WSOC-TV
World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Belgium vs. Canada
Groups E and F get underway on Wednesday as Spain, Germany and Belgium play their first matches of the tournament. Spain and Germany were heavy favorites to advance out of Group E, but the Germans didn't do their part early Wednesday, losing to Japan in stunning fashion. Spain rolled to an easy 7-0 win over Costa Rica. Belgium, meanwhile, takes on Canada in the Canadians' first World Cup game since 1986.
Belgium Beat Wasteful Canada To Go Top Of World Cup Group F
Canada ended the game having registered 22 shots - 13 more than Belgium - but none of them found a way past Thibaut Courtois.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D looks pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide. That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers. France and Denmark are expected to glide through to the last 16 (France made light...
SFGate
Belgium politician wears 'One Love' armband at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Belgium’s foreign minister wore a “One Love” armband when she met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino at her country’s World Cup match against Canada on Wednesday. Hadja Lahbib was pictured wearing the colorful armband — regarded as a symbol for...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
Sporting News
Uruguay vs. South Korea World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group H match at Qatar 2022
Uruguay and South Korea are expected to produce entertainment when they launch Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by playing each other. Two-time World Cup winners Uruguay have lost one of their last nine internationals in 2022, making them favourites – but South Korea are in their 11th World Cup, the most by any Asian nation.
Belgium vs Canada prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
Belgium will want to offer a reminder of their World Cup credentials as they host Canada in Group F.Roberto Martinez’s side are second in the Fifa rankings but have not been discussed on the same level as Argentina and Brazil, or even England and France, ahead of their opening match.FOLLOW LIVE: Belgium vs Canada - latest World Cup updatesThe Red Devils were semi-finalists in 2018 but there have been signs recently that the era of their golden generation is coming to an end as key players grow older.Canada will meanwhile be out to prove they are not just at...
lastwordonsports.com
2022 FIFA World Cup – Group H Predictions: Portugal and Uruguay the Front-Runners
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner. Last Word on Football has decided to examine every group, assessing the team’s chances. Who will reach the knockout stage from Group H?. 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H Predictions. Portugal’s Tremendous Squad Enough to Top the Group.
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: Can Costa Rica make noise, and provide an upset, in Group E?
Pundits, fans and even international footballers alike seemed to have one sure bet during the first few days of the FIFA World Cup. Not many people expected Argentina to lose to Saudi Arabia in their opener. In fact, many had Argentina winning the whole tournament. Of course, they still can...
Soccer-Canada showed they belong by outplaying Belgium, manager says
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada have proven they can compete against the world's best teams after they frustrated the highly-fancied Belgian side and left them scrambling to a 1-0 victory in their World Cup opener on Wednesday, Canada's manager John Herdman said.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from Belgium's 1-0 victory over Canada
A veteran Belgium squad prevailed 1-0 over Canada in the latter's first time back to the World Cup since 1986. Canada star Alphonso Davies had a chance for his country's first World Cup goal on a 10th-minute penalty kick, but his attempt was saved by Belgium keeper and defending World Cup Golden Glove winner Thibaut Courtois. Michy Batshuayi's 44th-minute goal was the lone score in the match.
SB Nation
Spain pillage Costa Rica, Japan shock Germany, Croatia bore us all, Belgium survive
Spain turned back the clock to the 16th century and absolutely pillaged poor Costa Rica to the tune of 7-0 to highlight Wednesday’s action at the World Cup, and relegate Japan’s upset of Germany to a second mention. Spain scored early and often, grabbing goals in 10-minute intervals...
Soccer-Coman leaves France training session ahead of Denmark clash
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kingsley Coman has left France's training session on Thursday, two days before the defending champions face Denmark in Group D of the World Cup in Qatar. The forward walked off the pitch with no apparent injury in a session that was attended by all players, including Raphael Varane who missed the opening 4-1 win against Australia after failing to fully recover from a hamstring injury.
lastwordonsports.com
England vs USA Predictions and Best Odds for Thanksgiving Clash
England vs USA is the second match for each of the respective Group B sides, with both having differing fortunes in their first match. See Last Word on Football’s predictions for England vs USA and some of the best odds available. England vs USA – Predictions and Best Odds...
Sporting News
Canada put on a show in World Cup loss vs Belgium and the fans loved every second of it
If there was any doubt of Canada's ability to perform at the 2022 World Cup, it was immediately washed away in their opening loss to Belgium. "I just told (the team) they belong here," Canada coach John Herdman said after the game. "And we're going to go and 'F' Croatia next. It's as simple as that."
Belgium vs Canada confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup today
Belgium play Canada in a World Cup Group F clash.Belgium are strong favourites to progress as group winners while Canada are underdogs in their first World Cup appearance since 1986, with Croatia and Morocco also in Group F.FOLLOW LIVE: Belgium vs Canada – latest World Cup updatesJohn Herdman’s side performed brilliantly in qualifying along with the USA and Mexico but star player Alphonso Davies is an injury doubt for the country’s biggest match in a generation.Belgium have their own fitness concerns, with Romelu Lukaku a doubt, as the nation’s golden generation look to go a step further than their semi-final...
Sporting News
Canada player ratings vs Belgium at FIFA World Cup: This was no failure, even in defeat
Canada stands last in Group F at the FIFA World Cup after the opening matchday, but that’s definitely not the grade they earned in a 1-0 loss to Belgium. Canada dominated play in the first half — save for the few seconds when Belgium conjured their winning goal — and controlled it in the second half.
lastwordonsports.com
John Herdman confirms Canada is fully healthy for opening game against Belgium
On Tuesday on MD-1 Canada got some positive news from John Herdman as he confirmed his whole team will be available on Wednesday against Belgium. John Herdman confirms Canada is healthy against Belgium. In a rare dramatic fashion, Canada showed up 40 minutes late for its MD-1 press conference at...
France World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
France may be the reigning world champions, with deep reserves of talent to call upon in Qatar, but their performances in 2022 have revealed some vulnerability. After an unbeaten 2021 which culminated in a Nations League final victory over Spain, their latest Nations League campaign was underwhelming, winning only one game of six in a relatively gentle group containing Croatia, Austria and Denmark.Denmark and France now meet again in Group D of this World Cup, a group which also features Australia and Tunisia. It is one France should win, but they will have a target on their backs and there...
Watch: Takuma Asano Goal For Japan v Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022
Takuma Asano may have won it for Japan against Germany and you can watch it here.
