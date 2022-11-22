ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Argentina vs Mexico, live! Score, updates, live stream link, video highlights

Lionel Messi and Argentina have to bounce back from a historic upset loss when the Albiceleste meet Mexico in the 2022 World Cup in Lusail on Saturday. Argentina blew an early lead and lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia In Lusail on Tuesday, shocking the tournament to life and putting even more emphasis on its second match with a tricky El Tri.
NBC Sports

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
The Independent

Lionel Messi delivers moment of inspiration to revive Argentina’s World Cup hopes

A hit, and some hope.If a constant line throughout Lionel Messi’s career has been that it seems like he’s been dropped on the game from another plane, he here descended onto this match to at last elevate it and lift Argentina into the qualification places.His superb strike to beat Mexico was not so much out of this world as apart from this game. It was a moment of true individual inspiration totally disconnected from general play, which made it all the more essential.That also made it one of the moments of this World Cup so far, before Enzo Fernandez...
NBC Sports

How to Watch Poland vs. Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues, let’s turn towards Group C’s next matchup: Poland and Saudi Arabia. So far, Poland’s first match resulted in a scoreless finish with Mexico, whereas Saudi Arabia devastated Argentina in a 2-1 upset on Tuesday during their first Group C faceoff.
NBC Sports

Poland's Wojciech Szczesny Makes Spectacular Double-Save on Penalty

Wojciech Szczesny took notes from Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa. Days after Ochoa became a national hero by denying Robert Lewandowski and Poland an easy penalty, Szczesny got a block of his own, salvaging Poland’s first-half lead against Saudi Arabia. While Saudi Arabia — riding the high of its upset...
NBC Sports

World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full

The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
NBC Sports

Lionel Messi's Long-distance Shot Opens Scoring for Argentina vs. Mexico

Struggling to break down Mexico’s 5-3-2 low block for 63 minutes, it was Lionel Messi that broke the deadlock in the 64th minute with a strike from outside the box for Argentina. Ángel Di Maria cut back to his left foot to deliver the pass to Messi from the...
NBC Sports

Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark

It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
NBC Sports

Neymar Injures Right Ankle During Brazil's World Cup Win

Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Neymar sprained his ankle. “We put ice on it while he was on the...
NBC Sports

Lionel Messi goal, assist leads Argentina awakening vs Mexico

Lionel Messi’s second-half goal gave Argentina’s World Cup hopes a massive lift as the Albiceleste broke through against stubborn Mexico to win 2-0 in Lusail on Saturday. Enzo Fernandez, 21, also scored for Argentina in the win, which comes after a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in the opener.

Comments / 0

Community Policy