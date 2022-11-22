ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Sheetz is selling unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 a gallon for Thanksgiving

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwCDx_0jJsT0Dv00

The convenience store chain Sheetz is selling its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon this week at nearly 400 stations across the mid-Atlantic region, the company announced Monday.

The special price on the fuel will be in place through Monday.

“We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday,” Sheetz CEO Travis Sheetz said in a news release.

The gasoline, a fuel blend known as E15, can be used in most 2001 and newer car, truck and SUV models. The fuel blend is 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline.

The Environmental Protection Agency warns that some vehicles cannot use the fuel. They include:

· On-highway and nonroad motorcycles;

· Vehicles with heavy-duty engines, such as school buses, transit buses, and delivery trucks;

· Nonroad vehicles, such as boats and snowmobiles;

· Engines in nonroad equipment such as lawn mowers and chain saws; or

· Model year 2000 and older cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty passenger vehicles.

Drivers can check their vehicle owner’s manual to make sure they can use the fuel blend.

The promotion comes as the national average gas price is 23 cents a gallon higher than it was one year ago, according to the AAA. The average price for a gallon of gasoline on Tuesday in the U.S. was $3.63.

The price at Sheetz this week shows a significant drop from gasoline’s record high of $5.016 on June 16.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Small Business Saturday perfect opportunity to support local owners

It's the season of spending and many consumers are out doing the majority of their shopping ahead of the holidays. While many big retail stores are seeing a lot of sales during this time of year, local business owners are urging consumers not to forget about them this season. "I sometimes tell customers that with every purchase they have, it's feeding our families," said Lydsey Gantert, owner of Zero Market. She speaks for many small business owners in Colorado, who may have little space but greatly impact their community. Mark Bagher, a local store owner, has sold oriental rugs in...
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
106K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy