A hit, and some hope.If a constant line throughout Lionel Messi’s career has been that it seems like he’s been dropped on the game from another plane, he here descended onto this match to at last elevate it and lift Argentina into the qualification places.His superb strike to beat Mexico was not so much out of this world as apart from this game. It was a moment of true individual inspiration totally disconnected from general play, which made it all the more essential.That also made it one of the moments of this World Cup so far, before Enzo Fernandez...

40 MINUTES AGO