Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked
Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
Need A New Place To Cut Wood In Central Wyoming?
Snow's falling and your fire is roaring. Can you imagine if you ran out of wood? That would be a huge bummer, especially with the winter weather we've been experiencing and the holiday's coming up. If you've been heating with wood for years, you're probably rolling your eyes right now....
Wyoming’s National Parks Sadly In A Unique Top 10
The National Park Service in the US is massive, there are over 400 National Parks sites with more than 84 million acres of in total. In 2021, the NPS had 297,115,406 visits and over 1.3 billion hours spent by those visitors in the National Park system. That's a lot of...
Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know
Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?
Wyoming Students Design Ornaments to Surround National Christmas Tree in Washington D.C.
From state flowers to notable landmarks, students around the nation have designed one-of-a-kind ornaments to celebrate the places they call home. The trees represent states, territories, and schools managed by the Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity. These ornaments will adorn 58 smaller trees surrounding...
Wyoming Gas Prices Inch Their Way Down in Time for the Holidays
Average gas prices in Wyoming have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 24.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
Wyoming Wolf Captured On Video With Powerful Scary Howl
There are sounds that will instantly send chills up your spine and make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. The wind through the trees, a creaking door or floorboard, rattling of chains in the dark. the growl of an animal in the dark and the howl of a large wolf.
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
Luke Bryan Shows Off His Love Of Wyoming Fishing In Video
Over the years country music stars have made their way to Wyoming to enjoy the hunting and fishing that the Cowboy State has to offer. This year alone we've seen Chase Rice, Jordan Davis, Randy Houser's Band and Luke Bryan have been fishing and hunting here. Luke Bryan will sneak...
Mind-Blown: Wyoming’s First Glass Blowing Studio Opens in Casper, Grand Opening Friday
When Sam and Alicia Watt, owners of Platte Hemp Company, decided that they wanted to start a glass blowing company - one that would not only create works of art, but that would also teach others the art of glass blowing - they knew just the guy to call. He...
Inmates in the Honor Farm Help Grow Sagebrush Throughout Wyoming
The Sagebrush Prison Project was successful in its quest to "re-establish" sagebrush on reclaimed abandoned mine lands throughout the Cowboy State according to Josh Oakleaf, Project Manager and Vegetation Coordinator with the Wyoming DEQ Abandoned Landmines Division in a recent press release. Oakleaf noted that this year six inmates at...
How High Can You Really Have Your Truck In Wyoming?
If you ask some folks in Wyoming, they're immediate reaction is...YES. Others will not have an opinion and brush off the question, and their answer will be along the lines of....It's not size of the truck that makes the Wyomingite, it's how you drive the truck that really matters. Of...
Gobble Gobble: Wyoming Rescue Mission Gets Closer to Reaching Their Goal
As of November 17th, the Wyoming Rescue Mission were up to 270 out of the 300 turkeys they were hoping to acquire to help feed the community and their guests this Thanksgiving. "Help us make this Thanksgiving the best yet for those who are in need. #YOUFEDME," read a caption...
New Study Claims Wyoming Is One of the ‘Most Obese States in America’
Wyoming has landed considerably low on a study with some not-so-flattering numbers. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed 2022’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America, and the Cowboy State ranked near the bottom of the list. As matter of fact, Wyoming ranked 39th overall.
Wyoming Is Split On How To Spend Snowy Winter Days
Love it or hate it, winter is coming. Waking up to freshly fallen snow, scooping snow, walking around in snow and just the thought of snow and cold temperatures are some of my favorite things. I may be a little different than many people, many people I've talked to can't...
Texas Man Allegedly Steals 2K From First National Bank of Gillette
A Texas man was arrested on Wednedsay for allegedly stealing $2,000 dollars from the First National Bank of Gillette. Preston Selph, 33, was charged with robbery after allegedly passing a note to a bank teller. According to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson, the note requested $2,000 and he was provided with that amount before leaving.
Wyoming Veterans Can Feel The Love For Veterans Day
We owe them everything and on November 11th Veterans are honored for their service. According to VA.gov, Wyoming has 46,906 veterans living here. 36,172 wartime vets and 10,735 peacetime vets. There are approximately 19 million veterans living in the United States today, meaning about 7% of the country's population served...
Governor Gordon Names Drew Perkins New Chief Of Staff, Following Buck McVeigh’s Retirement
Governor Gordon has announced that Drew Perkins (no relation to this writer) will replace Buck McVeigh as the Governor's Chief of Staff, following McVeigh's retirement. That news came via a press release from the Governor's office, which announced the change in leadership. According to the release, McVeigh served as the...
