Arizona State

Idaho8.com

Biden faces a broad set of challenges at home this holiday season

This holiday season looks very different from the last for many Americans, when Covid-19 test shortages and an Omicron variant surge disrupted numerous family celebrations. But the country is contending with a new set of complex challenges this late fall and winter. Even though Covid tests as well as an updated booster are largely accessible and Thanksgiving holiday travel nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, a slew of pressures on the global economy and a recent surge in respiratory illnesses are expected to continue to impact on Americans in the coming months, leaving President Joe Biden with the challenge of addressing how to quell national anxieties over matters sometimes outside of the executive branch’s control.
Iran shuts out noise at World Cup but United States looms

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran is celebrating the prospect of its first ever trip to the knockout stage at the World Cup following a disastrous loss and persistent questions about the civil unrest back home. But Team Melli has one more hurdle in the United States national team. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 Friday and collected the three points to rise from the bottom of Group B. England and the United States played to a scoreless draw. That set up a politically fraught match between Iran and the Americans on Tuesday that will decide which team goes through to the round of 16.
Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Authorities say a former student fatally shot three people and wounded 13 in two schools in southeastern Brazil. Espirito Santo public safety secretariat Márcio Celante said the shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students, and at a private school, both in the small town of Aracruz. Espirito Santo Gov. Renato Casagrande identified the shooter as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school. Six people remained hospitalized Friday, including two children.

