Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How a CNY traffic stop unraveled a cross-country meth ring, a California desert murder
Cortland County, N.Y. — In February 2019, Cortland County deputies pulled over a pickup truck in a routine traffic stop. What they found was anything but routine: a .380 caliber handgun, four pounds of crystal meth and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. That stop marked the end of...
13 WHAM
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
waynetimes.com
Marion woman charged with Grand Larceny in theft of from parent’s business
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Wednesday (11/23) at 4:55 a.m. of a Town of Marion woman following a larceny investigation in the Town of Williamson. Deborah L. Finewood, age 53, of North Main Street in Marion was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
Bicyclist struck by car in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Elmira on Friday. The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday evening where a bicyclist was hit near the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue. The man was seen on the ground while emergency […]
Eagle Bay man dead after ATV accident in Town of Victor
NYSP said that 64-year-old Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay was hunting near a family member's home while riding on an ATV.
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with identifying two individuals captured on surveillance video
State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify two individuals in regard to a Grand Larceny investigation. The individuals used a stolen credit card at the Byrne Dairy in the town of Cicero on September 28, 2022. If anyone recognizes either one of the individuals in the photos above,...
Man allegedly steals knives from Tractor Supply
Richmond Township, Pa. — A man is accused of stealing knives from Tractor Supply Company in Mansfield. According to police, Edward Zuke, 25, of Canton, fled the scene after police were called to Tractor Supply at 1430 South Main Street in Mansfield. He was located in the Mansfield Walmart and taken into custody without incident, police said. Zuke is accused of stealing a yellow and black foldable cat knife, valued at $40; an orange and gray old timer foldable pocket knife, valued at $12.99; and a Smith and Wesson HRT neck and book knife combo, valued at $24.99. The investigation is ongoing.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man charged with four felonies after domestic incident
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is in Tompkins County jail with no bail after a Thanksgiving night arrest. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street around 7:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a physical domestic incident in progress. Officers separated the pair and upon investigation it was learned that there were outstanding charges related to a similar incident on October 6th at the same location. 40-year-old Gregory Hayden was arrested and charged with felony robbery, felony strangulation, felony criminal possession of a weapon, felony unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor assault. He is set to appear in Ithaca City Court at 1:30 p.m. on November 30th.
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell Police find wanted man in remote Alfred NY cabin
From Captain Michael Sexsmith of the Hornell Police Department. Acting on a tip to the possible whereabouts of wanted person James W.L. Burgess, Hornell Police and Alfred Police searched a property on Green Rd. in the Town of Alfred. Officers located Mr. Burgess in a cabin on this property and he was taken into custody without incident.
Teen dies in Vestal car accident
VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead. Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal. Police say they responded to a […]
localsyr.com
Victim killed by SUV in Clay identified by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yesterday evening the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office and Moyer’s Corners Fire Department responded to an accident involving an SUV. The SUV had struck a pedestrian on the 7300 block of Oswego Road, in the Town of Clay. Today, the victim has...
Ithaca man arrested on multiple felony charges
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Ithaca announced the arrest of a man on Thursday found to have outstanding charges against him. According to police, Gregory E. Hayden, 40, was arrested Thursday and charged with the following: Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Strangulation in the Second Degree, a Class D […]
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Man Arrested for Felony Menacing Stemming from Neighbor Dispute
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a hand gun. Elmira Police arrested Paul Spallone for menacing after responding twice to reports of a neighbor dispute in the West First Street area. Police said that Spallone, who has a pistol...
Hundreds turn out for Hornell holiday parade
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday spirit took the Maple City by storm Saturday evening as hundreds of people lined Main Street for the annual Christmas Parade. Hornell Partners for Growth held its annual “Hornell for the Holidays” event on November 26. Local fire departments, lawmakers, police, EMS, WETM, and of course, Santa, drove down […]
nyspnews.com
State Police investigate fatal ATV accident Victor.
On November 24, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m.,the State Police responded to a fatal ATV accident in the town of Victor. Troopers learned, that Joseph Nolan, age 64, from Eagle Bay, NY was hunting, utilizing an ATV, near a relatives residence and failed to return. After attempts to contact Nolan...
owegopennysaver.com
‘Pick Me’! American Pickers make their way through Owego
Residents and business owners in Owego were in for a treat last weekend as American Pickers Mike Wolfe and “Jersey” Jon Szalay rolled into town on their quest to find some unique treasures. According to Jim Mead, owner of the Early Owego Antique Center, Jon Szalay, who he has known for years, called on Sunday morning to let him know they were in town. He also told Mead that he didn’t learn where they were going until that morning, and that Mike “prefers it that way” so as to keep things real.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Man Arrested Following Investigation of Reported Larceny
ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben county man was arrested following an investigation of a reported larceny. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 51 year old Erik Briggs of Arkport allegedly stole three thousand dollars worth of property. Police also say that Briggs allegedly caused a false entry to be made in a business record to benefit himself.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 7, 2022 through Nov. 13, 2022 there were 66 calls for service, they responded to two motor vehicle accidents, and two traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 18 of Owego, N.Y.,...
PHOTOS: Elmira’s Brand Park Pool then & now
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Pool on Elmira’s southside hasn’t been used since 2005, falling into decay over the last 17 years. But the pool was once a bustling and popular summer attraction for the City. The Chemung County Historical Society said that the original pool was built in 1926 and was known […]
whcuradio.com
Commercial burglary arrest in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A commercial burglary in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to a commercial building in the 100 block of East Seneca Street at approximately 9:28 a.m. Tuesday for a reported burglary in progress. A female suspect was located inside and arrested. 26-year-old Gracie Schoffner is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor tampering. She is due in Ithaca City Court tomorrow morning.
Comments / 0