OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: Fast-casual Indian joint Urban Turban, from the owners of Curry Mantra on I-Drive and Divine Indian Cuisine in Kissimmee, has opened downtown at 100 E. Pine St., taking over the former space of U-Roll Sushi ... The Front Porch, a sister concept of The Monroe, has opened next to the Creative Village hotspot just in time for patio season. The outdoor, pet-friendly space features its own branded canned cocktails and a focused menu of casual fare like Frito pie, pickled shrimp and Colombian hot dogs ... Work on the new Farm & Haus restaurant in Winter Park continues at the old Cafe de France space at 526 S. Park Ave. Owner Brittany Walsh-Lyne says the restaurant should open next month ... Kaya, the "casual fine dining" Filipino restaurant from ex-Kadence chef Lordfer Lalicon and general manager Jamilyn Bailey, will open in December at 618 N. Thornton Ave. ... The Foreigner, Bruno Fonseca's high-end chef's tasting concept, should be open by Christmas, next to Redlight Redlight at 2816 Corrine Drive ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO