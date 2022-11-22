ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSOC-TV

World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Belgium vs. Canada

Groups E and F get underway on Wednesday as Spain, Germany and Belgium play their first matches of the tournament. Spain and Germany were heavy favorites to advance out of Group E, but the Germans didn't do their part early Wednesday, losing to Japan in stunning fashion. Spain rolled to an easy 7-0 win over Costa Rica. Belgium, meanwhile, takes on Canada in the Canadians' first World Cup game since 1986.
SFGate

Belgium politician wears 'One Love' armband at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Belgium’s foreign minister wore a “One Love” armband when she met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino at her country’s World Cup match against Canada on Wednesday. Hadja Lahbib was pictured wearing the colorful armband — regarded as a symbol for...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
Sporting News

Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022

Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
The Independent

Belgium vs Canada prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?

Belgium will want to offer a reminder of their World Cup credentials as they host Canada in Group F.Roberto Martinez’s side are second in the Fifa rankings but have not been discussed on the same level as Argentina and Brazil, or even England and France, ahead of their opening match.FOLLOW LIVE: Belgium vs Canada - latest World Cup updatesThe Red Devils were semi-finalists in 2018 but there have been signs recently that the era of their golden generation is coming to an end as key players grow older.Canada will meanwhile be out to prove they are not just at...
lastwordonsports.com

Preview: Can Costa Rica make noise, and provide an upset, in Group E?

Pundits, fans and even international footballers alike seemed to have one sure bet during the first few days of the FIFA World Cup. Not many people expected Argentina to lose to Saudi Arabia in their opener. In fact, many had Argentina winning the whole tournament. Of course, they still can...
FOX Sports

World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from Belgium's 1-0 victory over Canada

A veteran Belgium squad prevailed 1-0 over Canada in the latter's first time back to the World Cup since 1986. Canada star Alphonso Davies had a chance for his country's first World Cup goal on a 10th-minute penalty kick, but his attempt was saved by Belgium keeper and defending World Cup Golden Glove winner Thibaut Courtois. Michy Batshuayi's 44th-minute goal was the lone score in the match.
Reuters

Soccer-Coman leaves France training session ahead of Denmark clash

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kingsley Coman has left France's training session on Thursday, two days before the defending champions face Denmark in Group D of the World Cup in Qatar. The forward walked off the pitch with no apparent injury in a session that was attended by all players, including Raphael Varane who missed the opening 4-1 win against Australia after failing to fully recover from a hamstring injury.
lastwordonsports.com

England vs USA Predictions and Best Odds for Thanksgiving Clash

England vs USA is the second match for each of the respective Group B sides, with both having differing fortunes in their first match. See Last Word on Football’s predictions for England vs USA and some of the best odds available. England vs USA – Predictions and Best Odds...
The Independent

Belgium vs Canada confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup today

Belgium play Canada in a World Cup Group F clash.Belgium are strong favourites to progress as group winners while Canada are underdogs in their first World Cup appearance since 1986, with Croatia and Morocco also in Group F.FOLLOW LIVE: Belgium vs Canada – latest World Cup updatesJohn Herdman’s side performed brilliantly in qualifying along with the USA and Mexico but star player Alphonso Davies is an injury doubt for the country’s biggest match in a generation.Belgium have their own fitness concerns, with Romelu Lukaku a doubt, as the nation’s golden generation look to go a step further than their semi-final...
Sporting News

Canada player ratings vs Belgium at FIFA World Cup: This was no failure, even in defeat

Canada stands last in Group F at the FIFA World Cup after the opening matchday, but that’s definitely not the grade they earned in a 1-0 loss to Belgium. Canada dominated play in the first half — save for the few seconds when Belgium conjured their winning goal — and controlled it in the second half.
lastwordonsports.com

John Herdman confirms Canada is fully healthy for opening game against Belgium

On Tuesday on MD-1 Canada got some positive news from John Herdman as he confirmed his whole team will be available on Wednesday against Belgium. John Herdman confirms Canada is healthy against Belgium. In a rare dramatic fashion, Canada showed up 40 minutes late for its MD-1 press conference at...
The Independent

France World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

France may be the reigning world champions, with deep reserves of talent to call upon in Qatar, but their performances in 2022 have revealed some vulnerability. After an unbeaten 2021 which culminated in a Nations League final victory over Spain, their latest Nations League campaign was underwhelming, winning only one game of six in a relatively gentle group containing Croatia, Austria and Denmark.Denmark and France now meet again in Group D of this World Cup, a group which also features Australia and Tunisia. It is one France should win, but they will have a target on their backs and there...

