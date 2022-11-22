Belgium will want to offer a reminder of their World Cup credentials as they host Canada in Group F.Roberto Martinez’s side are second in the Fifa rankings but have not been discussed on the same level as Argentina and Brazil, or even England and France, ahead of their opening match.FOLLOW LIVE: Belgium vs Canada - latest World Cup updatesThe Red Devils were semi-finalists in 2018 but there have been signs recently that the era of their golden generation is coming to an end as key players grow older.Canada will meanwhile be out to prove they are not just at...

1 DAY AGO