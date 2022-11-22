ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mali govt bans aid groups receiving funds from France

By BABA AHMED
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago

BAMAKO, Mali — (AP) — Mali's government has announced a ban on aid groups that are funded by France, the latest attempt by the coup leader in charge to distance the West African country from its one-time colonizer and former ally in the fight against Islamic extremism.

In a statement read late Monday on national television, the government said the decision was effective immediately and would apply not only to French non-governmental organizations but also those receiving “material or technical support from France.”

The move immediately raised fears for the hundreds of thousands of Malians currently receiving aid. The number of banned organizations is not yet clear but is believed to affect dozens including many Malian associations. They include groups providing emergency food aid and medical services, as well as those helping with water supply and agricultural issues.

Sekou Ahmed Diallo, a member of a Malian collective of non-governmental organizations, said members would soon propose “a diplomatic solution” to the government.

“I think that France has not been totally correct in its positions in Mali, but we must not take extremist positions, because there are areas where the state is absent and only NGOs are coming to support vulnerable populations,” Diallo told The Associated Press.

The announcement came only days after the French government announced it was suspending aid to Mali. However, France still planned to provide humanitarian aid through NGOS until Monday's announcement.

The French foreign ministry said in a written statement that Paris regrets the decision “that unfortunately is to the detriment of the Malian population.” Since 2013, France had been providing a total of 100 million euros each year in assistance.

Mali's coup leader Col. Assimi Goita has faced growing international isolation after he seized power two years ago and then failed to meet an international deadline for organizing a new democratic election.

The U.K. recently announced it would be withdrawing its 300 peacekeepers from Mali, saying the country’s growing reliance on Russian mercenaries is undermining stability.

France, the one-time colonial power that had fought Islamic extremism for nine years in Mali, completed its troop withdrawal from the country earlier this year.

___

Associated Press writer Sylvie Corbet in Paris and Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal, contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ble Goude returns to Ivory Coast after 11 years in exile

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — (AP) — Former Youth Minister Charles Ble Goude, who was acquitted of crimes at the International Criminal Court, returned home Saturday to Ivory Coast after more than a decade of exile. He arrived in Abidjan on a commercial flight around 1 p.m. and made...
Boston 25 News WFXT

German government seeks to ease rules for naturalization

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's socially liberal government is moving ahead with plans to ease the rules for obtaining citizenship in the European Union's most populous country, a drive that is being assailed by the conservative opposition. Chancellor OIaf Scholz said in a video message Saturday that Germany...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Belarus' top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, a close ally of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at age 64, the state news agency Belta reported Saturday. No cause of death was given. Prior to becoming foreign minister in 2012, Makei was Lukashenko's chief of...
Boston 25 News WFXT

After Russian retreat, Ukrainian military plans next move

KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — The Ukrainian sniper adjusted his scope and fired a.50-caliber bullet at a Russian soldier across the Dnieper River. Earlier, another Ukrainian used a drone to scan for Russian troops. Two weeks after retreating from the southern city of Kherson, Russia is pounding the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Iran leader praises force tasked with quashing protests

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader praised paramilitary volunteers tasked with quashing dissent on Saturday in a televised address as dozens of eye doctors warned that a rising number of demonstrators have been blinded by security forces during anti-government protests. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed members of...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian authorities endeavored Saturday to restore electricity and water services after recent pummeling by Russian military strikes that vastly damaged infrastructure, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying millions have seen their power restored since blackouts swept the war-battered country days earlier. Skirmishes continued in...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch

VERONA, Italy — (AP) — Early season merrymakers sipping mulled wine and shopping for holiday decorations packed the Verona Christmas market for its inaugural weekend. But beyond the wooden market stalls, the Italian city still has not decked out its granite-clad pedestrian streets with twinkling holiday lights as officials debate how bright to make the season during an energy crisis.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city

KHERSON, Ukraine — (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war in Ukraine doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after lockdown protests

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Authorities in China's western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city's draconian “zero-COVID” lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Australia's emotions run high after rare World Cup win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
134K+
Followers
142K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy