FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: 5 reasons the 'Cats can handle the Cards
After a 4-0 start and a No. 7 ranking, the 2022 season hasn’t been kind to the Kentucky Wildcats. Limping into the regular season finale at 6-5, Kentucky could use good news to finish things out. Enter the Louisville Cardinals, 7-4 and winners of a pair of games against...
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
wdrb.com
How to Watch | Louisville at Kentucky, TV time, point spread, storylines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Three years ago the Louisville football team went to Kentucky as a 3-point underdog and the Cards lost by 32. Last year the Cardinals hosted the Wildcats as a 3-point favorite. They lost by 31. The point spread is parked in a similar spot for...
bestofarkansassports.com
Against Creighton, Harassing Hogs Can Make Former Top Target Regret His Choice
For the first time since its famous showdown with Kentucky on Super Bowl Sunday in 1995, the Arkansas basketball team is set to play in a top-10 matchup during the regular season Tuesday night. Fresh off a beatdown of Louisville, the No. 9 Razorbacks will shift their focus to No....
How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will wrap up the regular season on the road this week as they take on the Missouri Tigers inside Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia (Mo.). This will be the 14th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 9-4 advantage in the all-time series, and the Hogs will be looking to get their first-ever win in Columbia.
Louisville's Yasir Abdullah making a case for ACC Defensive Player of the Year
There are some really good defensive players in the ACC this season, including Florida State's Jared Verse, Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey, and NC State's Drake Thomas, among others. But University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield believes he has the best - Yasir Abdullah. The senior linebacker has been a dominating...
Card Chronicle
Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 12
Your RANKED, #25 Louisville Cardinals enter rivalry week with seven wins after taking down the N.C. State Wolfpack 25-10 this past weekend. The Cards have now won six of their last seven games in what’s been a huge turnaround since starting the season 2-3 and losing at Boston College. Not sure any of us could have seen this coming, but I hope everyones enjoying it. Huge props to the coaching staff and the team for staying together after a rough start. Just one last hurdle to clear later this week.
Maui Fastbreak: UC Hammers Louisville 81-62 In Tournament Finale
The Bearcats have something to build on as they return home for a seven-game home stand.
Louisville Basketball Hasn’t Done This in 82 Years
Let's start with the disclaimer. I am both a UK basketball fan and a Louisville basketball fan. There's no point in telling me it can't be done because here I sit. I'm like those "house divided" bumper stickers or flags, only it's all just me. And if you've been following...
aseaofblue.com
Louisville Basketball reaching historic lows
Boy, things have gotten REALLY bad for Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball. In Year 1 of the Kenny Payne era, this was expected to be a rebuilding year of sorts for the program Payne once helped win the 1986 national championship with — also Louisville’s last natty — but no one saw this level of struggle coming.
College Basketball World Reacts To Louisville's Awful Performance Today
Louisville has entered early crisis mode following Tuesday's embarrassing loss in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The men's basketball team fell to 0-5 after a 70-38 loss to Texas Tech. Louisville had more turnovers (18) than field goals (11) and assists (five) combined while committing 23 fouls and allowing 45 rebounds.
No. 21 Texas Tech vs. Louisville live updates, game thread
No. 21 Texas Tech takes on Louisville 1:30 p.m. (CT) today in each team's second game of the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Texas Tech dropped its opener in Maui to No. 10 Creighton, 76-65, on Monday, while...
Scheyer credits Blakes and Grandison following win over Bellarmine
Duke improved to 4-1 on the season on Monday night with a hot shooting performance that keyed a big second half run against Bellarmine. The Knights entered Cameron known for their offensive efficiency and movement, and lived up to that reputation by shooting over 50 percent for much of the game before Duke's defense stiffened midway through the second half.
Louisville wants South Carolina athlete to be the 'next Tutu Atwell'
Dorchester, S.C., Woodland athlete Suderian Harrison could play a number of positions at the college level. But the University of Louisville is recruiting him as a wide receiver and the Cardinals' staff had a pretty intriguing comparison for the speedy 5-foot-10, 165-pound Harrison when he was talking to them on his official visit to Louisville over the weekend.
fox56news.com
Louisville metro police chief steps down
Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of the year. Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of the year. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health …. State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the...
wdrb.com
Louisville has dozens of free electric vehicle chargers. Thank this guy.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When it was built about a decade ago, the “Highland Green” building in the Cherokee Triangle had enough eco-friendly features to earn a “gold” certification from a national group that measures energy efficiency and sustainable design. But the building, which houses...
wdrb.com
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Democratic representative files to run for attorney general
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed with the Registry of Election Finance to run for attorney general. She represents Kentucky’s 43rd district in Jefferson County. The Democratic representative will be the first Black woman in Kentucky to run for the seat. During her time...
Louisville police chief Shields to resign when Greenberg takes office
Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign when Craig Greenberg takes office as mayor on January 2, he announced.
247Sports
