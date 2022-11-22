Read full article on original website
Three Windsor residents Injured in JoCo Crash
A Windsor family was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thanksgiving night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1998 Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Travis D. Hurd of Windsor, was on Route WW, one-quarter mile east of Missouri 23 around 8 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
Two JoCo Residents Injured in Head-on Collision
Two Johnson County residents were injured in a crash that occurred early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2023 Hyundai, driven by 31-year-old James W. Bryant of Warrensburg, was on Missouri 13 at SW 21st Road around 4 a.m., when the driver fell asleep and crossed the center of the roadway. Bryant, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, a southbound 1992 Honda, driven by 60-year-old Andrew S. Binder of Knob Noster, swerved to avoid impact. However, both vehicles struck head-on.
1 Tiny Town Holds the Missouri Record for Hottest & Coldest Temps
There is one tiny Missouri town that can claim something that very few can. It is the record holder for both the hottest and coldest temperature ever recorded in the Show Me State. I found this interesting factoid on the University of Missouri Climate Center website. It documents many of...
Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving
COLUBMIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Many people are gathered with family and friends this holiday weekend. For first responders it is just another day at the office. Cole County EMS and the Boone County Fire Protection District describe what the holiday season is like for those we call in an emergency. "With paid fire departments or paid The post Area first responders describe assisting others during Thanksgiving appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT CANCELS ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MALTA BEND JUVENILE
The Saline County Sheriff’s Department has cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory for Jamiah K. Brooks of Malta Bend, for a missing person incident that occurred on Friday, November 18, 2022. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Brooks was located safe by law enforcement on November 22, 2022.
Sedalia motorcyclist killed in Cass County crash
A 62-year-old Sedalia, Missouri man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Cass County.
Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash
A Jefferson City man was flown to a Columbia hospital Wednesday morning after crashing his SUV. The post Jefferson City man flown to hospital after crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
KOMU
'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
It’s Salvation Army Bell Ringing Time In Sedalia!
Thanksgiving is Thursday and Friday is Black Friday. That means it's also time to donate to the Sedalia Salvation Army and they could use your help in helping our neighbors in need. The Sedalia Salvation Army recently posted on their Facebook page they're looking for bell ringers for the holiday...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE AUDITOR REPORTS MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUNDS IN CARROLL COUNTY AMBULANCE DISTRICT
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit of the Carroll County Ambulance District and discovered misappropriation of funds. The audit discovered that from June 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, money totaling at least $91,794 was misappropriated from the district. Payroll over-payment totaling $54,350 and questionable mileage reimbursements totaling $1,945 were paid to the former Director. Director Mario DeFelice also misappropriated $4,021 from a district employee benefit reimbursement account and used a district credit card for personal purchases totaling $108.
Two people killed after shooting inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed inside J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub early Saturday morning. One person is in custody, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. Police say their dispatch system was inundated with multiple reports of shots being fired around 12:56 a.m. The post Two people killed after shooting inside Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt
HARTSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man hurt. At 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound and believe...
kmmo.com
INFLUENZA CASES INCREASING IN PETTIS COUNTY
The Pettis County Health Center reports that influenza cases in Pettis County have started to show a significant increase. For last week, there were 60 cases of influenza reported as compared to 9 for the week before. The group with the highest number of cases is 5-14 year olds followed by 25-49 year olds. The health center offers several tips to slow the spread of the flu:
kttn.com
Three injured, including 13-year-old boy, in Highway 65 crash
Three people including a juvenile were injured early Wednesday evening in an accident that involved three vehicles traveling Highway 65 in Carroll County. Forty-one-year-old Dustin Sisemore of Marshall received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle to the Centerpoint Medical Center. Another driver, 44-year-old Brian Hemme of Carrollton sustained minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene. His passenger, a 13-year-old boy, also received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. A third driver, 49-year-old Jason Otke of Jefferson City wasn’t hurt.
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia Police Reports For November 23, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sedalia Police responded to Sumner Insurance, 2414 West Broadway Boulevard Monday morning for a property damage report. On arrival, Officers made contact with Caleb Sumner. Sumner reported damage to the north side of the building, where it had been spray painted. The front glass also had a liquid substance on it, causing damage to the window wrap. At the time of the report, a suspect has not been identified.
KRMS Radio
Woman Injured In Deer Accident
A deer-related accident in Camden County Wednesday morning left a woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol report says 68 year old Valerie Scalora of Climax Springs was driving a pickup on Coffman Bend Drive near Parker’s Point when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Her...
Jefferson City man faces several felony charges after allegedly shooting at a vehicle
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man faces several felony charges after allegedly firing a gun at a vehicle. Jefferson City police say Jody Nowels, 35, was riding in a car with two people. He was driven to a gas station and to the area of East Capitol Avenue and Marshall Street, according to The post Jefferson City man faces several felony charges after allegedly shooting at a vehicle appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
United Way of Pettis County Wants to Help ‘Warm Up’ Those in Need
There are members in our local community who are looking for hats, gloves and coats in all sizes for their families. United Way of Pettis County is now collecting new and gently-used winter hats, gloves & coats to distribute to those in need. Drop off your items at 1400 South...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
