FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane IanLimitless Production Group LLCFort Myers, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: First regional Publix with Pours cafe opening Dec. 1
Q: Is the Publix in Naples Town Centre open now? It doesn’t appear to be, but there was an article in the paper that said, “Pours are located inside the Naples Towne Centre at 3815 Tamiami Trail E., Naples,” making it sound like it is open. — Christie Domenick, Naples
businessobserverfl.com
Food truck park to spice up Old 41 in Bonita Springs
The project features eight food truck pads and a two-story bar. Design-build contractor: Randy Johns from Phoenix Associates of Florida, Naples. A new food truck park is coming to Bonita Springs by someone looking to turn Old 41 into a lively road again. When the city of Bonita Springs put...
businessobserverfl.com
Developer pays $7 million for Fort Myers Beach hotel
The Carousel Beach Inn on South Fort Myers Beach has sold to a Chicago developer who will use the property to complete a luxury residential development already under construction. According to Lee County property records, the hotel sold for $7 million to Carousel Beach Redevelopment, a subsidiary of the Dublin...
cbs12.com
Watch out! Alligator found at Walmart in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An alligator isn't generally on your grocery list. However, it was on Friday at the Wal-Mart on San Carlos Blvd. Deputies arrived after a 3-foot alligator was found in the parking lot. The alligator attempted to make a break for it but Lee County...
lifeinnaples.net
FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH PRESENTS 49TH ANNUAL CEREMONY
FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH PRESENTS 49TH ANNUAL “CHRISTMAS WALK AND TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY” ON DECEMBER 2nd & 3rd. The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District (BID) will host the 49th annual “Christmas on Fifth” on Friday, December 2nd from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. This special festival will combine holiday themed activities along with the ultimate nights of ‘al fresco’ dining on the street.
Florida Weekly
A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther
I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
usf.edu
Here, there, everywhere: Red tide plagues SWFL after Hurricane Ian
From Tampa Bay south to Ten Thousand Islands, local groups and state agencies that test for and track red tide are warning that the harmful algae that kills fish, sickens dogs, and whose acrid air chase people off the beach is here. And there. And there. And there. Red tide...
santivachronicle.com
Just Listed Properties on Sanibel; None on Captiva
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 11/16/22 to 11/22/22.
WINKNEWS.com
“Christmas on Third” Tree Lighting in Naples
A chance to see snow and meet Santa Claus on Monday in Naples to get into the holiday spirit with live music at the 45th annual tree lighting. The Naples Police Department is shutting down 13th Street off the corner of Third Street in preparation for the tree lighting that will happen around 6:20 p.m.
Fishermen's Village plans for multi-million dollar expansion
Before they take their plans to the board in January, they are first hoping to get some community input on their development plans.
WINKNEWS.com
Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County
Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
WZVN-TV
Creepy red smiley face found under Cape Coral bridge
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A scary red smiley face that appeared to be made “out of blood” seemingly popped up overnight in Cape Coral. A video shared with ABC7 showed the smiley face made with a red liquid along with other splatters of red fluid around the sidewalk that passed under Burnt Store Road near Yucatan Parkway.
First Fort Myers Beach store reopens since Ian
"FMB strong. We’re here, we’re strong. We’re going to rebuild and we’re going to do it together," one Tunaskin customer said.
Florida's property insurance of last resort has nearly 1.3 milllion policies
Customers have poured into Citizens during the past two years as private insurers have dropped policies and raised rates because of financial losses.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian
Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
NBC 2
Woman killed after being hit by car in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed after she was hit by a car on Jones Loop Road in Charlotte County Tuesday evening. An 18-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving west on Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road. The woman was walking in the eastbound lane of Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
WINKNEWS.com
Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral
Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
Marconews.com
Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted
Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
Mysuncoast.com
SUV driver sought in Englewood hit-and-run crash
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of an SUV who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Charlotte County Monday. Troopers say a black SUV was heading north on Oceanspray Boulevard, turning left onto State Road 776 at about 6:45 p.m. A 29-year-old Englewood...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County pharmacist arrested, accused of stealing $94K in medication
A 31-year-old man was arrested by Charlotte County deputies after they say he stole from the pharmacy he worked at. The investigation revealed Kerolos Ibrahim, the pharmacy manager at Winn Dixie in Port Charlotte, was stealing medication, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives say he was captured...
