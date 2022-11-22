If you're in the market for a three-row electric SUV in the United States, your choices are quite limited at the moment. The most obvious choices—if money is not an object—are the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1S. The Model X starts at around $127,500 while the R1S is priced from $92,000. These are very spacious and capable vehicles, although very different from one another. They are essentially the only two major players in the large luxury three-row electric SUV segment at the moment.

1 DAY AGO