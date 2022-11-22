Read full article on original website
WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle, Vashon service ‘temporarily reduced’ starting Monday
11:04 AM: Back on Tuesday, Metro announced M/V Doc Maynard had gone out of service on the West Seattle Water Taxi route because of propeller damage. Now it’s happened to at least one other boat and that means “temporarily reduced” WT service for both West Seattle and Vashon. Here’s the update we received a short time ago:
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday Friday
6:07 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, November 25th. It’s not a four-day weekend for everyone, so we’re publishing this traffic (etc.) watch today. Rain returns today, high around 50. TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS. –Metro buses are bacj ti regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. If...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Surprise sunset, and wintry week ahead
You’d have to call tonight’s colorful sunset something of a surprise. Less than an hour earlier, the all-day rain was still falling (two-thirds of an inch in the official Sea-Tac Airport gauge, according to the National Weather Service. Then suddenly – it stopped, and a gap appared between the clouds and the Olympics, soon allowing the sunset color through. Even if you had just a peek view, it was a sight to see:
westseattleblog.com
Looking for a Seattle Parks restroom that’s not ‘closed until spring’?
That’s the newest Seattle Parks restroom building (aka “comfort station”) in West Seattle, and it’s also one that Parks plans to keep open through the winter. The department is wrapping up its fall/winter closure of most restroom buildings and drinking fountains, but published a citywide list of which outdoor-accessible restrooms it’s planning to keep open. Here’s the West Seattle list:
westseattleblog.com
Christmas Ship, shopping, theater, more for your West Seattle Friday!
(Thanksgiving Eve photo from Lincoln Park by Susan Romanenghi) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:. NATIVE ART MARKET: It’s a tradition for the last Friday-Saturday-Sunday of November – the Native Art Market at the Duwamish Tribe...
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Christmas Ship ahoy! First West Seattle stop of the season
(WSB photos/video unless otherwise credited) Whether seated on shoulders or resting against railings, Christmas Ship fans were bunched up along the Don Armeni Boat Ramp shore tonight for the first 2022 stop of the Argosy Cruises tradition. The ship – known the rest of the year as Spirit of Seattle – stopped off the West Seattle park to serenade the waiting crowd.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Crash closes ramp from southbound 99 to westbound West Seattle Bridge
2:30 PM: The ramp from southbound Highway 99 to the westbound West Seattle Bridge is being shut down for the response to what’s described as a one-vehicle crash “into the guardrail.” We don’t know where this is in relation to the “trouble spot” on the bridge near that ramp, as none of the traffic cameras have been turned to show the location, but so far descriptions have focused on the ramp, not the bridge.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Winter Wander scavenger hunt starts in one week – sign up now!
It’s a one-of-a-kind West Seattle holiday event – and it’s now just one week away. Starting next Friday, Winter Wander invites you to roam the peninsula in a holiday scavenger hunt, with prizes. Organizer Alice Kuder explains:. Winter Wander is a free, 10-day outdoor adventure designed to...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY SCENE: Getting ready for this year’s Menashe Family Lights
Before West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights start shining, it takes two weeks of work to get ready. We stopped by the Menashe family’s Beach Drive home on Thanksgiving Eve to see how things were going. It was day 3 of decorating and many of the components were still in the back yard, awaiting their place in the annual display:
westseattleblog.com
First day for Native Art Market at Duwamish Tribe Longhouse
Today is the first of three days for a West Seattle holiday-shopping tradition – the Native Art Market at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 West Marginal Way SW). The art you’ll find there represents many tribes/nations – one of the art businesses there is Igmútȟaŋka Iháŋble (Lakota for Mountain Lion Dreams):
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Military helicopters over West Seattle – and they’ll be back
(Reader photo via email from MD) 9:34 AM: Thanks for all the tips/questions/photos of military helicopters that have made a few passes. These kind of helicopters don’t usually show on trackers but we’re checking around. So far we’ve reached somebody at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, who says it’s not theirs. … As for a Seahawks flyover, that game isn’t until 1 pm.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Honda
John reports a stolen 1994 black Honda del Sol from behind the 4100 block of California SW. Awaiting plate. SPD incident # is 2022-316305.
westseattleblog.com
Celebration of Life on Saturday for Jose M. Martinez Jr., 1949-2022
Family and friends will gather tonight and tomorrow to remember Jose M. Martinez Jr. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with the community:. Our beloved, Jose Manuel Martinez Jr., was called home to heaven after a short, intense fight with cancer on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1:40 PM.
