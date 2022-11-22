Read full article on original website
Related
How to create a Japandi kitchen: 10 ways to style this serene on-trend look
Looking to design the perfect Japandi kitchen? These tips will help you create an effortlessly cool minimalist look
9 Amazon rugs that are pretty enough to pass as designer
Upgrade any area for under $200 with these nine good-looking, low-cost rugs from Amazon
"Elf On The Shelf Is A Menace," "Secret Santa Is Pointless," And 27 More Holiday Hot Takes That I'm Scared To Admit Make A Point
Holidays just shouldn't fall on Tuesdays.
Your Guide to Setting Up a Guest Room That Will Make Your Loved Ones Feel Right at Home
The holidays are about family, togetherness, and memories. They’re also a little bit about being the house that everybody wants to stay at. We kid, but there is something special about waking up to a home full of loved ones. So we want to make our houseguests feel extra welcome, with a comfortable guest room full of thoughtful touches to help them settle in. Whether you’re hosting folks for the first time or the 15th, these easy suggestions will make your loved ones feel right at home (but not so at home that you can’t get them to leave).
Popculture
Tour Johnny Cash's Sprawling 4,500-Square-Foot Casitas Springs Estate (Photos)
Johnny Cash's dream home in Casitas Springs, California sold for well over its asking price this year, and it's not hard to see why. Cash had the house built for himself and his family in 1961, though he did not spend much time with them there as he continued touring until his divorce. Now, someone else has stewardship of the palatial estate, and fans can take a virtual tour thanks to photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
This Family’s 20-Room Mansion Was Once a Funeral Home, and They Turned the Embalming Room into a Cigar Lounge
Most homebuyers want to buy something unique, but how many would look at a funeral parlor and think “that’s my dream home?” One Canadian family did, and now they’re chronicling the process of turning a funeral home into their forever home as part of a Discovery+ series.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Ideal Home Show Christmas is returning for 11th year
Ideal Home Show Christmas is returning for another year between Wednesday 23 and Sunday 27 November 2022. Over 600 exhibitors will fill Olympia with seasonal gifts, decorations, and inspiration. Back for its eleventh year, the show will be split across four sections including Home, Decorations, Gifts and Pets. There will...
This Rooster Christmas Wreath Will Make Your Door Distinctive And Fun—And It’s 80% Off
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Your Christmas wreath is an essential part of your holiday decor. You can string...
natureworldnews.com
How To Allergy-Proof Your Home
Is your home making you sick? Do you experience headaches, nausea, watery eyes, runny nose, sore throat, and excessive sneezing? Do these symptoms subside in other places like work or school? If so, you could suffer from environmental allergies, and your home harbors contaminants that exacerbate your condition. Although medication can ease symptoms, allergy-proofing your living space is more effective.
Amazon’s Deals On Cold Weather Essentials Are Unmatched
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The weather outside may be frightful, but Amazon’s cold weather essentials are so delightful. Score major savings on all things cozy this season. From 40% off Columbia jackets to comfy scarves and socks — Amazon’s got it all, and for less too. Add these cold-weather essentials to your cart, so you can bundle up and embrace the winter season. These goodies also make the best holiday presents, so it’s a win-win. You’d better hurry though because these unmatched deals won’t last long.
The importance of preparing your home and lawn for fall
Fall housePhoto by(Shutterstock/Amit Khoje) Fall is an exciting time of the year. Whether you like to cozy up with a comfy, oversized sweater, sip on hot chocolate, read a fall-themed book, enjoy bonfire nights with friends or just sit back and admire the gorgeous red leaves, there’s something beautiful for everyone.
Before and After: Idina Menzel Transforms an Unfinished Garage into a Sleek, Muraled Office and Hangout Space
Idina Menzel’s friend James helped influence her son’s life through basketball, so when it came time to give back, she knew exactly what she wanted to do to help. In the latest episode of HGTV’s “Celebrity IOU,” Idina teamed up with Drew and Jonathan Scott to turn James’ detached garage into a sleek, league-worthy office. She wanted to give James a space that could function as both a meeting room with his players and a place where he could relax.
yankodesign.com
Finished in natural wood, this ultimate home office desk has uncanny pockets in its legs
If you’re working out of your home office, chances are you have already got yourself the best setup to ease the work routine. The home office furniture market is expected to grow during the next decade and you have to be on top of your game to win your peers over. To that accord, even if you’re not almost there, designers will not leave a chance to tickle your senses with their imagination.
Before and After: A Designer Modernizes Her Bathroom Without Stripping Away Its Original Charm
Danielle Blundell is AT's Home Director and covers decorating and design. She loves homes, heels, the history of art, and hockey—but not necessarily always in that order. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
tinyhousetalk.com
40 ft. Container Home with Soaking Tub for Sale
It’s been a while since we’ve featured a container home, but today we have one from a new tiny house company in Michigan, Tiny Home P.S. At 40 feet long, this tiny home has lots of space — even enough room for a ground floor bedroom and a massive bathroom!
Comments / 0