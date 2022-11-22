ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Food truck park to spice up Old 41 in Bonita Springs

The project features eight food truck pads and a two-story bar. Design-build contractor: Randy Johns from Phoenix Associates of Florida, Naples. A new food truck park is coming to Bonita Springs by someone looking to turn Old 41 into a lively road again. When the city of Bonita Springs put...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer pays $7 million for Fort Myers Beach hotel

The Carousel Beach Inn on South Fort Myers Beach has sold to a Chicago developer who will use the property to complete a luxury residential development already under construction. According to Lee County property records, the hotel sold for $7 million to Carousel Beach Redevelopment, a subsidiary of the Dublin...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Watch out! Alligator found at Walmart in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An alligator isn't generally on your grocery list. However, it was on Friday at the Wal-Mart on San Carlos Blvd. Deputies arrived after a 3-foot alligator was found in the parking lot. The alligator attempted to make a break for it but Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, FL
lifeinnaples.net

FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH PRESENTS 49TH ANNUAL CEREMONY

FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH PRESENTS 49TH ANNUAL “CHRISTMAS WALK AND TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY” ON DECEMBER 2nd & 3rd. The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District (BID) will host the 49th annual “Christmas on Fifth” on Friday, December 2nd from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. This special festival will combine holiday themed activities along with the ultimate nights of ‘al fresco’ dining on the street.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther

I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

“Christmas on Third” Tree Lighting in Naples

A chance to see snow and meet Santa Claus on Monday in Naples to get into the holiday spirit with live music at the 45th annual tree lighting. The Naples Police Department is shutting down 13th Street off the corner of Third Street in preparation for the tree lighting that will happen around 6:20 p.m.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County

Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WZVN-TV

Creepy red smiley face found under Cape Coral bridge

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A scary red smiley face that appeared to be made “out of blood” seemingly popped up overnight in Cape Coral. A video shared with ABC7 showed the smiley face made with a red liquid along with other splatters of red fluid around the sidewalk that passed under Burnt Store Road near Yucatan Parkway.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian

Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC 2

Woman killed after being hit by car in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed after she was hit by a car on Jones Loop Road in Charlotte County Tuesday evening. An 18-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving west on Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road. The woman was walking in the eastbound lane of Jones Loop Road, west of Roberts Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral

Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Marconews.com

Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted

Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SUV driver sought in Englewood hit-and-run crash

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of an SUV who fled after hitting a pedestrian in Charlotte County Monday. Troopers say a black SUV was heading north on Oceanspray Boulevard, turning left onto State Road 776 at about 6:45 p.m. A 29-year-old Englewood...
ENGLEWOOD, FL

