ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Italian premier presents economic measures on energy, family

By NICOLE WINFIELD
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03z3Yb_0jJsSsBV00

ROME — (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni presented the government’s first economic policy initiatives Tuesday, announcing 21 billion euros in budget tweaks that would be used to help industry and families cope with soaring energy prices, as well as measures to incentivize couples to have more children and businesses to hire more women.

The budget modifications show a clear political shift, doing away with a basic income and a decade-old pension reform that Meloni and her right-wing allies have long attacked while coming up with new measures to promote Italy’s perennially low birth rate.

Most of the money was earmarked to maintain campaign promises to offer further help to families and businesses coping with a surge in energy costs, and was on top of more than 60 billion euros already pledged by the previous government of Mario Draghi.

Meloni said the “courageous" and clearly political choices focused on two main priorities: helping Italian industry grow despite the energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and socio-economic initiatives for low-income families.

The bulk of the adjustment went to tax credits and other measures to help businesses keep producing while also incentivizing them to hire women and young workers. Italy has one of the lowest rates of women in the workplace in the OECD.

Other measures also signaled a shift from previous governments, including a phase-out by the end of next year of the so-called “citizens’ wage,” the crowning achievement of the 5-Star Movement, which was in power from 2018-2021. Meloni had vowed to abolish the expanded welfare program altogether during the campaign, arguing that it encouraged people to stay on welfare when they could work and was abused by fraudsters.

The changes announced Tuesday would knock eligible workers out of the system after eight months or after they refuse a job offer, and requires recipients to actually live in Italy.

Meloni also outlined a series of initiatives to address Italy’s low birthrate. The country has one of the world’s lowest birthrates and one of its oldest populations, a “demographic winter” that experts have warned about for decades given the implications for the country’s costly pension system.

To encourage families to have more children, Meloni announced a 50% increase in the “baby bonus” checks parents receive the first year after the birth of a child and a 50% increase for three years for families with more than three children. Women who choose to extend maternity leave beyond five months for an extra month can do so on 80% of their salary rather than 30%. Meloni, Italy’s first woman premier, also announced a reduced tax on feminine hygiene products and items for newborns.

“We continue to look at today, not realizing we won’t have a tomorrow,” Meloni said of the declining birthrate.

Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini also announced changes to the pension system, saying people who continue working after 41 years of contributing into the pension system would receive a 10% bonus. He also announced that the government had taken the first steps to reactivate a decades-long, on-again-off-again project to build a bridge between Sicily and the Italian mainland and intended to seek EU funding for it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

UN climate boss settles for no cuts on emissions

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Given an energy crisis in Europe and progress made in helping climate victims, the new climate chief for the United Nations said he’ll settle for a lack of new emissions-cutting action coming out of the now-concluded climate talks in Egypt. It could have been worse, UN Executive Secretary for Climate Simon Stiell said in a seaside interview with The Associated Press. The talks did achieve the historic creation of a fund for poor nations that are victims of climate disasters, he said. The progress made last year at the global climate meeting in Glasgow was maintained. “There was no backtracking. Which as a result, one could say, is highly unambitious. And I would actually agree,” a tired Stiell said hours after the Egyptian climate talks finished with one last around-the-clock push. “To say that ... we have, stood still. Yeah, that’s not great,” Stiell said. But he still likes the overall outcome of the first set of climate talks he oversaw, in particular the long-sought compensation fund for nations that didn’t cause warming.
KRMG

Central European PMs stress shared ties amid friction on war

KOSICE, Slovakia — (AP) — The leaders of four Central European countries meeting in a regional summit in Slovakia Thursday emphasized the issues that tie them together and downplayed divisive ones. The prime ministers of the Visegrad Four countries — Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary —...
KRMG

EU nations fail to close rift on gas prices as cold sets in

BRUSSELS — (AP) — On winter's doorstep, European Union nations again failed to bridge bitter disagreements over a natural gas price cap Thursday as they struggle to effectively shield 450 million citizens from massive increases in their utility bills. An emergency meeting of energy ministers only showed how...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
BBC

Energy bills: Government 'determined' to get £400 payments to NI

The government is "absolutely determined" to get the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme to Northern Ireland households, the chancellor has said. Households are due to be credited with the payment automatically to help with energy costs this winter. People in Great Britain started receiving the payments in October. Northern...
KRMG

Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis" as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter

BERLIN — (AP) — Europe should be able to cope with the natural gas supply crunch in the coming months thanks to considerable reserves although the continent could face a bigger energy crisis next winter, the head of the International Energy Agency said Thursday. Fatih Birol said that,...
KRMG

Malaysia king names reformist leader Anwar as prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — Malaysia’s king named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister on Thursday, ending days of uncertainties after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Anwar will be sworn in later Thurday.
BBC

Fact-checking Giorgia Meloni's claim about France

A video of Giorgia Meloni, a right-wing politician who has become Italy's new prime minister, accusing France of using a "colonial currency" to "exploit the resources" of African countries has been widely shared on social media. There have been recent tensions between the two countries over how to deal with...
The Independent

UK urged to quit treaty that ‘puts fossil fuel interests before climate action’

The UK should follow other European countries in pulling out of a treaty that lets fossil fuel giants sue governments over their climate policies, campaigners have urged.The controversial Energy Charter Treaty was established in the 1990s when the world energy system was heavily dominated by fossil fuels and enables foreign companies to challenge energy policies that threaten their investments, using secretive arbitration courts.A number of countries have faced costly legal challenges over reducing their reliance on fossil fuels and boosting renewables, including the Netherlands, which has faced a 1.4 billion US dollar (£1.18 billion) challenge over its phase-out of coal.Parties...
AFP

Struggling Ghana plans tax rise, debt swap to secure IMF aid

Ghana's finance minister, Kenneth Ofori-Atta, presented the 2023 budget to parliament on Thursday, hiking tax and planning a debt swap as the country's negotiates an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan. Ofori-Atta said the IMF talks had made "substantial progress", with agreement on "fiscal adjustment path, debt strategy and financing".
KRMG

Davis Cup: Italy tops US in doubles to reach semifinals

MÁLAGA, Spain — (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
105K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy