KELOLAND TV
Grab and Go! Sioux Falls business celebrates 2 years on Black Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business celebrated its two year anniversary with a fun throwback event. Cole and Alisa Schantz have always been on the hunt for a good bargain. “We’ve just always been kind of- the kind of scavengers looking for treasures ourselves,” said Cole...
KELOLAND TV
Watecha Bowl, new furniture store, Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s Friday’s KELOLAND On The Go. This month is Native American Heritage month and the Watecha bowl celebrated by handing out warm meals to visitors. Furniture Mart USA added a new 2-story, 120,000 square foot store to its headquarters in northern Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Bread & Circus Kitchen to close temporarily
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local restaurant will be closing its doors temporarily for a remodel starting next week. In a Facebook post, Bread & Circus Kitchen said they are replacing their kitchen floor, which will require them to be closed until the project is complete. They will...
kelo.com
Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
dakotanewsnow.com
Children’s Inn opens new location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety is another non-profit to consider for giving Tuesday. The facility, which was formerly the Children’s Inn, opened its new location recently. It has 96 beds and is the only shelter of its kind in the area and allowing them to better serve victims of domestic abuse.
KELOLAND TV
Will it be a white Christmas this year?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Thanksgiving behind us, plenty of shoppers today probably had thoughts of Christmas. But with the mild air in place on this Black Friday, it may have been hard to think of a white Christmas. Well, I did think of a white Christmas, and here’s a look at our historic chance for a white Christmas.
KELOLAND TV
Watch: Turkeys graze in Sioux Falls ahead of Thanksgiving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several turkeys grazed around Sioux Falls in November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. KELOLAND Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot footage of wildlife around Sioux Falls, including several turkeys. The video highlights more than 100 seconds of nature around Sioux Falls from earlier in November.
Running for a cause on Thanksgiving
With temperatures hovering near freezing, hundreds of runners - some wearing turkeys - circled the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds as part of the Fun Run for The Banquet.
KELOLAND TV
Shoppers head to Empire Mall on Black Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Friday marks the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Many shoppers headed out to their favorite stores for some Black Friday deals. Sale signs offering Black Friday discounts lined store windows at the Empire Mall. Shoppers were out in full force looking to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Donations to Feeding South Dakota matched twice Nov. 24
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stiegelmeier family and the Sands family are encouraging the community to donate to Feeding South Dakota by matching donations. If you donate to Feeding South Dakota this Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, your donation will be tripled, thanks to the generous Stiegelmeier and Sands families. The Sands have been matching donations (up to $25,000) that were received from Nov. 1-24. The Stiegelmeiers will continue to match donations received before or on Nov. 27 (up to $8,000.)
Sioux Falls author finishes filming movie based on her romance novel
A popular romance novel by a Sioux Falls author is now being made into a movie.
KELOLAND TV
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
Declining use of mobile crisis team is good and bad news for Sioux Falls area
Just over a decade ago, police in Sioux Falls began a partnership with Southeastern Behavioral Health that allowed counselors to take over for officers during mental health crisis calls. The goal of that mobile crisis team (MCT) was to de-escalate situations where a caller had expressed thoughts of suicide or self-harm by working through the […] The post Declining use of mobile crisis team is good and bad news for Sioux Falls area appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Win $500 With Your Sioux Falls ‘Mocktails Mix-Off’ Recipe!
Can you whip up a mean, clean Apple-tini, or a "Win & Tonic", or maybe even a Sassy Shirley Temple?. If you can concoct a mocktail that stands up to any cocktail out there you should enter the Mocktails Mixoff Contest, being sponsored by Health Connect, Live Well Sioux Falls, and Giving Hope Bingo.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
Sioux Empire On Tap 2023 Tickets Go On-Sale Friday
Sioux Empire On Tap is back for 2023. They will be pouring up good times and great beer at the Sioux Falls Convention Center at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Sioux Empire On Tap tickets go on sale Friday, November 25, 2022. Just in time...
KELOLAND TV
Crash causes power outage in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash has caused a power outage in eastern Sioux Falls early Thanksgiving morning. Sioux Falls Police told KELOLAND News a car crashed into a power pole along 26th Street between Bahnson Ave. and Cleveland Ave. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run and a man and a woman fled the scene on foot. Police believe alcohol was a factor and haven’t located the suspects.
KELOLAND TV
The journey continues for Skylar McCaulley
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– Back in August of 2021, Skylar McCaulley suffered a severe brain bleed which led to several surgeries, 51 days in the ICU then time at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln. Now a year later, his recovery continues and he is starting back up from where...
KELOLAND TV
Person hit by vehicle at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) – One person was hurt after an incident at a western Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene. Sioux Falls Police tells KELOLAND News that one person was hit by a vehicle at the 18th Amendment.
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Helping the transgender community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Stephanie Marty is a transgender woman, who made the transition a few years ago. “I had a new family practice doctor who in her clinic notes wrote, he wants to be a female. And I never really thought of it that way. But in effect, that’s what you were becoming. So it was very long process after that. It took four years before I got surgery. I transitioned physically at the end of 2019,” said Stephanie.
