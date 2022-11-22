ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Scouting preview: Xavier

Florida is set to take on Xavier in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. ET in Portland, Oregon. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and can be streamed on ESPN+. Coming off a solid season in which it went 23-13 overall...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Amaree Abram’s monster game lifts Ole Miss over Stanford, 72-68

While veteran guard Matthew Murrell struggled to get things going for much of the afternoon, his freshman teammate Amaree Abram had his best game in an Ole Miss uniform. Abram scored 26 points, and the Rebels never trailed in a 72-68 win over Stanford to begin their run in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Bearcat Bounce 11-23

The best part about the week that was for Cincinnati is that it’s over. The football team managed to salvage some of it at least by winning over Temple on the road, and I’ll give a big shout out to Orlando Tech for being a bright spot this weekend by pulling a classic Gus Malzahn and losing to Navy at home.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Final predictions: Early rivalry weekend games

It’s rivalry weekend, and the best weekend of the year that college football has to offer. But we’ll use the term “weekend” loosely as one of the most passionate rivalry games in the sport happens each year today, on Thanksgiving, with Ole Miss and Mississippi State taking center stage tonight in the Egg Bowl.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

How Quinshon Judkins slipped through the cracks to become a sensation at Ole Miss

Quinshon Judkins doesn’t talk much and he refuses to boast. Before the Ole Miss running back became a freshman superstar and record-breaking runner in the SEC, he was a quiet and somewhat overlooked recruit in Pike Road, Alabama. His speed didn’t wow coaches across the country but his physique, work ethic and production was incredibly difficult to ignore. On film, he popped off screens as a middle school player, prompting family friend Torre Smith to reach out to a few buddies with NFL connections to confirm his suspicions. Smith, an Auburn, Alabama native, grew up with Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr., and forwarded film to him, along with buddies Marcus Washington, a former Auburn and All-Pro NFL linebacker, and Ryan Clark, who played with the Washington Redskins alongside Washington.
OXFORD, MS
spectrumnews1.com

OHSAA playoffs reach state semifinals

OHIO — It is the season to give thanks, and three schools are showing plenty of gratitude after winning a regional in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs for the first time in school history. Kings (Cincinnati), Tippecanoe (Tipp City) and Jefferson Area (Ashtabula County) are entering...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

If it's Lane Kiffin's call, expect the unexpected with Auburn and Ole Miss

The slick tongue and slight smile Lane Kiffin flashed Saturday night and again Monday didn’t slow anxious heartbeats in Oxford or Auburn. The Ole Miss coach is a hot commodity, even after losing three of the last four and the latest a demoralizing blowout in sub-freezing temperatures at unranked Arkansas. Auburn still has him as priority No. 1 in its search for a head coach, industry sources tell 247Sports, and the clock is ticking heading into the final week of the regular season.
AUBURN, AL
WKRC

Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton chicken restaurant to expand with two new locations in 2023

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The “best damn chicken in Gem City” is growing beyond its Kettering store to two new locations in the region. This will create new dining options along with new jobs. The newest locations, both slated to open their doors in 2023, will...
DAYTON, OH
247Sports

247Sports

