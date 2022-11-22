ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Europe seeks bigger piece of space market with new launchers

KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago

PARIS — (AP) — France, Germany and Italy announced an agreement Tuesday for a new-generation European space launcher project as part of apparent efforts to better compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX and other rocket programs in the U.S. and China.

A statement from the three governments announced an unspecified amount of public funding for the plan, saying it would be based on market prices and economic conditions for each element of the project. The European Space Agency would award contracts to the companies involved.

The next-generation Ariane and Vega launchers will be used to boost Europe’s role in the commercial and government satellite markets, the French Finance Ministry said.

The governments also agreed to support development of European-made mini and micro rocket launch systems.

European government ministers are meeting with ESA in Paris this week. The agency is scheduled to announce its first new team of astronauts in more than a decade on Wednesday, with a focus on more diversity and what are expected to be the first disabled astronauts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet

NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Lost in space! Japan gives up becoming the fourth country to land on the moon after its lunar probe that launched aboard Artemis I went dark - the craft's solar power cells were facing AWAY from the sun

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is mourning the loss of its first lunar probe after its signal was lost when NASA's Artemis mission released it into space Wednesday evening. The OMOTENASHI probe was hit with communication failures when it separated from the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket because it...
Science Focus

The UK’s Goonhilly Earth Station has started tracking the path of NASA’s Artemis 1 Moon rocket

The collaboration is the first of several missions ushering in an exciting new era for UK space science. NASA’s Artemis 1 mission successfully got underway on 16 November, with the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket sending the uncrewed Orion capsule on its journey to the Moon. The mission is the first of a series that will culminate with the space agency aiming to put humanity back on the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Gizmodo

SpaceX Preparing for First Launch of Its New Cargo Capsule

NASA is gearing up to launch a cargo mission to the International Space Station, delivering supplies and a new batch of experiments aboard a brand new SpaceX Dragon capsule. Update 4:00 p.m. ET: Due to unfavorable weather conditions, Tuesday’s launch has been scrubbed. The next launch attempt for the cargo mission is on Saturday, November 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET, with a backup opportunity on Sunday, November 27 at 1:58 p.m. ET.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter

BERLIN — (AP) — Europe should be able to cope with the natural gas supply crunch in the coming months thanks to considerable reserves although the continent could face a bigger energy crisis next winter, the head of the International Energy Agency said Thursday. Fatih Birol said that,...
KRMG

Central European PMs stress shared ties amid friction on war

KOSICE, Slovakia — (AP) — The leaders of four Central European countries meeting in a regional summit in Slovakia Thursday emphasized the issues that tie them together and downplayed divisive ones. The prime ministers of the Visegrad Four countries — Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary —...
scitechdaily.com

Mars’ Interior: Deep Planetary Scan Confirms Martian Core

A new method to scan the deep interior of planets in our solar system to confirm whether they have a core at the heart of their existence has been developed by seismologists from the Australian National University (ANU). Functioning in a similar way to an ultrasound scan using sound waves...
KRMG

EU nations fail to close rift on gas prices as cold sets in

BRUSSELS — (AP) — On winter's doorstep, European Union nations again failed to bridge bitter disagreements over a natural gas price cap Thursday as they struggle to effectively shield 450 million citizens from massive increases in their utility bills. An emergency meeting of energy ministers only showed how...
The Independent

European space agency considers plan for orbiting solar farms that beam energy into homes on Earth

The European Space Agency (ESA) is considering a proposal for a three-year study to assess whether solar farms in orbit could produce energy from the Sun and beam it down to Earth. ESA described in a statement earlier this month that as part of the Solaris project, giant orbiting satellites would harvest sunlight on a permanent basis and convert it into low-power density microwaves that can be safely beamed down to receiver stations on Earth.The satellites for such a project, ESA noted, are required to be several kilometres in size, and the ‘rectennas’ that would be collecting the energy...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
105K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy