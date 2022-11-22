Read full article on original website
Folding Bike Maker Brompton Refreshes Its E-Bike Lineup For 2023
Few brands are as popular as Brompton when it comes to folding bicycles. Usually associated with classic styling and rich heritage, Brompton has, since 2018, reinvented itself in the world of electric bikes. As it would turn out, folding bikes and electric motors make for quite the handy combo, allowing riders to squeeze every mile out of these practical, sensible machines.
Canadian E-Bike Company iGO Presents The New Metro CX Commuter
We’ve talked about Canadian electric bicycle company iGO Electric’s bikes quite a lot here on InsideEVs. The brand has been releasing a lot of new and exciting e-bikes lately, and it’s nice to see that this company is catering to all aspects of cycling. From city commuters, to fat-tire bikes, to no-frills utility-focused machines, iGO has an electric interpretation of it that’s sure to impress.
Check Out The Sleek And Lightweight Angell S Rapide Commuter E-Bike
Angell, a French bicycle manufacturer which opened its doors in 2019, wants to set a new standard for electric bicycles with its new S Rapide. The company started life with the hefty goal of becoming the “iPhone of the e-bike world.” Now, depending on your preferences, this could either be a good or bad thing.
The LMX 56 Is A Crazy Electric Mountain Bike With Loads Of Power And Tech
Those of you who follow Formula E may be familiar with Spark Racing. The company has been at the helm of research and development alongside Renault in the all-electric racing series for ten years now. For the upcoming 2023 season, Spark Racing will continue its run in Formula E, proving that confidence in the company’s prowess is very high.
8 Tips To Maximize The Range Of Ford F-150 Lightning In Cold Weather
For some, this winter will be the first with an all-electric pickup truck. This prompted Ford to release tips to help maximize the range of F-150 Lightning in cold weather. As we all know, the range is a crucial factor for all-electric vehicles and weather might significantly impact it. Ford...
Mercedes EQG Shows Off 'G-Turn' Function
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQG will have a 'G-Turn' function. Similar to Rivian's 'Tank-Turn' the G-Turn enables the EQG to do a full 360-degree spin on the spot. When engaged with the throttle pressed, the driver can simply shift either steering paddle to decide whether he wants to turn right or left. Check out the below video to see the EQG's G-Turn in action.
Aptera Confirms It Will Use Tesla Charging Connector In Upcoming Solar EV
We knew Aptera wanted to use the Tesla charge connector in its upcoming three-wheeler solar electric vehicle (SEV), but the startup never actually confirmed that it was going through with that plan until today. Now it has officially announced the Tesla connector, known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), will be what you use to charge its upcoming SEV.
Top EVs LA Auto Show, Pizza, Mazda & Hyundai: EV News Nov. 25, 2022
This week, we have news on the Top EVs of the LA Auto Show, EV Pizza Delivery, and some new details from Hyundai and Mazda. Enjoy our Top EV News for the week of Nov 25, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News and about Autonomous Vehicles. Be sure to see this week's newsletter for more EV news, we’re running a Giveaway in the month of November. Check it out here.
J+ Booster 2 EV Charger Review
The J+ Booster 2 is a 40-amp dual voltage portable electric vehicle charger advertised to be about as tough as any charging equipment available today. We got our hands on one and used it for a couple of weeks to offer this comprehensive video review. Being a dual-voltage charger, it...
Jointly-Developed Honda-Sony EVs May Have Built-In PlayStation 5
Picture the scenario when in the not too distant future your car will drive you around autonomously... while you play a driving simulator on its built-in gaming console that offers immersive graphics and lots of depth. That sounds like it could be Honda and Sony’s plan, apparently, to add a built-in Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console for their future jointly-developed EVs, bringing in-car gaming to a whole new level.
Watch Rivian R1S Vs Tesla Model X Plaid A To Z Comparison Test
If you're in the market for a three-row electric SUV in the United States, your choices are quite limited at the moment. The most obvious choices—if money is not an object—are the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1S. The Model X starts at around $127,500 while the R1S is priced from $92,000. These are very spacious and capable vehicles, although very different from one another. They are essentially the only two major players in the large luxury three-row electric SUV segment at the moment.
