The holidays are about family, togetherness, and memories. They’re also a little bit about being the house that everybody wants to stay at. We kid, but there is something special about waking up to a home full of loved ones. So we want to make our houseguests feel extra welcome, with a comfortable guest room full of thoughtful touches to help them settle in. Whether you’re hosting folks for the first time or the 15th, these easy suggestions will make your loved ones feel right at home (but not so at home that you can’t get them to leave).

6 DAYS AGO