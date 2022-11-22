Julianne Hough and her brother Derek Hough hosted the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade and “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” special, which will air on ABC on Nov. 27. Filmed from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California, the celebrations feature show-stopping holiday classics mixed with cheerful new hits. There will also be sneak peeks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company, like the major motion picture “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The dancer, actress and singer make a few outfit changes throughout the special, and they all offer their own festive fashion....

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO