Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire burning Huntington Park business
The L.A. County Fire Dept. is responding to a 2-alarm structure fire at a business in Huntington Park.
No injuries have been reported.
The commercial structure is located at 5826 Soto Street in Huntington Park, near Slauson Ave.
The fire was reported at about 4:53 a.m. Tuesday.
The structure is reportedly a single-occupancy building, with only one business located within.
El Bodegon Imports is reportedly the business located in the building.
The blaze reportedly began as a trash fire outside the structure.
About 100 firefighters were on scene.
