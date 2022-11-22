Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire burning Huntington Park business

2-alarm fire burns Huntington Park building 08:56

The L.A. County Fire Dept. is responding to a 2-alarm structure fire at a business in Huntington Park, Tuesday morning, Nov. 22, 2022. CBSLA

The L.A. County Fire Dept. is responding to a 2-alarm structure fire at a business in Huntington Park.

No injuries have been reported.

The commercial structure is located at 5826 Soto Street in Huntington Park, near Slauson Ave.

The fire was reported at about 4:53 a.m. Tuesday.

The structure is reportedly a single-occupancy building, with only one business located within.

El Bodegon Imports is reportedly the business located in the building.

The blaze reportedly began as a trash fire outside the structure.

About 100 firefighters were on scene.