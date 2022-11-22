Quinshon Judkins doesn’t talk much and he refuses to boast. Before the Ole Miss running back became a freshman superstar and record-breaking runner in the SEC, he was a quiet and somewhat overlooked recruit in Pike Road, Alabama. His speed didn’t wow coaches across the country but his physique, work ethic and production was incredibly difficult to ignore. On film, he popped off screens as a middle school player, prompting family friend Torre Smith to reach out to a few buddies with NFL connections to confirm his suspicions. Smith, an Auburn, Alabama native, grew up with Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr., and forwarded film to him, along with buddies Marcus Washington, a former Auburn and All-Pro NFL linebacker, and Ryan Clark, who played with the Washington Redskins alongside Washington.

OXFORD, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO