insideevs.com
Jeep Needs Fans' Help To Name Its 2024 Wagoneer S Electric SUV
Jeep has launched a contest to find a name for its upcoming all-electric midsize SUV, which for now is codenamed Wagoneer S. Scheduled to launch in North America in 2024 and in other markets around the world later on, the electric SUV from the Wagoneer upscale sub-brand was first previewed in September as the Wagoneer S pre-production concept alongside two other Jeep BEVs: the Avenger production model and Recon concept.
insideevs.com
US: More Than 70% Of Plug-Ins On Road Were Assembled In North America
The US is becoming more and more self-sufficient in terms of plug-in electric car production thanks to a huge wave of new investments across the EV industry. However, even before, local production was responsible for the majority of sales, so there is nothing to complain about. The Department of Energy...
insideevs.com
J+ Booster 2 EV Charger Review
The J+ Booster 2 is a 40-amp dual voltage portable electric vehicle charger advertised to be about as tough as any charging equipment available today. We got our hands on one and used it for a couple of weeks to offer this comprehensive video review. Being a dual-voltage charger, it...
insideevs.com
Report: Tesla Deployed 14 GWh Of EV Batteries In Record-Breaking September
Tesla consumes some astonishing volumes of lithium-ion batteries to fuel its sales growth. Today we will take a look at some of the results through September. According to Adamas Intelligence, September was Tesla's best month ever in terms of electric car deliveries, estimated at 190,255 (globally). From January 2021 through...
insideevs.com
Any Tesla Driver Can Now Join Full Self-Driving Beta Regardless Of Safety Score
Tesla has constantly been reevaluating its Full Self-Driving program rollout, pegging back its initial expectations several times and reducing its very ambitious scope. Now the manufacturer says it has reached a major milestone since it has now made FSD Beta available to all Tesla owners in North America who paid for the option, whose price has increased twofold since 2019, now costing $15,000.
insideevs.com
The LMX 56 Is A Crazy Electric Mountain Bike With Loads Of Power And Tech
Those of you who follow Formula E may be familiar with Spark Racing. The company has been at the helm of research and development alongside Renault in the all-electric racing series for ten years now. For the upcoming 2023 season, Spark Racing will continue its run in Formula E, proving that confidence in the company’s prowess is very high.
insideevs.com
Here’s What It’s Like To Drive Rivian-Made Amazon Electric Delivery Van
Amazon is in the process replacing a large part of its fleet of fuel-burning delivery vehicles with Rivian-made electric vans, and it looks like they are a hit with delivery drivers. These vans called EDV are not only quieter, more advanced and more convenient, but they also make life easier for the driver, according to this video that was posted a few days ago.
insideevs.com
Top EVs LA Auto Show, Pizza, Mazda & Hyundai: EV News Nov. 25, 2022
This week, we have news on the Top EVs of the LA Auto Show, EV Pizza Delivery, and some new details from Hyundai and Mazda. Enjoy our Top EV News for the week of Nov 25, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News and about Autonomous Vehicles. Be sure to see this week's newsletter for more EV news, we’re running a Giveaway in the month of November. Check it out here.
insideevs.com
Record Market Share For EVs In The USA And Europe
There are very positive sales results for electric cars in the United States and Europe. Interestingly, the latest data released by JATO Dynamics indicates the growth in demand for EVs goes beyond China, the largest market in the world for this type of vehicle. The market share of Battery Electric...
insideevs.com
Watch Rivian R1S Vs Tesla Model X Plaid A To Z Comparison Test
If you're in the market for a three-row electric SUV in the United States, your choices are quite limited at the moment. The most obvious choices—if money is not an object—are the Tesla Model X and Rivian R1S. The Model X starts at around $127,500 while the R1S is priced from $92,000. These are very spacious and capable vehicles, although very different from one another. They are essentially the only two major players in the large luxury three-row electric SUV segment at the moment.
insideevs.com
Hyundai Mobis To Build EV Power Electric System Plant In Georgia
Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, plans to build an EV Power Electric system plant in Bryan County, Georgia to support Hyundai Motor Group's electrification efforts. The South Korean company intends to start construction of the 1,200,000-square-foot facility as early as in January 2023, so the...
Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires
The age of old car tires can lend itself to disaster if owners don't replace them with newer tires. Read your TIN code on your tires to verify your tires' age. The post Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
GM CEO, Brands Stopped Tweeting After Elon Musk Took Over
A few days after Elon Musk finalized his acquisition of Twitter in late October, General Motors announced it was pausing paid advertising on the social media platform as it evaluated Twitter's new direction. At the time, GM said it would continue to use the platform to interact with customers. Bloomberg...
insideevs.com
GM Vows To Avoid "Opportunistic" EV Prices, Plays The Long Game
GM executives say the automaker is determined to avoid "opportunistic" pricing of its upcoming electric vehicles, going for a long term approach and a lineup spanning segments and price points. The company does not want to turn off prospective buyers by pricing its EVs too high, President Mark Reuss said...
insideevs.com
Canada EV Sales Up By A Third In 2022, Still Behind The Rest Of The World
The switch to electric vehicles seems to be more difficult in Canada than in other developed countries, even though more and more people are choosing to go electric than ever before. EV sales in the country went up by 30 percent in the first half of 2022, but according to one report, that is not enough for Canada to keep pace with other areas of the world where the shift is happening quicker.
insideevs.com
Jointly-Developed Honda-Sony EVs May Have Built-In PlayStation 5
Picture the scenario when in the not too distant future your car will drive you around autonomously... while you play a driving simulator on its built-in gaming console that offers immersive graphics and lots of depth. That sounds like it could be Honda and Sony’s plan, apparently, to add a built-in Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console for their future jointly-developed EVs, bringing in-car gaming to a whole new level.
Honda To Stop Manufacturing All Gas Powered Lawn Mowers
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
Home Depot Currently Has Immense DeWalt Deals
Home DepotThese Black Friday DeWalt tool deals won't last long.
natureworldnews.com
Surging Cost of Heating System Prices Raises Concerns as Winter Comes Near
The surging cost of heating raises concerns about alleviating the colder and chilly weather. The heating system is important as it could provide relief from the chilly weather. As winter comes near and severe weather conditions make temperatures colder, many worry about when they will turn on their heating system.
insideevs.com
Tesla Megapacks Power Europe's Largest Battery Energy Storage System
Harmony Energy Income Trust announced the official launch of the Pillswood project, which is considered Europe's new largest Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), by capacity. The site, located in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, UK, has been successfully energized and will now "provide critical balancing services" to the electricity grid network, as well as enable further replacement of fossil fuel power plants with renewable energy.
