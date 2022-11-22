Read full article on original website
WSVZ Cruisin' 98.3 Celebrating 25th Anniversary On Air This Month
The Miller Media Group is celebrating the 25th anniversary of one of its radio stations this month. What is now W-S-V-Z Cruisin’ 98.3, the group’s Shelbyville station, signed on the air for the first time on November 25th, 1997, from studios on West Route 16 in Shelbyville. For...
Illinois EPA Extends Taylorville Kroger's Asbestos Abatement Work to December 2
Officials with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency tell Regional Radio News the agency issued a modification of its seal order, which authorizes the Taylorville Kroger’s consultants to conduct work required to complete the approved asbestos remediation plan through December 2. The agency added the store cannot be safely reopened until work under the plan is completed.
illinois State Police Investigating Thursday Firearm Incident in Litchfield
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Litchfield. ISP, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Litchfield Police Department officers responded to call of a person with a gun. Just after 10 o’clock Thursday morning, officers located the suspect in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union. The subject displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their firearms. The suspect was struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.
Macon County Woman Dead In Suspected Domestic Violence Case
A Macon County woman is dead and a man is in custody in an apparent case of domestic violence. The Macon County Sheriff’s office was called to a home in Warrensburg Wednesday evening and found 41-year-old Tabitha Lourash dead of a gunshot wound. A 57-year-old man was also found...
