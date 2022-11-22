Read full article on original website
Talent Needed For Video Shoot In Duluth
There has been quite a bit of film crews in Duluth lately. If you missed out on your chance to be on camera, now might be the time. Plus, you could make some money while doing it. TV star Katie Lowes, known for roles in 'Scandal', Grey's Anatomy spinoff 'Private...
Catch Merry Kiss Cam For Free During Special Duluth Screening
Want to see Duluth in all of its glory on the big screen? You have a chance with a special screening of the romantic comedy filmed in Duluth earlier this year! The screening is free and this weekend only. It was revealed earlier this year that a movie was filming...
Comedian Kyle Kinane To Perform At Duluth’s NorShor Theater
Many of us are fans of comedy and with video streaming services like Netflix, and audio services like Spotify, we have plenty of comedy options in that genre of entertainment. As great as it is to listen to or watch comedy specials from the comfort of our homes or vehicles, seeing a live comedy show is always the best. It's tough to beat getting together with a significant other or friends and joining hundreds of other likeminded people to all laugh together.
Renowned Comedian Gives Duluth A Shoutout On Social Media
After doing two shows in Duluth, a renowned comedian gave Duluth a shoutout to thousands of his followers on social media. Duluth has gotten pretty lucky with celebrity sightings lately. From TV star and actor Joel McKinnon Miller, to TV star and actress Katie Lowes when she was in town filming 'Merry Kiss Cam'. Of course, that movie will premiere this week on Hulu for Northlanders to tune in and see how their town looks on the big screen.
Gallery: Modernist home on Duluth's observation hill listed for nearly $1.6M
A modern, hillside home for sale in Duluth offers a private courtyard, sprawling decks and plenty of other places to take in the magnificent Lake Superior views. The 4,155-square-foot home, built on Observation Hill in 1991, features floor-to-ceiling windows, granite floors, warm wood accents and other modernist elements influenced by the designs of prolific local architect David Salmela.
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
Duluth: Local Reaction to Nightclub Shooting
DULUTH, Minn. — The Flame Nightclub is a popular downtown Duluth bar that is known for being a safe place for everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community. For the last 8 years Nicole has been a bartender and is now the general manager at the nightclub. As you might expect her reaction to the killings at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is sorrow.
Bringing back the white pine, a foundational American tree
In a forest several miles north of Grand Rapids, Minn., John Pastor places his hands on the trunk of a giant white pine, cranes back his neck and gazes up into its crown, a hundred feet above. "For me, I just get a feeling in my brain and my heart...
I Got Passed By A Reindeer Jeep On London Road In Duluth
Add this to the list of things you don't see every day. I was driving over to my sister-in-law's yesterday for my niece's birthday when a jeep came racing past me on I-35 in the tunnels in East Duluth. It was dark in the tunnel, but I did notice something was hanging on the top rack of this Jeep.
Delta Diner for sale: Why owners are selling the iconic Northwoods eatery
DELTA, WI -- Those driving around Northwest Wisconsin might stumble upon a small diner that’s built an almost cult-like following over the last 20 years: the Delta Diner. Founder and co-owner Todd Bucher said the diner had humble beginnings. “It’s hard to believe we’re entering our 20th year. It’s...
Jamrock Cultural Restaurant Leaving Superior, Opening New Downtown Duluth Location
After opening in January, 2021, at their current location on Tower Avenue in Superior Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced they will be leaving Superior to open in a new location Downtown Duluth. While this is bad news for Superior residents who love their unique Caribbean style seafood dishes and Jamaican...
Renowned Comedian Shops In Downtown Duluth
The celebrity sightings in Duluth continue. Throughout the year, there have been quite a few and the latest comes from a renowned comedian. Who has all visited the wonderful city of Duluth this year? Actor Joel McKinnon Miller, known for his role as Scully on the hit show 'Brooklyn 99' has been spotted in the area quite a few times this year. Most recently, he even stopped by the station:
Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area
For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
Can You Identify This Animal Prowling In West Duluth? Here’s What The DNR Has To Say
Nature is wonderful, isn't it? That is unless you find yourself encountering a predator, or they start roaming around your neighborhood. A friend of mine recently snapped this photo of what appears to be a large cat walking near their home in West Duluth early in the morning of November 18. They were able to get two photos and shared them on Facebook.
Vitta Pizza Is Open On Central Entrance In Duluth With Indoor Seating + Drive Up Options
People driving recently along Duluth's Central Entrance have watched the new Vitta Pizza location take shape. Having had great success in their Canal Park location, they recently teased a fall opening for their eagerly anticipated second location. Great news arrived this week as Vitta Pizza officially opened at 23 W....
Full Food + Drink Menu Announced For 2022 Duluth Winter Village
Recently, details were released on the 2022 Duluth Winter Village, which is a terrific holiday weekend for the entire family. The Duluth Winter Village is Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4. The event takes place on Harbor Drive, which circles behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM both days.
Animal Allies seeks donations after puppies found taped inside box on side of road
DULUTH, MN -- Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth is asking for donations to help care for two small puppies who were found taped inside a box left on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post from Animal Allies, a Good Samaritan recently stopped to pick up the box in Saginaw. That’s when they realized the puppies were inside.
Duluth Police Announce Gobble Gallop Parking Restrictions + Road Closures
On Thanksgiving morning, Duluth's annual Gobble Gallop will once again bring thousands of people together to get little exercise and have a lot of fun. The Gobble Gallop features the main 5K race, a 1 mile race and a kids event. All three races run through downtown Duluth. Each event begins and ends near 12 Avenue East, about 150 yards east of the Duluth Running Co., going west on Superior Street on an out-and-back course.
Duluth Named One Of The Most Charming Christmas Towns
Duluth sure is getting some love these days! We've made it onto a few national lists regarding winter wonderlands and such and now, we've made the cut for another! Yahoo has named Duluth one of the most charming Christmas towns. Earlier this month, TODAY named Duluth one of the best...
Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal around the Northland
DULUTH, MN -- There are plenty of spots for people to find a free Thanksgiving meal around the Northland this holiday. In Duluth, the DECC is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Lake Superior Ballroom. You do not need to RSVP in advance. Parking...
