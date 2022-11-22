A man in Qatar was driving his $2.65 million 2022 Lamborghini Countach, and its glass engine cover flew off – Now, Lamborghini is recalling the limited edition supercar across the world.

Read full article on original website
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
This Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine For Sale Is Ready for the Ultimate Engine Swap
You can't just buy Ferrari engines off the shelf, so this auction offering is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
Why this rusty old water tank that sat in a field for decades has just fetched a small fortune for a Victorian farming family
A water tank has sold for a whopping $65,300 despite the 1930s collector's item languishing on a family farm for decades. The Furphy-branded tank and cart that sat on Chris and Karen Bartsh's Victorian farm in Beechworth for 30 years sold for the record price at an online clearing sale in the state's north east on Tuesday.
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
World’s deepest hole digger could unlock enough geothermal energy to power the world
A machine capable of digging the world’s deepest hole could potentially unlock enough renewable energy to power the entire planet, according to its creators.US-based Quaise Energy is developing a drilling rig that it hopes will reach 16km (10 miles) beneath the Earth’s surface in order to tap “inexhaustible clean energy” from geothermal heat in the crust.“The total energy content of the heat stored underground exceeds our annual energy demand as a planet by a factor of a billion,” Matt Houde, co-founder of Quaise Energy, said at TedX Boston last week.“Tapping into a fraction of that is more than enough to...
torquenews.com
All-Wheel Drive Cars to Buy and NOT to Buy! Says This Mechanic
Here’s the latest on some information about which 3 All-Wheel Drive vehicles you should consider and 3 you should avoid for snowy weather conditions. One of the more useful features of some popular car repair and maintenance videos are the “Buy this, Not that!” recommendations posted by mechanics who share their car repair and maintenance experiences with viewers on a wide range of vehicles many of us are not exposed to …until it’s too late.
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
Top Speed
Here's What The Lamborghini Countach Should Have Looked Like
When Lamborghini announced the Countach would be revived for the modern day, every car enthusiast was excited to hear the news. After all, it was the Countach that set the tone for every wedge-shaped Lamborghini supercar since its creation, and it's design has become iconic. Unfortunately, while the modern-day Countach does look phenomenal, you can definitely tell it's based on the Aventador. But what if the Aventador's platform was disregarded altogether and the modern Countach instead took a resto-mod route? That is exactly what own digital artist Rostislav Prokop from our sister site HotCars delivered.
Carscoops
Porsche Design Auctioning This Unique 1972 911 Targa And One-Off Timepiece
A special 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa and a one-of-a-kind timepiece from Porsche Design will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s in an online auction running from November 29 to December 14. The 911 S 2.4 Targa heading to auction has been expertly restored by Porsche Classic and...
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato off-road supercar revealed
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the mid-engine supercar that's been designed to be suitable for driving on rough dirt and gravel roads.
hypebeast.com
Legendary Ferrari Enzo Sells for $2.8M USD
The Ferrari Enzo is one of the Italian marque’s most formidable and desirable cars it has ever made, and now one has appeared — and sold — at auction for precisely £2,510,500 GBP (approximately $2.87M USD). When it first launched in 2002, the Enzo arrived as...
Top Speed
Can A Tuned Audi TT RS Keep Pace With A GT-R Godzilla And An AMG GTS In A Race?
A drag race between high-performance vehicles is bound to be interesting, but what happens when you throw in an unlikely adversary into the mix? YouTube channel Sam CarLegion has gathered a 2018 Nissan GT-R, Mercedes AMG GTS, and a seemingly overmatched but tuned Audi TT-RS to find out. All three are known to be amazing platforms for high-horsepower builds. The GT-R has shown it can destroy supercars like the Ferrari SF90 when horsepower is matched, and the Merc packs a twin-turbo V-8 from AMG. Regardless, the Audi TT has always been a pocket rocket capable of overachieving.
Lamborghini Countach Recalled Because Glass Engine Cover Could Fly Off
The Lamborghini Countach returned to the world as a modern V12 supercar in 2021 with customer deliveries getting underway earlier this year. But now those lucky US owners - all nine of them - will have to bring their cars to a Lamborghini dealer for a very important reason. The...
Own The Cruise-In With This 1960 Ford Starliner
Rare, good looking, and fun to drive, that’s the Galaxie way!. One of Ford's most famous luxury muscle car models has to have been the Galaxie. This massive automobile has seen a lot of action from racers to cruisers looking to have fun behind the wheel. However there is one example of a Ford Galaxie you probably haven’t seen before. That is the Ford Galaxie Starliner, a two-year car whose primary goal was looking good and providing a comforting driving experience in the process.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
Harbor Freight’s Early Black Friday Deals Are Getting Even Better
Harbor Freight waits for no one to get the deals going.
electrek.co
Club Car’s fancy new electric golf cart looks like a living room on wheels
Club Car is one of the country’s biggest golf cart makers, and now the brand has just unveiled a slick new line of high-end electric vehicles that are more like open-air electric cars. Just don’t call the Club Car Cru a “car.”. In fact, these technically aren’t...
RideApart
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Cracks 50,000 Bikes Sold In First Three Months
Whenever an OEM launches a new motorcycle model, it probably goes without saying that they want it to do well. It’s been three months since Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350, and how are things looking? The numbers don’t lie—Enfield has now sold nearly 51,000 Hunter 350s, and the interest appears to remain high.
