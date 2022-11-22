ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Colorado Begins Steps to Legalize Psychedelic Mushrooms

Now that Colorado voters passed the Natural Medicine Health Act, the state has several steps to get through before Colorado will actually see a regulated industry for psychedelic mushrooms. The measure allows for licensed “healing centers” to provide access to psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species...
COLORADO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Wolf Board, Fish and Game to collar more wolves

BOISE — The Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board at its meeting Tuedsay, Nov. 22, voted to pay USDA Wildlife Services to conduct collaring operations this winter. Directors of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the state Department of Agriculture co-chair the board. It is funded by the Legislature, Fish and Game and the livestock industry.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

New nonprofit seeks to build relationships at all levels of government for an accessible Idaho

BOISE - It all started because they couldn’t safely access their own neighborhoods. Now, the volunteers who make up the Idaho Access Project are taking on projects large and small to ensure Idahoans of all abilities can access the Gem State’s ample parks and recreation opportunities, accessible housing, its strong economy – and even the ballot box.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho trustees adopt all 14 legislative resolutions at convention

BOISE - Idaho School Boards Association members recently overwhelmingly approved 14 proposals, determining the association’s legislative direction for 2023. The resolutions include measures to expand funding flexibility, broaden districts’ ability to pay for new schools, and advocate against school vouchers. One proposal, calling on the Legislature to boost...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho’s Post-Election Audit Begins Saturday

On Saturday, officials from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office will begin auditing a sample of paper ballots cast in eight, randomly drawn counties during the recent general election. The audits are new this year and were created by Senate Bill 1274, which the Idaho Legislature passed unanimously and...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

This is How Many People are on Death Row in Idaho

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Gas Prices at All-Time Thanksgiving Week High

LEWISTON - According to AAA, drivers fueling up ahead of Thanksgiving will benefit from recent falling pump prices, as the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped about 12 cents in the past week to $3.63. That’s the good news. Unfortunately, while lower, this week will see the highest Thanksgiving national average price since AAA started keeping records in 2000.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Safety officials prepare Idahoans for winter driving

BOISE — It's been 10 years, but Sheri Rogers still remembers the night she lived in a nightmare. "I had that terrible knock on my door and an Ada County Sheriff's detective delivered the news that my 16-year-old son, a 17-year-old girl and two other young men had been involved in a crash in the foothills surrounding Boise," Rogers said.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Topgolf Boise to open on Monday

Topgolf’s first Idaho location is opening next week. Topgolf Boise, located on Silverstone Way off of Interstate 84 in Meridian, is opening its doors on Monday, Nov. 28. The opening date was announced earlier this week in a press release. “The Boise community has let us know how excited...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy