5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
DeVos family donates $3 million to 30 local organizationsVictorOrlando, FL
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Offering 2 Extra Days Free With 2-Day Tickets
Universal Orlando Resort is currently offering two extra days free with the purchase of a two-park, two-day ticket. With this offer, guests can experience four days of Universal thrills for the price of two. The ticket price is determined by the first date of the visit. It starts at $221.99 for a ticket that allows access to one park per day. A ticket with park-to-park access starts at $281.99.
themeparktourist.com
Do You Know MCO? 6 Stories, Secrets, and Surprises From The Orlando International Airport
Orlando International Airport. For most theme park fans, it's the literal gateway to the Magic Kingdom; a waypoint to EPCOT; the official start of a Disney Cruise; a stopover en route to Universal Orlando... and at the end of a trip, the depressing portal back to reality. If you're reading this, you've probably passed through the Orlando International Airport yourself! But how much do you really know about "MCO" and how it connects to Disney World literally and metaphorically?
WESH
Orlando among popular vacation spots during Thanksgiving weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando is the number one destination for travelers this Thanksgiving weekend. Both domestic and international travelers will be enjoying all that the city's tourist district has to offer. It looked busy. All afternoon, there were people everywhere. They were shopping, eating, going to the local...
floridavacationers.com
19 Best Things to Do in Orlando At Christmas This Year!
Looking for the best things to do in Orlando at Christmas?. Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID easing up over time, many of you can’t wait to travel somewhere for Christmas. I can’t blame you. Amongst the top places to travel in the United States is Orlando, Florida. Warm, sunny, beautiful Florida.
allears.net
How to SAVE on a Replacement to Disney’s Magical Express
Have you ever used Disney World’s Sunshine Flyer?. This is a transportation option that takes you from Orlando Airport to Walt Disney World Resort and vice versa. The service recently asked for the public’s help in designing their new bus and offered full refunds to guests impacted by Hurricane Ian. Now, the service is offering a special Black Friday deal that you don’t want to miss!
fox35orlando.com
Very merry holiday events happening around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are upon us and things are looking merry and bright around Central Florida! From life-size gingerbread houses to dazzling nights and millions of twinkling lights, there are plenty of family-friendly events that are sure to fill you with yuletide cheer!. Drive-thru holiday lights show at...
disneytips.com
The Story and History of Disney Springs
If you’re traveling to Walt Disney World for more than just a few days, then chances are that at one point or another you’re going to check out Disney Springs. Labeled by the Walt Disney World Resort as “an eclectic mix of unique shops, one-of-a-kind restaurants and lively entertainment” – all under the tagline “Happily Whatever You’re After” – the shopping, dining, and entertainment district nestled on Disney property is free to enter, but just try leaving without spending money on food, merchandise, or a show!
allears.net
All the Central Florida Theme Park Deals for Black Friday
You may be thinking about Thanksgiving plans, but there’s one other big holiday that’s happening this week — Black Friday!. We’ve already started to share some Disney merchandise sales that we’ve spotted around, as well as other big deals you might be interested in. But if you’re a theme park fan, there are some savings you’ll want to check out!
WESH
How to score flight deals on Travel Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. — We've all heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard of Travel Tuesday?. Since 2017 it's been coined as a day when you can save big on flights, hotels and rental cars. This year, Travel Tuesday will fall on Nov. 29. "We see...
themeparktourist.com
Christmas in Orlando: The 5 Best Festive Celebrations To Get Into The Holiday Spirit!
The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner and the festivities are already well and truly underway in Orlando, Florida!. Whether you’re a local or simply visiting for the festive season, Christmas in Orlando is an incredibly magical experience with endless offerings for you and your family to enjoy. Though it may still feel like summer outside, here are a few ways to immerse yourself in Orlando’s winter magic this holiday season!
Heading to the airport this holiday weekend? Here’s when it is expected to be the busiest
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport said passenger traffic is at a record high as the holiday travel season continues. Though things have been busy at the airport the past couple of days, it was a smooth takeoff for travelers hitting the skies. But the busiest days are still ahead.
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
orlandoweekly.com
Indian food comes to downtown Orlando for the first time ...ever?, B3 is another sad Audubon Park closure, + more
OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: Fast-casual Indian joint Urban Turban, from the owners of Curry Mantra on I-Drive and Divine Indian Cuisine in Kissimmee, has opened downtown at 100 E. Pine St., taking over the former space of U-Roll Sushi ... The Front Porch, a sister concept of The Monroe, has opened next to the Creative Village hotspot just in time for patio season. The outdoor, pet-friendly space features its own branded canned cocktails and a focused menu of casual fare like Frito pie, pickled shrimp and Colombian hot dogs ... Work on the new Farm & Haus restaurant in Winter Park continues at the old Cafe de France space at 526 S. Park Ave. Owner Brittany Walsh-Lyne says the restaurant should open next month ... Kaya, the "casual fine dining" Filipino restaurant from ex-Kadence chef Lordfer Lalicon and general manager Jamilyn Bailey, will open in December at 618 N. Thornton Ave. ... The Foreigner, Bruno Fonseca's high-end chef's tasting concept, should be open by Christmas, next to Redlight Redlight at 2816 Corrine Drive ...
click orlando
Robert Iger tweets out thanks to cast members as he retakes Disney reins
ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney CEO Robert Iger’s first tweet since taking the company over again gives thanks for fellow new Disney employees and cast members. “It was always a privilege to work with all of you, and it certainly is a privilege to do it again!” Iger tweeted Thursday.
orlandoweekly.com
19 things to do with out-of-towners in Orlando (that aren't theme parks)
The family is here but the Thanksgiving meal is a long way off (or a distant memory). The elders have fully updated you on who has died since you talked last. The young'uns are zombied out on their phones. It's time to break out some of the City Beautiful's best offerings.
Central Florida residents get ready for Black Friday shopping this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s almost time before we see just how many people will camp out and line up for the deals on Black Friday. Parking spots were empty at a parking lot for an Orlando shopping center on Thanksgiving Day. When Channel 9 spoke to some shoppers...
Black Friday shoppers line up in search of big deals in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers were out early at their favorite stores hoping to find big shopping deals on Black Friday. Despite inflation, experts predict shoppers will spend big this year. Channel 9 was invited into Orlando Premium Outlets to get an inside look at crowds lining up to shop.
WESH
Pre-pandemic travel numbers expected in Orlando during Thanksgiving holiday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The day before Thanksgiving marks one of the busiest days of the year. On Wednesday night, it was a slow crawl for traffic heading to Orlando International Airport. Airport officials say passenger traffic is at a record high. The Montoya family thought they'd play it safe....
mynews13.com
Off-Site Parking For MCO Travelers Filling Up
Holiday travel is making a comeback at Orlando International this week. The busiest travel day for Thanksgiving week will be Saturday, according to airport officials. Off-Site parking lots urge travelers to reserve a space well before their flight. Parking lots on airport property are sold out the day before Thanksgiving.
WESH
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
