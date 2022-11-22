Read full article on original website
Related
Just four meatpackers control 85% of the market. Cattlemen like me need a voice.
In the past two decades, hundreds of thousands of U.S. cattle producers have gone out of business, and we are currently losing 40 operations per day by some estimates. Just in the past two years, around 1,700 small feedlots run by independent family farmers were put out of business because of corporate consolidation.
How one board is hoping to evolve the United States farm bill in 2023
Backed by a diverse board of directors, Kiss the Ground is backing a coalition across the country to influence the bill to create a healthier planet, more nutritious crops, and enhance ecosystems.
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, November 22, 2022
Max Armstrong discusses the upcoming talk about the farm bill. The measure, which includes the nutrition title, formerly known as food stamps. Max shares challenges to the bill on issues including the nutrition title and immigration. He notes that bipartisan support comes from rural and urban areas because the farm bill includes the nutrition title, but some conservatives have objected to that link. Max discusses other challenges to the measure.
Mexico moves closer to a devastating policy for US agricultural exports
Mexico is set to phase out the herbicide glyphosate and all biotech corn for human consumption by the beginning of 2024. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he has been “reassured” by his Mexican counterpart that the ban won’t hurt U.S. corn exports — but that’s little comfort to domestic growers who are watching the health regulator in Mexico, their largest export market, exercise an apparent bias against the herbicide and seed varieties used in the United States for the past several decades.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owner in Indiana
If you have ever driven through Indiana, you have probably seen enormous corn and soybean fields and wide cattle pastures. Maybe you have passed grain bins, equipment shacks, as well as dairy, hogs, and poultry barns. Farming significantly contributes to Indiana’s economy, accounting for an estimated $31.2 billion. Land is a potential cash cow for Indiana farmers, with plenty of opportunities for those seeking to capitalize on the rising property values.
Whole Foods' Hot Bar Prices Stunned An International Shopper On TikTok
A lesson people typically learn while traveling is that food prices differ from place to place. For better or worse, this can create quite a culture shock if unexpected. According to Commodity, countries such as Iceland, Switzerland, and Denmark are the priciest when it comes to food. In the United States, the cost of an average meal for two is $55, (though New York City is right up there as "the only city to contend with its Scandinavian competitors" cost-wise). The most inexpensive places to find a meal are Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Nepal. And even though food prices in America have risen more than 4.5%, Americans still spend less on groceries overall than those in Europe do (per Quartz).
labroots.com
Here's what hemp growers are doing with the leftovers
American hemp farmers have been struggling for a long time as to what to do with their leftovers; the biomass after cannabinoids are extracted from the plant. A lot of this mass is left over, as tons of it are produced every year. Enter German researchers, who have been experimenting...
studyfinds.org
Dairy drinkers more likely to buy cow’s milk with low or no antibiotics
ITHACA, New York– The non-dairy industry has bulldozed its way into the food market in recent years, largely due to animal welfare and health implications of repeated antibiotic exposure through injections that cows receive. In fact, a new Cornell University study reports that consumers are more willing to purchase cow’s milk if the cows are only treated with antibiotics when medically necessary — as long as the price isn’t that much higher.
agupdate.com
Family farm heritage in old aerial photos
Harvest is over at Bohr Farms. The last of our harvested corn this year was stored in a 45-bushel tote and shipped to a company in western Iowa that makes whiskey from local-grown corn. As a part of their marketing plan, they ask for the farm’s family story placed on...
beefmagazine.com
USDA announces $3m in funding for antimicrobial resistance dashboard
The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is making up to $3 million in cooperative agreement funding available to create antimicrobial resistance dashboards. Addressing AMR is important to APHIS, along with the agricultural and public health sectors, because antimicrobials are some of our most critical tools for treating serious infections and saving the lives of people and animals.
Americans Gobble Up Price Hikes for their Thanksgiving Turkeys This Year
At-home cooks preparing for their Thanksgiving holiday feasts are facing sharp price increases for their birds this year, and that's no surprise, says one turkey farmer. "All the farmers in this area right now have had to raise their prices," said Stephanie Tewes of Tewes Farm in Kentucky. "It's simple economics: the price to feed the turkeys, the straw, the gas to get all the feed here, has all gone up in price."
agupdate.com
Safflower provides solid rotation for Montana wheat farmers
When considering a workable rotational crop to the winter wheat grown in Montana, one farm near Broadview has been depending on safflower as a profitable staple. Keith and Karen Schott have been growing the broadleaf plant as a rotational crop for their winter wheat over the last 15 years. “We...
NASDAQ
U.S. wheat ratings hold steady, corn harvest 96% complete -USDA
CHICAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 32% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week, while analysts on average had expected a 1-point improvement. The wheat ratings are the lowest for this time of year...
agupdate.com
Camelina offers farmers numerous opportunities, benefits
Farmers looking for a profitable cover crop may have a new option in an emerging venture being launched by Yield 10, a bioscience company actively recruiting farmers to grow camelina. Darren Greenfield, senior director of seed operations for the company, said that the broadleaf crop holds significant potential to become...
Here's why your Thanksgiving turkey probably cost a lot more than it did last year
Farmers have been battling inflation and higher costs for feed and electricity, forcing them to charge more, the American Farm Bureau Federation said.
swineweb.com
Domestic Pork Consumption Driving North American Pork Markets
An economist with Partners for Production Agriculture expects domestic demand for pork to be the key factor driving pork prices heading into 2023. “The North American Outlook for Pork” was among the topics highlighted last week as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 in Saskatoon. Dr. Steve Meyer, an economist with Partners for Production Agriculture says, while U.S. domestic pork demand has been stellar since the COVID shutdowns of 2020 and has been a key factor driving pork markets, it’s been a disappointing year for exports from both the U.S. and Canada.
BBC
Farms looking further afield as migrant labour costs rise
Farms are seeing labour and energy costs rise, leading them to look further afield for migrant workers or look to automation, an academic said. Prof Jim Monaghan, of Harper Adams University in Shropshire, said vegetable and fruit farms had been hit by Covid, Brexit and the loss of Ukrainian labour.
US News and World Report
End of Cheap Money for U.S. Farmers Plows Trouble Into Food Production
CHICAGO (Reuters) - Montana farmer Sarah Degn had big plans to invest the healthy profits she gleaned for her soybeans and wheat this year into upgrading her planter or buying a new storage bin. But those plans have gone by the wayside. Everything Degn needs to farm is more expensive...
Why do we eat cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving?
Starting with the first Thanksgiving 400 years ago, the tart berries have played a stand-out role in many recipes and holiday dinners throughout history.
worldanimalnews.com
U.S. Senator Cory Booker Introduces New Bill To Protect Farm Animals & Hold Factory Farms Accountable
Senator Cory Booker has just announced a new bill, The Industrial Agriculture Accountability Act of 2022 (IAA), that could help reduce the suffering of farm animals in the United States. The new bill aims to better protect animals and the American people by holding the industrial operators of high-risk Concentrated...
Comments / 0