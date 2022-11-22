ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
BGR.com

Study finds anti-depressants actually change the structure of the brain

Scientists have made a startling discovery. According to a new study researchers presented at the 35th Annual European College of Neuropsychopharmacology in Vienna, certain anti-depressants can cause drastic changes in the brain. In fact, they may even be able to rewire brains affected by major depressive disorder. Major depressive disorder,...
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation

Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
verywellmind.com

Adderall and Emotional Detachment: Why It Happens and How to Cope

People with ADHD may be seen as insensitive, self-absorbed, or disengaged with the world around them. Emotional detachment, or the act of being disconnected or disengaged from the feelings of others, is a symptom of ADHD. However, it can also be caused by Adderall, a medication used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy.
entrepreneurshiplife.com

How to Start a Business in 5 Steps

It isn’t an uphill task to start a business. You need the right information and consistently work on it to achieve your purpose. You won’t have to guess “how” or “where to begin” if you know helpful tips about starting a company. Besides, entrepreneurs can hire.
The Independent

Teachers working second jobs to ‘keep eating’ during cost of living crisis

Teachers are being forced to work second jobs in order to “keep eating” and pay for essentials during the cost of living crisis, with one in 10 believed to have taken on another role alongside teaching.Tens of thousands of teachers at schools in England and Wales are voting for the first time in a decade on whether to go on strike, with the government’s offer of a 5 per cent pay rise for most educators falling well below unions’ demands of 12 per cent.At one school in Kent, teachers are now also working as farm hands, bartenders and dancing in...
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of Adrenal Burnout?

Adrenal glands are two small glands located on top of your kidneys, which produce various hormones, including cortisol. Their function is to produce hormones such as adrenaline and noradrenaline, which help the body prepare for fight or flight. Under stress, you produce and release short bursts of cortisol into your bloodstream.
PsyPost

New study finds depression decreases cognitive control in both emotional and neutral settings

A common symptom of depression is difficulty thinking or concentrating. To rephrase, depressed people often lack the cognitive control required to achieve goals. Researchers at the University of Padua, Italy, sought to determine if the lack of cognitive control in depressed people was present when working on tasks that triggered emotions or if it was present even when tasks were emotionally neutral. Additionally, they were interested in what kinds of tasks resulted in less cognitive control.

