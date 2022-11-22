ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

B105

Talent Needed For Video Shoot In Duluth

There has been quite a bit of film crews in Duluth lately. If you missed out on your chance to be on camera, now might be the time. Plus, you could make some money while doing it. TV star Katie Lowes, known for roles in 'Scandal', Grey's Anatomy spinoff 'Private...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Comedian Kyle Kinane To Perform At Duluth’s NorShor Theater

Many of us are fans of comedy and with video streaming services like Netflix, and audio services like Spotify, we have plenty of comedy options in that genre of entertainment. As great as it is to listen to or watch comedy specials from the comfort of our homes or vehicles, seeing a live comedy show is always the best. It's tough to beat getting together with a significant other or friends and joining hundreds of other likeminded people to all laugh together.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Renowned Comedian Gives Duluth A Shoutout On Social Media

After doing two shows in Duluth, a renowned comedian gave Duluth a shoutout to thousands of his followers on social media. Duluth has gotten pretty lucky with celebrity sightings lately. From TV star and actor Joel McKinnon Miller, to TV star and actress Katie Lowes when she was in town filming 'Merry Kiss Cam'. Of course, that movie will premiere this week on Hulu for Northlanders to tune in and see how their town looks on the big screen.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Gallery: Modernist home on Duluth's observation hill listed for nearly $1.6M

A modern, hillside home for sale in Duluth offers a private courtyard, sprawling decks and plenty of other places to take in the magnificent Lake Superior views. The 4,155-square-foot home, built on Observation Hill in 1991, features floor-to-ceiling windows, granite floors, warm wood accents and other modernist elements influenced by the designs of prolific local architect David Salmela.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth: Local Reaction to Nightclub Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. — The Flame Nightclub is a popular downtown Duluth bar that is known for being a safe place for everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community. For the last 8 years Nicole has been a bartender and is now the general manager at the nightclub. As you might expect her reaction to the killings at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is sorrow.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery

DELTA, WI -- Those driving around Northwest Wisconsin might stumble upon a small diner that’s built an almost cult-like following over the last 20 years: the Delta Diner. Founder and co-owner Todd Bucher said the diner had humble beginnings. “It’s hard to believe we’re entering our 20th year. It’s...
DELTA, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth

The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area

For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Full Food + Drink Menu Announced For 2022 Duluth Winter Village

Recently, details were released on the 2022 Duluth Winter Village, which is a terrific holiday weekend for the entire family. The Duluth Winter Village is Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4. The event takes place on Harbor Drive, which circles behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM both days.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road

DULUTH, MN -- Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth is asking for donations to help care for two small puppies who were found taped inside a box left on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post from Animal Allies, a Good Samaritan recently stopped to pick up the box in Saginaw. That’s when they realized the puppies were inside.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth Police Announce Gobble Gallop Parking Restrictions + Road Closures

On Thanksgiving morning, Duluth's annual Gobble Gallop will once again bring thousands of people together to get little exercise and have a lot of fun. The Gobble Gallop features the main 5K race, a 1 mile race and a kids event. All three races run through downtown Duluth. Each event begins and ends near 12 Avenue East, about 150 yards east of the Duluth Running Co., going west on Superior Street on an out-and-back course.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal around the Northland

DULUTH, MN -- There are plenty of spots for people to find a free Thanksgiving meal around the Northland this holiday. In Duluth, the DECC is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Lake Superior Ballroom. You do not need to RSVP in advance. Parking...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

