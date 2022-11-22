Some Illinois landlords say they were left out in the cold, despite more than a billion dollars handed out in a pandemic rent relief program. Round Two of the Illinois Rental Payment Program provided assistance to more than 27,000 landlords whose tenants were unable to make rent payments because of income losses stemming from the pandemic. But 34,000 property owners did not receive assistance… even though they were prohibited from evicting tenants for non-payment.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO