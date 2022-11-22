Read full article on original website
24 Disney Channel Kids In Their Disney Role Vs. Current Big Role Vs. IRL
I swear they were all on Disney just yesterday...
12 Reasons "Wakanda Forever" Star Angela Bassett, AKA Queen Ramonda, DESERVES An Oscar Nomination
Mark my unnecessary "BuzzFeed speak." Angela Bassett will absolutely make history as the first MCU actor to win an Academy Award for her incredible performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Julianne Hough Gets Fashionably Festive in Bejeweled Jumpsuit & Go-Go Boots for Disney’s ‘Magical Holiday Celebration’ Performance
Julianne Hough and her brother Derek Hough hosted the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade and “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” special, which will air on ABC on Nov. 27. Filmed from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California, the celebrations feature show-stopping holiday classics mixed with cheerful new hits. There will also be sneak peeks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company, like the major motion picture “Avatar: The Way of Water.” The dancer, actress and singer make a few outfit changes throughout the special, and they all offer their own festive fashion....
Teen Vogue
Caroline Hurley
“With one word, the protagonist of The Secret Garden showed me a view of weight gain I had never seen represented. Exultant.”
Aaron Carter Has Died
Aaron Carter has reportedly died at the age of 34. TMZ was among the first to report the news, reporting that law enforcement officers had responded to a call at Aaron's California home. People and a source with The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed Aaron's reported death, saying that law enforcement confirmed they were called to Aaron's home. There is no word on a reported cause of death.
