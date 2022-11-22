ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wmay.com

Secretary Of State’s Office Conducts Disability Parking Stings

It’s another holiday tradition in Illinois. The Secretary of State’s Office has begun its annual sting operation looking for improper use of handicapped parking spaces and disability placards and plates. The office conducted enforcement details on Black Friday in Springfield and other communities looking for people parked in designated spaces without the appropriate placard or plate… or who were using a placard or plate assigned to someone else.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Thousands Left Out Of Rental Assistance Program

Some Illinois landlords say they were left out in the cold, despite more than a billion dollars handed out in a pandemic rent relief program. Round Two of the Illinois Rental Payment Program provided assistance to more than 27,000 landlords whose tenants were unable to make rent payments because of income losses stemming from the pandemic. But 34,000 property owners did not receive assistance… even though they were prohibited from evicting tenants for non-payment.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois measure would give income tax exemption for student loan ‘forgiveness’

(The Center Square) – Illinois state senators are aiming to pass a student loan forgiveness income tax exemption, among other changes to the tax code. Lawmakers were in Springfield for two days the week before Thanksgiving. They’re back next week for three days to finish out the year. One bill in the cue includes amendments. State Sen. Celina Villanueva told a Senate committee earlier this month it has four components.
ILLINOIS STATE
Prison policy opens access for incarcerated to get college education

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Corrections introduced the Comprehensive College Education in Prison Policy, which focuses on post-secondary education for the incarcerated. According to Illinois Justice Project Program Director Ahmadou Dramé, the program outlines how Illinois prisons will categorize different educational opportunities and emphasizes accredited education...
ILLINOIS STATE

