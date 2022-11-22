ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCP Staff Final Predictions: Kentucky-Louisville

Kentucky (6-5, 3-5 SEC) and No. 25 Louisville will kick off from Kroger Field at 3 PM ET live on the SEC Network. UK leads the all-time series 18-15 although UofL holds a 15-12 advantage since the rivalry was resumed in 1994. Kentucky has won four of the last five meetings, including three straight by an average of 36.3 points per game. The two teams did not play during the COVID-shortened season of 2020, but the Wildcats won the last meeting in Lexington 45-13 in 2019.
