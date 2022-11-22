ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etsy’s Black Friday sale brings big discounts on personalised music gifts

By Scott Munro
 2 days ago

Black Friday week has officially started and that means the Black Friday music deals are starting to come in thick and fast. And while many of the big online retailers are getting involved by slashing prices on music tech, Etsy have also put together their very own Cyber Sales Event.

There are hundreds of music-themed items available for discounted prices, covering a huge range of perfect products.

Etsy Cyber Sales event: Big deals for music fans
Black Friday isn't just about saving cash on tech, Etsy's wide range of music-themed, hand-crafted products are also on sale this week - and there's plenty of choice. Great for a treat or a gift ahead of the festive season. View Deal

One of the first items that caught our eye - and would make an awesome Christmas or birthday gift - is a custom song print, where you can personalise a poster with your favourite lyrics. It currently has 20% off the asking price and is down from £11.20 to £8.96 .

We’ve mentioned this collection of vintage record coasters by Coasters For WOPP in our Christmas gifts for music fans guide, but you can now grab them with 20% off to mark Black Friday. You can choose from dozens of artists including the Beatles, Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Queen.

If you’re giving a present to a music fan, then how about some wrapping paper with a vinyl record design? The New Aesthetic have knocked 10% off the price of a roll of the gloss wrapping , making it an ideal option for Christmas.

There’s also loads of jewellery in the Etsy Black Friday sale, but this silver guitar ring made us sit up and take notice as there’s 60% off – down from £44 to just £17.60 .

If you're looking for more Black Friday deals, then take a look at our guides below where you'll find some brilliant bargains.

