TV is whopping $600 off in Black Friday TV deal
Despite being a 2022 model, Amazon cut 26% off the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED TV's price ahead of Black Friday.
ZDNet
Samsung slices the price of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite by a third for Black Friday
If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: This $99 Samsung soundbar and subwoofer is the perfect Black Friday TV upgrade
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This 170-watt Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer is the perfect audio upgrade for your home this holiday season. It takes...
LG's best OLED TV just dropped to its cheapest ever price
Grab the LG C2 OLED now with a 39% discount
laptopmag.com
Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349
One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is my favorite laptop of the year — and it's $500 off right now
The MacBook Air M2 is one of 2022's best laptops. But it's Samsung's Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 that won me over.
Apple Insider
Buy 10 Mac Studios, or this one Macintosh Color Classic
For $20,000 you could be the one to buy an Apple Macintosh Color Classic originally bought in the early 1990s -- and then never taken out of its box. The Macintosh Color Classic was designed by Danielle De Iuliiss and first released in 1993 just before the dawn of PowerPC Macs. Built to be reminiscent of the original Mac, but with a color screen, it originally sold at price points starting at $1,400 -- which adjusted for inflation is $2,887 in 2022.
Apple Insider
Sabrent's new Rocket Nano SSD is smaller than a credit card
Sabrent has announced a redesigned version of its tiny Rocket Nano portable SSD with up to 4TB capacity and speeds ideal for 8K video recording. Crafted from a high-grade aluminum alloy, the external solid-state drive is just 2.85-inches in length, 1.3-inches in width, and 0.6-inches in height. The device also weighs 1.75 ounces.
Black Friday laptop deals live blog: the best Black Friday deals on Dell, Microsoft, ASUS and more
Welcome to Creative Bloq's Black Friday laptop deals live blog. We're now approaching Black Friday itself (only one more sleep, kids), but we're already seeing some very enticing offers on laptops from Dell, Razer, ASUS, Apple and Microsoft. Several retailers have jumped in with early Black Friday sales, so we'll be keeping an eye on the most exciting laptop deals live right now. With the fast-shifting nature of Black Friday stock and deals, it can be hard to keep up, so we want to help you find the kit you need for your creative life (and maybe gaming life too) at the best price possible.
livingetc.com
We gave the Sonos Beam soundbar 5-stars, and now it's $90 off for Black Friday
Sonos makes some of the most popular speakers and home cinema systems around, so it's always cause for celebration when the brand slashes the prices of its best devices during events like Black Friday. And even better - one of the speakers that has been discounted is the Sonos Beam (2nd Gen), which we gave full marks when we reviewed it (opens in new tab) earlier this year.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 – Apple's top class tablet comes at a dear price
Once again, Apple packs the performance of a mobile workstation into a passively cooled tablet and, thanks to a large number of accessories, enables numerous application possibilities. But the price of the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 has also increased significantly... Professionals who work on the go often have the...
Apple Insider
Best Black Friday HomeKit deals on smart lighting, locks & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If there is ever a time to get into Apple'sHomeKit — or add to your existing collection — it's during Black Friday sales. Here are the very best HomeKit deals you can get.
Apple Insider
Black Friday deals: get 2 Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 licenses for $54.99
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OfficialBlack Friday pricing is in effect on Microsoft Office for Mac, with a single standalone license discounted to $29.99 and a dual-pack just $54.99. For a limited time only, save $444 on the 2-pack...
Apple Insider
There are 'new' Apple Car rumors floating around - but beware
It probably isn't easy being a product leaker. Sourcing information from people working in the shadowy corners of Apple can be a precarious task. Just ask Jon Prosser, who's not had the best luck of late in Apple's rumor mill. Majin Bu is a known leaker based in China that...
Apple Insider
Best Black Friday Thunderbolt dock deals, save up to $100!
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — EveryMac owner needs more ports. The latest Black Friday deals include a slew of Thunderbolt docks on steep sale to suit everyone from light to heavy users. It's Black Friday weekend, devices are on...
Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best discounts on iPads, iPhones and more
Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, with discounts to be had on top tech items, including TVs, laptops and gaming gear. Although Black Friday doesn’t officially land until tomorrow (25 November), there are already deals to be had on Apple products from a number of third-party retailers.Several stores have already cut hundreds of prices this Black Friday month. In fact, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO started trimming product prices at the beginning of November, and those deals are only going to land thicker and faster as we get closer to the big day.Follow live: The best...
Apple Insider
28 best Apple Black Friday deals on Amazon: save up to $550 on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is pulling out all the stops, with officialBlack Friday deals on numerous Apple devices, with discounts up to $550 off and prices as low as $24.98. The e-commerce giant has issued dozens of...
Apple Insider
Apple scrapped a $49 Apple Pencil for iPhone, claims rumor
A purported leak on Chinese social media site Weibo says Apple made a million of a new Apple Pencil, that could work with the iPhone -- and scrapped all of them. The Apple Pencil line up currently consists of $99 first generation edition, and the $129 second generation model. This new rumor, relayed from Weibo by regular leaker DuanRui, says that Apple came close to making a third model that would have cost $49.
