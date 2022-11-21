Read full article on original website
Related
anash.org
Torahs in Hand, Shluchim Return to Their Makom Hashlichus
As the International Kinus Hashluchim ends, the shluchim return home with their new Torahs from this year’s historic Siyum of 36 Torahs donated to shluchim in remote cities. This year’s kinus featured the historic Siyum of no less than thirty-six Sifrei Torah, boldly pledged by Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky. From their inception, these Sifrei Torah were designated for shluchim in remote locations where securing a Sefer Torah of their own is a daunting, if impossible, task.
The Jewish Press
Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism
There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
30 amazing facial reconstructions, from stone age shamans to King Tut's father
New scientific techniques are helping us reconstruct people from the past in uncanny detail.
anash.org
Worldwide Chanukah Rally to Unite Jewish Children
Thousands of children in Chabad Hebrew Schools worldwide are set to participate in an unprecedented “Chanukah Live” Hakhel event produced by CKids. While the radical challenge that was the COVID-19 pandemic brought so much devastation to the world, one silver lining of the upheaval was the increased prevalence of using technology to overcome geographical barriers and to bring together those who would otherwise be distant.
The Jewish Press
Is Being On Time A Jewish Value?
Being early is a Jewish value. Inasmuch as Chazal say “z’rizim makdimim l’mitzvois” then when it comes to general time keeping, this too is significant. The first Mitzvah in the Torah – “Hachodesh hazeh lochem” – is directly correlated with time keeping. It is the case that many mitzvos are governed by time.
The Jewish Press
The Big Lie of Jewish Power
When controversy erupted over NBA star Kyrie Irving’s endorsement of an antisemitic movie, NBA All Star Charles Barkley called for Irving’s suspension. He also asked why the NBA suspends players for hateful comments about other groups, but not Jews. His fellow NBA All Star Shaquille O’Neal agreed with Barkley. Even though the NBA’s commissioner is Jewish, it took the NBA far too long to suspend Irving. Moreover, it did so only after Irving was given multiple opportunities to apologize, which he would not do.
Money to grow: radical policy helps communities green their own spaces
‘Participatory budgets’ such as one project in Newham are revitalising areas and improving accessibility
anash.org
Argentinian Head Shliach Inspires New Shluchim
Following the Kinus Hashluchim gala banquet, many young shluchim, anash and Kollel yungeleit gathered for a farbrengen led by head shliach of Argentina Rabbi Tzvi Grunblatt. Following the Kinus Hashluchim gala banquet, many young shluchim, anash and Kollel yungeleit gathered for an uplifting farbrengen continuing the inspiration from the evening.
Researchers in Galicia open 15th-century tomb to test Columbus link theory
Researchers in Spain have opened the tomb of a 15th-century cleric and exhumed his bones in an attempt to test the theory that Christopher Columbus hailed from the north-western Spanish region of Galicia rather than the Republic of Genoa. Although the explorer is generally believed to have been born in...
Opinion: Americans abhor racism but tolerate religious exclusivity
The United States was founded on the ideal of religious freedom, but that ideal is being put to the test by the increasing acceptance of religious exclusivity. Religious exclusivism is the idea that one religious group goes to heaven while all others don't.
'American Antisemitism Inspired Me to Share Our Heartbreaking Family Story'
Suzette Sheft shares her grandmother's story in this exclusive Newsweek essay.
Slipped Disc
Germans gingerly embrace music and the Jews
The fifth international days of Jewish music is being rolled out this week across the German regions. After a contemplative Berlin concert in a restoeed synagogue by the Israeli Nigun Quartet (pictured), the town of Heringsdorf on the Baltic island of Usedom gave the German-language premiere of the film The Song of Names, based on my first novel.
The Jewish Press
Torah Of The Soul
An extraordinary volume, Rays of Wisdom, appeared during the summer. The author, Rabbi Mattisyahu Rosenblum, z”l, passed away in 2020, leaving a collection of essays remarkable in both range and depth, which have now been edited for publication by R’ Yisrael Shaw of Yerushalayim. How the author came to share his erudition is a story in itself; the resulting achievement is cause for celebration.
Print Magazine
The Daily Heller: Collages That Evidence Inhumanity
As World War II ended, the truths of its genocidal horrors were just beginning to surface. One of the first documentary publications produced in 1946 by the Central Jewish Historical Commission (Centralna Żydowska Komisja Historyczna, CŻKH) in Poland was a multilingual folio of photos, Extermination of Polish Jews: Album of Pictures.
US News and World Report
Pope Sacks Leadership of Worldwide Catholic Charity, Names Commissioner
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Tuesday fired the entire leadership of the Roman Catholic Church's worldwide charity arm following accusations of bullying and humiliation of employees, and appointed a commissioner to run it. The surprise move involved the executives of Caritas Internationalis (CI), a Vatican-based confederation of 162...
The Jewish Press
NATURE OR NURTURE?
As twins, Jack and Oskar shared the same DNA, the same nature, and yet, they emerged as radically different people. Born in Trinidad in 1933, they were six months old when their parents divorced. Oskar went to Germany with his Catholic mother, while Jack stayed with his Romanian Jewish father. Oskar grew up as the Nazis rose to power, greeted the school principal with “Heil Hitler,” and later joined the Hitler Youth movement.
The Jewish Press
Torah Shorts: Parshat Toldot: The Spiritual Road to Material Riches
In one of the more dramatic scenes in the Torah, Jacob disguises himself to appear more like his hairy twin brother Esau, in order to receive the blessing that their blind father Isaac had originally intended for Esau. It seems that Jacob is successful and manages to convince an initially suspicious Isaac, that it is indeed the son who should receive this primal blessing standing in front of him, hairy arms and all.
anash.org
L’Chaim: Vogel – Junik
The L’Chaim of Ari Vogel of London, England and Leah Junik of Montreal, Canada took place Monday night at FREE Hall.
abandonedspaces.com
The Dark History of Harper, Liberia – A Colonization Experiment Gone Wrong
Over two centuries ago, a handful of the nation’s most powerful men gathered at the Davis Hotel in Washington, D.C. to plot a new chapter in their egregious treatment of enslaved people. Thanks to President James Madison and President-elect James Monroe, the American Colonization Society was born. What those...
The Jewish Press
Shin Bet Jewish Section Sacks Shiloh Security Coordinator, ‘Collaborated with Hilltop Youth’ (Updated)
The IDF on Wednesday fired the security coordinator of the Shiloh outposts in Binyamin, Kan 11 reported. The coordinator was told that he “makes it difficult for the Jewish section of the Shin Bet and the police to combat nationalist crime in the area and cooperates with the hilltop youth.”
Comments / 2