Biden faces a broad set of challenges at home this holiday season
This holiday season looks very different from the last for many Americans, when Covid-19 test shortages and an Omicron variant surge disrupted numerous family celebrations. But the country is contending with a new set of complex challenges this late fall and winter. Even though Covid tests as well as an updated booster are largely accessible and Thanksgiving holiday travel nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, a slew of pressures on the global economy and a recent surge in respiratory illnesses are expected to continue to impact on Americans in the coming months, leaving President Joe Biden with the challenge of addressing how to quell national anxieties over matters sometimes outside of the executive branch’s control.
Early voting begins in some Georgia counties as Warnock and Walker sprint to December 6 runoff
A week-long early voting period begins Saturday in some Georgia counties as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker enter a week-and-a-half, post-Thanksgiving sprint to their December 6 runoff election. Unlike the 2021 runoffs, control of the Senate is not on the line, with Democrats having won 50...
Iran shuts out noise at World Cup but United States looms
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran is celebrating the prospect of its first ever trip to the knockout stage at the World Cup following a disastrous loss and persistent questions about the civil unrest back home. But Team Melli has one more hurdle in the United States national team. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 Friday and collected the three points to rise from the bottom of Group B. England and the United States played to a scoreless draw. That set up a politically fraught match between Iran and the Americans on Tuesday that will decide which team goes through to the round of 16.
Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Authorities say a former student fatally shot three people and wounded 13 in two schools in southeastern Brazil. Espirito Santo public safety secretariat Márcio Celante said the shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students, and at a private school, both in the small town of Aracruz. Espirito Santo Gov. Renato Casagrande identified the shooter as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school. Six people remained hospitalized Friday, including two children.
Investigators have received more than 260 digital submissions in probe of University of Idaho murders
Almost two weeks after the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, police are still searching for clues and asking the public for help. Investigators are reviewing more than 260 digital submissions — including videos and photos — by the public to an FBI link, the Moscow Police Department said Friday night.
Mexico issues arrest warrant for US citizen accused of killing her friend while on vacation in San Jose del Cabo
An arrest warrant has been issued in Mexico for a woman suspected of fatally assaulting a friend from North Carolina while on vacation last month in San Jose del Cabo, a prosecutor says. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was traveling with college friends from Winston-Salem State University when she died while staying...
