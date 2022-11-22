Read full article on original website
Colorado Begins Steps to Legalize Psychedelic Mushrooms
Now that Colorado voters passed the Natural Medicine Health Act, the state has several steps to get through before Colorado will actually see a regulated industry for psychedelic mushrooms. The measure allows for licensed “healing centers” to provide access to psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species...
Voter Turnout was Down in Washington State From Last Midterm
Roughly 1.7 million of the state’s 4.8 million registered voters took a pass on the Nov. 8 midterm, with key races for control of the U.S. Senate and House and the state Legislature hanging in the balance, along with lots of local ballot measures to collect taxes for open spaces, parks, police, fire departments and schools.
September Idaho Special Session Leads to $24,000 in Fines Against 91 Lobbyists
Following the September special session of the Idaho Legislature, 91 lobbyists were fined by the Idaho Secretary of State’s office for filing late reports, public records obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun showed. While the session lasted a single day on Sept. 1, when the Idaho Legislature passed a...
State of Washington Grants $32.5 Million in Stimulus Funds to Boost Small Businesses
The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced 22 grants totaling $32.5 million to small business development from the state’s Small Business Innovation Fund, which was funded by the federal American Rescue Plan. The awards range from $500,000 to $5 million and are conditional pending contract agreement with the...
Oregon Governor Pardons Over 45,000 Marijuana Possession Convictions
With just over a month left in her term, Gov. Kate Brown has issued a sweeping pardon for Oregonians convicted of possessing a small amount of marijuana. The pardons, announced Monday, will benefit an estimated 45,000 people, according to a statement from her office. The pardons include the forgiveness of about $14 million in associated fines.
Idaho Wolf Board, Fish and Game to collar more wolves
BOISE — The Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board at its meeting Tuedsay, Nov. 22, voted to pay USDA Wildlife Services to conduct collaring operations this winter. Directors of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the state Department of Agriculture co-chair the board. It is funded by the Legislature, Fish and Game and the livestock industry.
New nonprofit seeks to build relationships at all levels of government for an accessible Idaho
BOISE - It all started because they couldn’t safely access their own neighborhoods. Now, the volunteers who make up the Idaho Access Project are taking on projects large and small to ensure Idahoans of all abilities can access the Gem State’s ample parks and recreation opportunities, accessible housing, its strong economy – and even the ballot box.
Idaho trustees adopt all 14 legislative resolutions at convention
BOISE - Idaho School Boards Association members recently overwhelmingly approved 14 proposals, determining the association’s legislative direction for 2023. The resolutions include measures to expand funding flexibility, broaden districts’ ability to pay for new schools, and advocate against school vouchers. One proposal, calling on the Legislature to boost...
Idaho’s Post-Election Audit Begins Saturday
On Saturday, officials from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office will begin auditing a sample of paper ballots cast in eight, randomly drawn counties during the recent general election. The audits are new this year and were created by Senate Bill 1274, which the Idaho Legislature passed unanimously and...
Idaho high school student sent as delegate to UN Climate Change Conference
BOISE - Boise High School senior and school board member Shiva Rajbhandari is in Egypt as a delegate for the League of Women Voters of the United States to the United Nations Climate Change Conference, according to a press release. Rajbhandari, 18, received a scholarship from the League of Women...
This is How Many People are on Death Row in Idaho
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the...
Farmers can expect high interest rates and higher costs next year
NATIONAL – Farmers borrow short term money up front every year to pay for inputs and operating expenses. At harvest time when they sell their crops, they pay back their operating notes. For the first time in 20 years, fast-rising interest rates have doubled the cost of short term...
Conservative Group sues FDA to Revoke Approval of Abortion Pill
Abortion foes sued the Food and Drug Administration in federal court in Texas on Friday in an effort to reverse the agency's decades-old approval of mifepristone, the drug used in medication abortions. Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative group that has been involved in antiabortion litigation, filed the suit in Amarillo...
Expected Washington State Revenue up $762M for two Years; Next Budget up $681M
Despite the economic headwinds of high inflation and a possible recession on the horizon, revenue projections for Washington state’s current 2021-23 biennium increased by $762 million and by $681 million for the 2023-25 biennium. That's an improvement from the September revenue forecast that had the next budget cycle down $495 million.
Gas Prices at All-Time Thanksgiving Week High
LEWISTON - According to AAA, drivers fueling up ahead of Thanksgiving will benefit from recent falling pump prices, as the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped about 12 cents in the past week to $3.63. That’s the good news. Unfortunately, while lower, this week will see the highest Thanksgiving national average price since AAA started keeping records in 2000.
Safety officials prepare Idahoans for winter driving
BOISE — It's been 10 years, but Sheri Rogers still remembers the night she lived in a nightmare. "I had that terrible knock on my door and an Ada County Sheriff's detective delivered the news that my 16-year-old son, a 17-year-old girl and two other young men had been involved in a crash in the foothills surrounding Boise," Rogers said.
Topgolf Boise to open on Monday
Topgolf’s first Idaho location is opening next week. Topgolf Boise, located on Silverstone Way off of Interstate 84 in Meridian, is opening its doors on Monday, Nov. 28. The opening date was announced earlier this week in a press release. “The Boise community has let us know how excited...
