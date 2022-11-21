Read full article on original website
2022 Week 10 Spoiler/Cats/Cheese/Chat Thread - DO NOT POST RESULTS OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
Week 10 already? How fast is this series flying by?. Welcome to the spoiler thread, where discussion about furry friends, food and general waffle is also very welcome (had to tweak it all slightly to fit it in the title, but I tried my best). As ever, we send a...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Hugh Grant thought Love Actually might be the "most psychotic thing" he'd been in
Love Actually has become a key player on the Christmas movie roster, but it turns out that Hugh Grant may not have immediately understood its appeal. It’s the 20th anniversary of the making of the British Christmas film, and cast members have come together to reminisce and share insider details for an ABC special, The Laughter and Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special.
Best and Worst Choreographers
Of the pros, past and present, who’s choreography do you rate highly/ not at all?. Of the current line up, I’d say Nikita and Gio have been smashing it recently, with Amy and Dianne creating some uninspired routines. Everyone has had their dud weeks/series but I would say...
Deceased actors who should of won an Oscar in their career
*Not counting the lifetime achievement, honorary or humanitarian Oscar. Before reading the thread, these were the first people that I thought of:- MrMarple wrote: ». Before reading the thread, these were the first people that I thought of:- Angela Lansbury. Agnes Moorehead. Thelma Ritter. Montgomery Clift. It's kinda sad all...
It's clear as day that Matt will win
Let's be honest the rest of them are too boring with the exception of Owen, but youngsters don't follow this show and won't be voting for him and his looks. Good on Matt for redeeming himself. By going on a reality TV show he is redeeming himself, in what way...
Sorry but Babatunde did not deserve to be voted out ahead of Chris tonight
I really dont know why the public think Chris Moyles is more entertaining than others as he acts so miserable in camp. The bloke is useless at doing trials and could not answer a question that he is suppose to know the answer to. I would like to know the reason why Babatunde who is more entertaining in my opinion was voted out tonight ahead of Chris as at this rate he could make Celebrity Cyclone.
Wednesday - Netflix.
I've only seen the first episode and thought it was pretty decent. Jenna Ortega has definitely (successfully in my opinion) put her own stamp on the character. Also loved the Christina Ricci nod. I've watched 2 episodes and I enjoyed it. I think they have taken the Addams back to...
Coronation Street airs shock Hope hammer scenes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Tonight's (November 24) episode of Coronation Street saw Hope suspended from school after re-enacting one of her dad John Stape's murders with a hammer. Earlier in the episode, Hope took the hammer from Tyrone's tool box and told her friend Sam that she wanted to make...
DreamWorks Animation Unveils New Curtain Raiser, Introduces Reimagined “Moon Child” (Exclusive)
When families settle into their seats to watch DreamWorks Animation’s latest release Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, they’ll be welcomed by a set of new yet familiar faces. To help trumpet in its latest era, the studio is unveiling a new curtain raiser, which will make its debut nationwide during special Nov. 26 “Caturday” early screenings of the Shrek franchise sequel — ahead of its Dec. 21 theatrical release. The 32-second dream-like sequence spotlights a number of the studio’s most popular and long-running franchises, before settling on its classic moon shot. More from The Hollywood ReporterGabrielle Union Says International Bans...
"You won't believe this" - C4
In this show Ellie Taylor was the host as 4 "suspects" telling preposterous stories about alleged real life encounters were grilled by 2 interrogators such as experienced police detectives. This was done twice during the programme, i.e. 8 suspects in all. Only one of the 4 suspects was telling the...
New Amsterdam character makes unexpected season 5 return
New Amsterdam season 5 episode 9 spoilers ahead. New Amsterdam's midseason finale has featured Freema Agyeman unexpectedly making a cameo appearance as Dr Helen Sharpe. The former Doctor Who star walked away from the role earlier this year, but according to showrunner David Schulner, they needed her back to "test Max's resolve".
The Lone Ranger BBC TV 1949-1960’s
Only us oldies will remember this USA TV series broadcast on BBC TV children's hour during the 1950’s andthe 1960”s! 🌞🌞🌞. There were some episodes shown on Talking Pictures TV when they started their Saturday Morning Pictures slot, as I recall they showed about seven or eight episodes before taking it off, a few months later it came back with another batch, again only a handful of episodes, don’t think they’ve shown anymore since.
Drag Race UK's Danny Beard never saw herself as a Ru Girl
Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Danny Beard about her time on Drag Race UK. Season four...
