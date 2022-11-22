ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julianne Hough Gets Fashionably Festive in Bejeweled Jumpsuit & Go-Go Boots for Disney’s ‘Magical Holiday Celebration’ Performance

Julianne Hough and her brother Derek Hough hosted the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade and “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” special, which will air on ABC on Nov. 27. Filmed from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California, the celebrations feature show-stopping holiday classics mixed with cheerful new hits. There will also be sneak peeks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company, like the major motion picture “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The dancer, actress and singer make a few outfit changes throughout the special, and they all offer their own festive fashion....
Caroline Hurley

“With one word, the protagonist of The Secret Garden showed me a view of weight gain I had never seen represented. Exultant.”
Aaron Carter Has Died

Aaron Carter has reportedly died at the age of 34. TMZ was among the first to report the news, reporting that law enforcement officers had responded to a call at Aaron's California home. People and a source with The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed Aaron's reported death, saying that law enforcement confirmed they were called to Aaron's home. There is no word on a reported cause of death.
