ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky football: 5 reasons the 'Cats can handle the Cards

After a 4-0 start and a No. 7 ranking, the 2022 season hasn’t been kind to the Kentucky Wildcats. Limping into the regular season finale at 6-5, Kentucky could use good news to finish things out. Enter the Louisville Cardinals, 7-4 and winners of a pair of games against...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri channel, stream, game time

The Arkansas Razorbacks will wrap up the regular season on the road this week as they take on the Missouri Tigers inside Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia (Mo.). This will be the 14th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 9-4 advantage in the all-time series, and the Hogs will be looking to get their first-ever win in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
Card Chronicle

Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 12

Your RANKED, #25 Louisville Cardinals enter rivalry week with seven wins after taking down the N.C. State Wolfpack 25-10 this past weekend. The Cards have now won six of their last seven games in what’s been a huge turnaround since starting the season 2-3 and losing at Boston College. Not sure any of us could have seen this coming, but I hope everyones enjoying it. Huge props to the coaching staff and the team for staying together after a rough start. Just one last hurdle to clear later this week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Louisville Basketball Hasn’t Done This in 82 Years

Let's start with the disclaimer. I am both a UK basketball fan and a Louisville basketball fan. There's no point in telling me it can't be done because here I sit. I'm like those "house divided" bumper stickers or flags, only it's all just me. And if you've been following...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Louisville Basketball reaching historic lows

Boy, things have gotten REALLY bad for Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball. In Year 1 of the Kenny Payne era, this was expected to be a rebuilding year of sorts for the program Payne once helped win the 1986 national championship with — also Louisville’s last natty — but no one saw this level of struggle coming.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Scheyer credits Blakes and Grandison following win over Bellarmine

Duke improved to 4-1 on the season on Monday night with a hot shooting performance that keyed a big second half run against Bellarmine. The Knights entered Cameron known for their offensive efficiency and movement, and lived up to that reputation by shooting over 50 percent for much of the game before Duke's defense stiffened midway through the second half.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville wants South Carolina athlete to be the 'next Tutu Atwell'

Dorchester, S.C., Woodland athlete Suderian Harrison could play a number of positions at the college level. But the University of Louisville is recruiting him as a wide receiver and the Cardinals' staff had a pretty intriguing comparison for the speedy 5-foot-10, 165-pound Harrison when he was talking to them on his official visit to Louisville over the weekend.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Louisville metro police chief steps down

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of the year. Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of the year. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health …. State Senator Ralph Alvarado will be the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dead at 88, family says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Y. Brown Jr., an entrepreneur who built Kentucky Fried Chicken into a powerhouse brand, co-owned the American Basketball Association's Kentucky Colonels and was elected Kentucky's 55th governor, has died, his family said Tuesday. He was 88. Brown's children confirmed their father's death in a statement...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky Democratic representative files to run for attorney general

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed with the Registry of Election Finance to run for attorney general. She represents Kentucky’s 43rd district in Jefferson County. The Democratic representative will be the first Black woman in Kentucky to run for the seat. During her time...
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

247Sports

61K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy