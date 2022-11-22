Read full article on original website
This Real Estate Powerhouse Is Beginning to Look Cheap: Here's Its Long-Term Bull Case
Among real estate stocks, Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) has been a top performer for years. This year, however, has been a different story with the multifamily lender's stock plummeting 45% since January. However, for long-term investors, the sell-off in Walker & Dunlop looks like an excellent buying opportunity. Interest...
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
Honeywell (HON) Inks $1.3B Deal to Settle Asbestos Claims
Honeywell International HON has entered into a definitive agreement with the North American Refractories Asbestos Personal Injury Settlement Trust to settle claims over its manufacture of products containing asbestos in the past, per an SEC filing. Subject to the terms of the agreement, Honeywell will make a one-time payment of...
What Makes Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Mirati's (MRTX) Stock Rallies 11% on Buyout Speculations
Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock was up 11.3% on Wednesday on reports that big cancer drugmakers may offer to buy the company ahead of some upcoming important company milestones. However, in the year so far, the stock price of Mirati has plunged 34.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 19.5%.
Here's Why FLEX Seems a Good Stock to Add to Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors may consider adding Flex Ltd FLEX stock to their investment portfolio to benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Investors Heavily Search Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Here is What You Need to Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +22.9% over the past month...
Why Is Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Up 11.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Kimberly-Clark (KMB). Shares have added about 11.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kimberly-Clark due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
MGM Resorts' (MGM) BetMGM Unveils Betting App in Maryland
MGM Resorts International MGM and Entain Plc’s joint venture BetMGM recently announced the launch of its mobile app in Maryland. The app will enable customers to access several online betting options. BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said, “The convenience of our best-in-class mobile app connects directly to the engaging atmosphere...
Deere (DE) Hits New 52-Week High: What's Driving the Stock?
Deere & Company DE scaled a fresh 52-week high of $448.80 during the trading session on Nov 23, before closing slightly lower at $437.52. This came from solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein DE reported an 81% surge in earnings per share while equipment operations’ revenues rose 40%. Continued strong demand and higher shipment volumes offset steep costs and helped Deere shine in the quarter. An improved scenario in the agricultural, construction and forestry sector is favoring DE. DE has a market capitalization of $125.7 billion and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently.
3 Reasons Why ADM (ADM) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Why Is Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Up 7.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Raytheon Technologies (RTX). Shares have added about 7.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Raytheon Technologies due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Will BRP Inc. (DOOO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider BRP Inc. (DOOO). This company, which is in the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Thursday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, amid rising hopes the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of its interest rate hikes from as early as next month. According to the FOMC meeting minutes, a...
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
This year, a harsh economic backdrop sent the Nasdaq Composite into a bear market, with the index down 30.6% from its high. Bear markets can be challenging for investors, but they're a normal part of functioning markets. Tech growth stocks, in particular, have been battered, with many down 70% or more and trading near their 52-week lows.
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
