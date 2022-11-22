Dr. Carla Wyatt was recently elected Harris County Treasurer, making her the first African American elected to the position. “I’m grateful to Harris County residents for their vote of confidence in this election,” said Dr. Carla Wyatt, Harris County Treasurer-elect. “I’ve dedicated over two decades of my career to public service for Harris County and Texas, and I am committed to continuing that work as Treasurer. I look forward to working with county officials to make our county a great place to live and raise a family.”

