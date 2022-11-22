ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Woman charged with drug driving, side-swiped tractor trailer

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PW9t_0jJsYUyv00

RICE TWP. — A woman from Syracuse, N.Y., thought she was traveling on the New York State Thruway after she initiated a several mile pursuit on Interstate 81 that began in Jenkins Township and ended in Rice Township on Monday.

State police at Wilkes-Barre allege Jesssica Marie Smith-Fordyce, 39, was under the influence of “multiple substances” while driving a Chevrolet SUV south on I81.

During the pursuit, Smith-Fordyce nearly struck pedestrians at a disabled vehicle being towed along the interstate and side-swiped a tractor-trailer, according to court records.

Smith-Fordyce was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on charges of driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude police and multiple traffic violations. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A trooper spotted a Chevrolet SUV, operated by Smith-Fordyce, swerving while traveling south on I81 in Jenkins Township just after 11 a.m.

Smith-Fordyce side-swiped a tractor-trailer and nearly struck a a tow operator and another person at a disabled vehicle along the interstate.

State police allege Smith-Fordyce failed to stop and fluctuated her speed between 40 and 70 mph while continuing to swerve and drift out of travel lanes.

As a trooper attempted rolling roadblocks, Smith-Fordyce drove around the cruiser several times, the complaint says.

Smith-Fordyce finally stopped along the interstate in Rice Township where she allegedly failed field sobriety tests..

State police in the complaint says Smith-Fordyce appeared to be under “multiple substances.” When asked if she knew her location, she allegedly replied, “New York State Thruway.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested on multiple felony charges

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Ithaca announced the arrest of a man on Thursday found to have outstanding charges against him. According to police, Gregory E. Hayden, 40, was arrested Thursday and charged with the following: Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Strangulation in the Second Degree, a Class D […]
ITHACA, NY
Shore News Network

Police make drug arrest from summertime warrant at Utica smoke shop

UTICA, NY – The Utica Police Department executed a search warrant at the Abu Hareth Smoke Shop on Albany Street in August and on Monday charged one man for criminal possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to sell. Yaqoob M. Algahim, 25 was arrested after police located 477 suspected fentanyl tablets, 390 grams of marijuana, 43 suspected xanax bars, and $721.00 in U.S. currency. The Fentanyl tablets were specifically made to resemble Oxycodone 30 MG counterfeits. After sending these tablets to the NYSP Forensic ID Lab, they were confirmed to be Fentanyl tablets. About 46 grams of The post Police make drug arrest from summertime warrant at Utica smoke shop appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica man indicted following drug bust at Smoke Shop on Albany Street

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Wednesday, 25-year-old, Yaqoob Algahim of Utica was taken into custody following Oneida County Grand Jury proceedings. On Nov. 21 Algahim was indicted on Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia due to an incident that occurred back in August. On Aug....
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man charged with four felonies after domestic incident

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is in Tompkins County jail with no bail after a Thanksgiving night arrest. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street around 7:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a physical domestic incident in progress. Officers separated the pair and upon investigation it was learned that there were outstanding charges related to a similar incident on October 6th at the same location. 40-year-old Gregory Hayden was arrested and charged with felony robbery, felony strangulation, felony criminal possession of a weapon, felony unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor assault. He is set to appear in Ithaca City Court at 1:30 p.m. on November 30th.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Deputies identify man fatally hit by SUV in Clay

Clay, N.Y. — A man who was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday has been identified as 56-year-old Sean Gleason of Liverpool, deputies said. Gleason was found unconscious and with severe injuries around 5:18 p.m. in the 7300 block of Oswego Road in the town of Clay, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
CLAY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse meth trafficking boss sentenced to 15 years in prison

Syracuse, N.Y. — A drug trafficking boss who oversaw the sale of meth in Syracuse and Central New York was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday. Eric F. Jackson, 49, admitted to helping transport meth from California to New York from May 2020 to April 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect with outstanding warrant captured after threatening woman with handgun

UTICA, NY – The Utica Police Department has reported the arrest of DaAndre Watkins, 21 after it was reported that he threatened a woman with a handgun. A New York State trooper on patrol in the area responded to the call at around 10:45 pm in the area of Oneida Square. The woman had told 911 dispatchers that she was involved in an argument with a man who had threatened her with a gun. She told police the suspect placed the gun inside a bookbag and fled. “A New York State Trooper was patrolling in the area heard the dispatch The post Suspect with outstanding warrant captured after threatening woman with handgun appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning man dies in Schuyler County car crash

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police responded Thursday to a vehicle crash in Schuyler County that ended with one man dead. According to police, at around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov 14, troopers responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on state Route 414 in the town of Dix. The driver has […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Second person dies after deadly Town of Clay house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After eight-year-old Nezamyah White died in a Town of Clay house fire Tuesday night, another life was taken from the incident, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. 76-year-old Anthony Wild died Thursday after he was listed as “critically unstable” and put on life support at Upstate Medical University Hospital following the […]
CLAY, NY
localsyr.com

Police identify eight-year-old victim in Town of Clay house fire

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the house fire that claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl yesterday evening, new details have been released. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, on November 22, 2022, at approximately 7:34 P.M.,...
CLAY, NY
wibx950.com

UPD Make 2nd Arrest in ‘Free Ride’ Shooting That Left Man Paralyzed

Utica Police believe they have arrested the gunman involved in a shooting earlier this month that left the victim paralyzed. Cops say they had information that the suspect in the case was at a location on Jefferson Avenue. After conducting surveillance on the location, police say they saw that suspect, Abdirhin Mohamed, exit the home, get into a vehicle and drive off.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Suspects using counterfeit money

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following people. According to Syracuse Police, the suspects have been using counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards from local stores. If you know who any of these suspects are, please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash

New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
CLARK MILLS, NY
WIBX 950

New Hartford Police Officer Injured in Large Fight at Movie Theater

A New Hartford Police Officer was injured during a fight at the Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford, according to a release by the police department. Police say, back on November 19th at about 9:50 p.m., New Hartford Police responded to the cinema located in the Orchard Plaza after a report of a disorderly group of juveniles who allegedly refused to leave the premises. Police say, upon arrival they encountered approximately 12 to 15 juvenile males and females who were refusing to leave. Police say the youths were acting disorderly.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy