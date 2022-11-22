Read full article on original website
Murder investigation after two 16-year-olds stabbed a mile apart
Two teenagers have died after being stabbed a mile apart from each other on the same afternoon, police said.The 16-year-old males were attacked in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead, south-east London.The Metropolitan Police were called out at around 5.10pm on Saturday to reports that people had been injured at both locations.Both youths were pronounced dead and a murder investigation has been launched.Earlier this evening, officers in Greenwich responded to two calls roughly a mile apart. At both locations they found 16-year-old males with stab wounds.Sadly, both males have been pronounced dead this evening.A murder investigation has been launched....
Narcity
Toronto Police Are Investigating An Armed Robbery On A GO Train & Are Looking For This Man
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an armed robbery that took place on a GO Train headed for Union Station earlier this month. Police say the incident happened on Friday, November 18 and that the suspect boarded train cart 2705 at Eglinton Station at 11:17 p.m. The man allegedly sat...
Drive-by shooting injures 2 at funeral at Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A drive-by shooting in Nashville on Saturday injured two people as they and others were walking out of church from the funeral of a woman who was fatally shot earlier this month, according to police. Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron said the afternoon shooting occurred outside New Season Church, where a funeral service had just ended for 19-year-old Terriana Johnson. The hearse was parked out front with the rear door open and people were filing out of church as the shots began, Aaron said. Police say they are on the lookout for a black late-model Honda Civic with a temporary tag, from which one shooter or more fired as the car passed by, hitting an 18-year-old woman in the leg and a 25-year-old man in the pelvis. Neither were considered life-threatening injuries, Aaron said. Some attendees of the funeral services for Johnson — who was not a member of the church that was hosting — were armed and fired back at the car, Aaron said.
