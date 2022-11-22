Read full article on original website
houston-today.com
District buys large acreage
The District of Houston has purchased just over 13 acres of land on 11th Avenue adjacent to the downtown core, establishing a form of a land bank on which any number of civic or other structures could be built. The 13.12 acres at 3553 11th St. went up for sale...
Pearland City Council unanimously votes to fire city manager following budget miscalculation
During a closed executive session, the city council voted six to zero on the decision to fire Clay Pearson, effective immediately.
houston-today.com
Acting mayor list established for Houston
There could be times when mayor Shane Brienen cannot act in his official capacity and that means council members fill the role as required. Here is the list of councillors who will step in as the acting mayor when needed,. These are rotating two-month terms for the coming year. First...
theeastcountygazette.com
The Prospect of Property Tax Relief and $27 Billion State Surplus-Texas Sen. Paul Bettencourt talks about that
Just two months before a pivotal legislative session, Harris County was hit with another election integrity crisis. A second election integrity scandal hit Harris County just two months before a crucial legislative session. Senator Paul Bettencourt of Texas talks about the state’s $27 billion surplus and the potential benefits of lowering property taxes.
3-story building collapses as crews put out fierce fire in Spring, officials say
Video obtained by ABC13 shows a witness who can be heard saying, "Oh my gosh," while passing the bright fire.
Two bridges in Texas designed by FIGG Engineers, both with design flaws
The new Harbor Bridge isn't the only bridge under construction in Texas with design problems. A bridge in Harris County had a similar design, with similar concerns, and the same original engineer.
Residents from Beaumont's North End held neighborhood meeting for first time since 2019
BEAUMONT, Texas — Residents from two sides of Beaumont came together Monday night to speak to city officials and police. Many feel neighborhood meetings in the North End and West End are crucial to moving the city forward. Those living in the West End have been able to voice their concerns at monthly meetings.
bluebonnetnews.com
Accident backs up traffic on US 59 in Cleveland
Motorists traveling southbound on US 59 in the Cleveland area on Tuesday afternoon were caught up in a traffic jam that resulted from a two-vehicle accident near Morgan Cemetery Road (CR 379). According to information shared by Cleveland Fire Department, a person traveling in a Mazda passenger vehicle was trapped...
KSAT 12
Texas attorney general attempts to toss out late-cast Harris County votes
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to discard 2,000 provisional ballots cast in Harris County ahead of a Tuesday meeting where the county commissioners are set to certify their November election results.
“Calculated move to change the election results”: Ken Paxton trying to throw out thousands of votes
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to discard 2,000 provisional ballots cast in Harris County ahead of a Tuesday meeting where the county commissioners are set to certify their November election results.
defendernetwork.com
Black county officials congratulate Dr. Carla Wyatt on historic win
Dr. Carla Wyatt was recently elected Harris County Treasurer, making her the first African American elected to the position. “I’m grateful to Harris County residents for their vote of confidence in this election,” said Dr. Carla Wyatt, Harris County Treasurer-elect. “I’ve dedicated over two decades of my career to public service for Harris County and Texas, and I am committed to continuing that work as Treasurer. I look forward to working with county officials to make our county a great place to live and raise a family.”
KHOU
Texas Supreme Court says Harris County can include 2,100 late-cast ballots in certifying midterm election results
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harris County can include about 2,100 ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting when officials certify the midterm results. But the state’s highest civil court also ordered Harris County to determine whether those late-cast ballots would affect the outcome of any races — and kept alive Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to counting them.
3 former Liberty ISD workers accused of depriving food from student who ate own feces, drank urine
Three former educators with the district were charged with child endangerment, but now one of them was able to find work, and her new district is being pressed for answers.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual
Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 1544360-22 NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97429. Recovery Location: 12301 Kurland Drive, Houston, TX 77034. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: 6’0”/6’1”. Weight: 127lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Black. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in an open field, clothed in: a gray t-shirt...
AG Ken Paxton suing to throw out some Harris County votes
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Harris County to throw out votes that were cast during the extended voting hour on Election Day. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee responded to the lawsuit Monday saying his office will fight to ensure Harris County voters don't have their ballots tossed.
WFAA
Republican senator expects criminal charges in Harris County elections investigation
TEXAS, USA — Now that Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has opened an investigation into the Nov. 8 election in the state’s largest county, the question is whether she will find anything criminal. State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Republican from Houston, thinks she will. “You’ve got 23...
Don't fall for it! Rosenberg police warn of common panhandler scam
ROSENBERG, Texas — If you've driven anywhere in and around Houston, you've seen them. They're at intersections across the city. Now, Rosenberg police are warning you not to fall for the scam. On Wednesday, police said they saw three people collecting money on Reading Road near I-69. They claimed...
bluebonnetnews.com
Wild hogs tear up lawns at Liberty City Park, golf course
Feral pigs are being blamed for damage to the landscaping at Liberty Municipal Park and the Liberty Golf Course. Liberty City Manager Tom Warner said that a commercial trapper has baited traps at both locations and expects to catch enough to discourage them from returning, at least until next year.
KHOU
HPD gives details after officers shoot into Kingwood home with owner inside
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
cw39.com
ICYMI – 5.4 Magnitude earthquake hits Texas, Harris County Judge responds to election issues, Nancy Pelosi steps down from Democratic leadership, Houston Zoo welcomes new cougar cubs
Reports of a 5.4 Magnitude earthquake hit West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake, now the third strongest in Texas history, is still being investigated by experts. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addressed problems around Houston on Election Day that included paper ballot shortages and delayed openings of polling locations. Hidalgo waved off an unfolding investigation by state police as political.
