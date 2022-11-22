Red Cross response in 2022: Donations help most vulnerable

TOLEDO — 2022 has been a year of crisis for families in Northern Ohio and around the world — from extreme climate disasters like Hurricane Ian to the home fires – more than 3, on average, every 24 hours in Northern Ohio - to the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis.

“Whether a crisis is felt by an entire community or a single person, it turns lives upside down — especially for the most vulnerable,” Mike Parks, Regional CEO, American Red Cross of Northern Ohio said. “This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope for people in need during future emergencies by making a financial donation or by giving blood or platelets.”

On Giving Tuesday, November 29, and during the holidays, visit redcross.org to make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets for patients in the U.S. Individuals can also register for volunteer opportunities be visiting redcross.org/volunteertoday.

RESPONDING TO DISASTERS OF ALL SIZES

This year’s extreme disasters in the U.S. are clear examples of the increasing frequency and intensity of the climate crisis. So far in 2022, 15 billion-dollar disasters have upended lives across the country — more than twice the number of billion-dollar disasters that struck annually two decades ago.

For these and tens of thousands of other disasters in Northern Ohio and across the country, Red Cross volunteers have worked 24/7 to provide shelter, food and care — including the dozens of volunteers from Northern Ohio who left their homes to assist people affected by major disasters like a typhoon in Alaska, severe flooding in Kentucky, and Hurricane Ian in Florida.

In the communities served by the American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio, Greater Akron and the Mahoning Valley, Western Lake Erie, North Central Ohio, and Heartland, Stark and the Muskingum Lakes, Red Cross volunteers have also provided relief and comfort after home fires and other local disasters to help ensure no one faces a crisis of any size alone.

HELPING FAMILIES AFFECTED BY GLOBAL EMERGENCIES

Internationally, the conflict in Ukraine has forced millions of people to flee for their lives. With such vast needs, the American Red Cross has provided financial donations and international crisis responders to support the global Red Cross network’s response on the ground, which spans more than a dozen neighboring countries to deliver food, shelter, medical care, emotional support and other critical aid for displaced families.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross has also provided financial support to the ongoing hunger crisis in Africa. Overall this year, as part of the world’s largest humanitarian network, the American Red Cross provided humanitarian aid in more than 108 countries.

PROVIDING SUPPORT FOR PERSONAL EMERGENCIES

Throughout Northern Ohio, Red Cross workers have helped people through personal emergencies too, whether it was connecting a loved one with a deployed service member during a family crisis or training people to provide CPR for those suffering from cardiac arrest. Through the end of September 2022, more than 33,000 individuals received training in first aid, CPR and AED.

OVERCOMING THE FIRST-EVER RED CROSS BLOOD CRISIS

In January 2022, the Red Cross experienced its worst national blood shortage in over a decade due to ongoing collection challenges and varied hospital demand during the pandemic. Patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions relied on an outpouring of support from hundreds of thousands of generous blood donors to overcome the crisis.

Beyond national headlines, the need for blood is constant. One in 7 patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. As seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather ramp up this holiday season, make a donation appointment and be a lifeline for car accident victims, parents with complicated childbirths, individuals battling cancer and people with sickle cell disease.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 21 to Dec. 15

Huron County

Bellevue

11/25/2022: Noon to 5:30 p.m., Bellevue VFW Post 1238, 6104 US-20E

12/7/2022: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Bellevue Hospital, 1400 W. Main St.

Collins

12/10/2022: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., United Methodist Church, 4290 Hartland Center Rd

Greenwich

11/29/2022: 1 to 7 p.m., The Ripley Church, 4130 Edwards Road

Norwalk

11/21/2022: 1:30 to 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 60 West Main St.

11/25/2022: Noon to 4:30 p.m., Fisher-Titus Medical Center, 272 Benedict Ave.

12/14/2022: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Eagles, 151 Cline St.

Plymouth

11/22/2022: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Plymouth High School, 400 Trux Street

Willard

11/29/2022: 1 to 6 p.m., The Christian Alliance Church, 1609 South Conwell Ave

Seneca County

Bascom

12/13/2022: Noon to 6 p.m., Meadowbrook Park, 5430 W. State Rt. 18

Fostoria

11/29/2022: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 151 W. Center St.

12/9/2022: Noon to 5 p.m., Geary Family YMCA Annex, 125 W North Street

Tiffin

11/23/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tiffin Amvets, 1909 S. State Rt 100

12/6/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tiffin Moose Lodge, 1146 N SR 53

12/15/2022: 1 to 6 p.m., Christ Church, 2586 West State Route 224

