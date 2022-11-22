Read full article on original website
Scouting preview: Xavier
Florida is set to take on Xavier in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. ET in Portland, Oregon. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and can be streamed on ESPN+. Coming off a solid season in which it went 23-13 overall...
Wisconsin Outlasts Dayton in Battle4Atlantis Quarterfinals
Wisconsin won an ugly 43-42 contest against Dayton in the Battle4Atlantis semifinals, despite making one shot over the final 10:37.
HAPPENING NOW: Ole Miss hoops taking on Stanford in Thanksgiving matchup
Happy Thanksgiving to all. Before the much anticipated Egg Bowl, the Ole Miss men's basketball team will take on Stanford this afternoon in Orlando, part of the ESPN Events Invitational. Tip-off is set for 12:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on ESPNU or listened to on the Ole Miss Radio Network.
Amaree Abram’s monster game lifts Ole Miss over Stanford, 72-68
While veteran guard Matthew Murrell struggled to get things going for much of the afternoon, his freshman teammate Amaree Abram had his best game in an Ole Miss uniform. Abram scored 26 points, and the Rebels never trailed in a 72-68 win over Stanford to begin their run in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.
Bearcat Bounce 11-23
The best part about the week that was for Cincinnati is that it’s over. The football team managed to salvage some of it at least by winning over Temple on the road, and I’ll give a big shout out to Orlando Tech for being a bright spot this weekend by pulling a classic Gus Malzahn and losing to Navy at home.
Final predictions: Early rivalry weekend games
It’s rivalry weekend, and the best weekend of the year that college football has to offer. But we’ll use the term “weekend” loosely as one of the most passionate rivalry games in the sport happens each year today, on Thanksgiving, with Ole Miss and Mississippi State taking center stage tonight in the Egg Bowl.
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
Ultimate Game Day Guide | Egg Bowl notes and how to watch the big game
Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 SEC) and Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4 SEC) play in the annual Egg Bowl tonight in Oxford in one of the nation's top rivalry games. Ole Miss enters the game as a 1-5-point favorite with an over/under set at 61 points. Ole Miss Notes. • This game...
How Quinshon Judkins slipped through the cracks to become a sensation at Ole Miss
Quinshon Judkins doesn’t talk much and he refuses to boast. Before the Ole Miss running back became a freshman superstar and record-breaking runner in the SEC, he was a quiet and somewhat overlooked recruit in Pike Road, Alabama. His speed didn’t wow coaches across the country but his physique, work ethic and production was incredibly difficult to ignore. On film, he popped off screens as a middle school player, prompting family friend Torre Smith to reach out to a few buddies with NFL connections to confirm his suspicions. Smith, an Auburn, Alabama native, grew up with Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr., and forwarded film to him, along with buddies Marcus Washington, a former Auburn and All-Pro NFL linebacker, and Ryan Clark, who played with the Washington Redskins alongside Washington.
OHSAA playoffs reach state semifinals
OHIO — It is the season to give thanks, and three schools are showing plenty of gratitude after winning a regional in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs for the first time in school history. Kings (Cincinnati), Tippecanoe (Tipp City) and Jefferson Area (Ashtabula County) are entering...
If it's Lane Kiffin's call, expect the unexpected with Auburn and Ole Miss
The slick tongue and slight smile Lane Kiffin flashed Saturday night and again Monday didn’t slow anxious heartbeats in Oxford or Auburn. The Ole Miss coach is a hot commodity, even after losing three of the last four and the latest a demoralizing blowout in sub-freezing temperatures at unranked Arkansas. Auburn still has him as priority No. 1 in its search for a head coach, industry sources tell 247Sports, and the clock is ticking heading into the final week of the regular season.
Proposed $26M sports center to result in major economic impact for Dayton region
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A new sports and events center may be coming to the Miami Valley. The facility aims to attract regional sports tournaments and other events to the city’s core. The proposed $26 million facility is expected to result in doubled economic impact for the...
Former Norfolk police chief Larry Boone finalist for Cincinnati police chief position
Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone inches closer to being the next Cincinnati police chief in Ohio.
Rail giant offers $1.6 billion to buy Cincinnati’s ‘greatest money maker’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati could sell one of its most prized assets, the Cincinnati Southern Railway, for more than $1.6 billion to the freight company that currently leases it. Norfolk Southern and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval gathered with the CSR Board of Trustees at Union Terminal Monday afternoon to announce...
Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
Dayton chicken restaurant to expand with two new locations in 2023
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The “best damn chicken in Gem City” is growing beyond its Kettering store to two new locations in the region. This will create new dining options along with new jobs. The newest locations, both slated to open their doors in 2023, will...
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to study
A new study ranked 189 cities across America on the potential profitability of vacation rentals. As you might expect, large tourist meccas like Miami and New York City took the top spots. But what may surprise you is that two Ohio towns made it into the top 10.
How This Construction Company Owner Is Laying the Foundation for Generational Black Wealth
Mel Gravely, CEO of Cincinnati-based TriVersity Construction, says a lucrative construction boom is coming. Here’s how he’s paving the way for Black and Brown communities to benefit. When Mel Gravely was deciding where to headquarter his business, his vision to impact the Black community led him down an...
Restoration at Dorothy Lane Market to impact traffic until work is completed
The Montgomery County Environmental Services restoration of Dorothy Lane Market in Oakwood is expected to impact traffic until the work is completed, according to the Community Information Manager with the City of Kettering. The restoration work is to repair damage caused by a water main break that occured on Friday,...
